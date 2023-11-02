Will Hashdex's 'Undeniable' Distinctions Help Win Bitcoin ETF Race? Some Analysts Think So

The Brazil-based asset manager aims to shift the investment strategy of its already trading Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) – approved in 2022 and listed on NYSE Arca – into one that can hold spot-bitcoin ETF. What may set the company's application apart, as Hashdex has argued since August, seems to be the firm's decision to use CME over Coinbase (COIN) for the SEC's requirement of a surveillance-sharing agreement (SSA) for all the applicants.