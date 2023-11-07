How the Crypto Industry Responded to the IRS Proposed Broker Rule

I was just going to write about spending several hours in a Costco, but luckily perhaps for all of us, there are somewhat more important things happening in crypto and regulation. Such as: we have just passed the first deadline for comments on the IRS proposal to classify certain types of crypto entities as brokers for tax reporting purposes. There's going to be a public hearing later today (and tomorrow) discussing these comments, although the actual comment deadline has been extended by a few weeks.