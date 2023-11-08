EU Banking Watchdog Issues Draft Liquidity Rules for Stablecoin Issuers
Three consultations on relevant rules will run until Feb. 8, 2024, the European Banking Authority has said.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published draft rules on liquidity and capital requirements for stablecoins in line with the EU's new Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.
Three consultations published Wednesday – which cover requirements for liquidity of stablecoin reserve assets, liquidity management policies and procedures for token issuers – follow calls from the EBA for stablecoin issuers to anticipate MiCA rules set to take effect next year.
The EBA said it will consult on the proposals until Feb. 8, 2024 and have the measures come into effect by June.
This story will be updated.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.