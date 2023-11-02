U.S. SEC's Knock From Congressional Watchdog May Not Budge Crypto Accounting Policy

While the Republican-led House may embrace a reversal of the SEC's push into crypto accounting, crypto insiders are saying, the Senate is controlled by Democrats who are usually sympathetic to Gensler's SEC. And President Joe Biden is unlikely to favor bucking his hand-picked SEC chair. If Democrats rose up against the Democrat-majority SEC, a rejection of SAB 121 would mean the bulletin would be wiped in its entirety, and the agency would also be disallowed from introducing another rule that takes the same approach.