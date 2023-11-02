UK's National Crime-Fighting Agency Seeks Six Crypto Investigators

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Binance Coin
XRP
Solana
Cardano
Dogecoin
Tron
Toncoin
Chainlink
Polygon
Polkadot
Wrapped Bitcoin
Litecoin
Bitcoin Cash
Shiba Inu
Avalanche
UNUS SED LEO
Uniswap
Stellar
TrueUSD
Monero
OKB
Ethereum Classic
Cosmos
Binance USD
Hedera
Internet Computer
Filecoin
Aptos
Cronos
Lido DAO
Quant
NEAR Protocol
VeChain
Aave
Arbitrum
Injective Protocol
Optimism
Maker
Kaspa
The Graph
Bitcoin SV
Stacks
Render Token
Algorand
THORChain
MultiverseX
Immutable X
Synthetix
Theta
The Sandbox
Tezos
Decentraland
EOS
Axie Infinity
USDD
XDC Network
Fantom
NEO
Kava.io
Mina
Flow
eCash
Conflux
GateToken
Gala
ApeCoin
Chiliz
IOTA
PAX Gold
Trust Wallet Token
Curve DAO Token
Rocket Pool
Frax Share
Sui
KuCoin Token
Klaytn
Paxos Dollar
BitTorrent
Radix
GMX
dYdX
Casper
Arweave
Woo Network
Wemix
Huobi Token
Fetch.ai
Luna Classic
Nexo
PancakeSwap
Qtum
Zilliqa
Dash
Compound
1inch Network
Basic Attention Token
FLOKI
Celo
SafePal
Illuvium
Astar
Oasis Network
NEM
Gnosis
Flare
SingularityNET
Polymath Network
Bitcoin Gold
Mask Network
Enjin
Holo
Terra 2.0/LUNA
Loopring
Convex Finance
BLUR
Stepn
Ankr
Beldex
Chia
Osmosis
Zcash
Golem
Sushiswap
Status
IoTeX
ICON
Helium
Akash Network
Kusama
Ethereum Name Service
Ravencoin
Merit Circle
Wax
Worldcoin
Decred
Audius
SEI
SXP
Band Protocol
Yearn Finance
Siacoin
JasmyCoin
Livepeer
Aragon
Waves
Baby Doge Coin
Bone ShibaSwap
Ocean Protocol
Axelar
Moonbeam
tomiNet
Gemini Dollar
Biconomy
Liquity
Balancer
EthereumPoW
Harmony
Lisk
Ribbon Finance
MAGIC
Kyber Network
Gains Network
Kadena
Horizen
Skale
API3
DigiByte
Bluzelle
UMA Protocol
Coin98
Cartesi
PlayDapp
TerraUSD
Smooth Love Potion
Nervos Network
Steem
Celsius
OriginTrail
Dogelon Mars
Stormx
Vulcan Forged PYR
Amp
Powerledger
Joe
Stargate Finance
GAS
Nano
Alchemy Pay
Radiant Capital
Covalent
Numeraire
iExec RLC
Celer Network
OMG Network
Marlin
Civic
Secret
Star Atlas DAO
Bancor
SPACE ID
Dent
Radworks
My Neighbor Alice
RACA
Syscoin
Adventure Gold
WINkLink
Chromia
Core
Raydium
Synapse
Sweat Economy
Stella
Unifi Protocol DAO
Verasity
Keep Network
Spell Token
Sun Token
Galxe
Bitgert
Verge
Storj
Aergo
MetisDAO
Origin Protocol
COTI
NKN
Bifrost
Gitcoin
Request
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
Gods Unchained
MOBOX
Maple
WazirX
Ren
Saitama
Yield Guild Games
Badger DAO
Hashflow
XYO Network
ARPA
Acala Token
Perpetual Protocol
LooksRare
Alien Worlds
Boba Network
BarnBridge
Index Chain
Aavegotchi
TrueFi
Star Atlas
Orchid
SuperRare
Moonriver
CEEK VR
Litentry
Reef
Voyager Token
Bonk
Polkastarter
Aurora
Ethernity
LCX
Rally
DIA
Ampleforth Governance
Measurable Data Token
League of Kingdoms Arena
Alchemix
Virtua
Travala.com
CLV
Alpaca Finance
Kishu Inu
Zebec Protocol
0x
Keep3rV1
BENQI
Enzyme
Samoyedcoin
Onyxcoin
Harvest Finance
district0x
Velas
StaFi
MXC
XEN Crypto
Santos FC Fan Token
Serum
Rarible
Decentral Games
Tamadoge
Green Satoshi Token
Augur
Tokemak
MOON
Quantstamp
Mirror Protocol
SingularDTV
Quickswap
FTX Token
Braintrust
Pepe
BitDAO
Threshold
Mines of Dalarnia
Human
Pitbull
Fenerbahce Token
Hamster
PayPal USD
Highstreet
Tether
USDC
Dai
Policy

UK's National Crime-Fighting Agency Seeks Six Crypto Investigators

A crime bill passed last week gives law enforcement agencies more powers to seize and freeze crypto.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 11:02 a.m. UTC
A U.K. policeman seen from behind stands in the middle of road

(kingschurchinternational / Unsplash)

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) is setting up a team for cybercrime and is looking to recruit six specialist crypto investigators.

"This role will be part of a new project that will form a specialised cryptocurrency and virtual assets team," the job posting said. An ideal candidate will need to understand crypto and be able to conduct advanced tracing on blockchains as well as understand crypto investigations.

The U.K. has been beefing up its tools for tackling crypto crime. Parliament last week passed a bill giving law-enforcement agencies more powers to seize and freeze crypto. The new positions follow an initiative last year that saw the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) station crypto tactical advisers in police departments nationwide.

"The role will support existing and new investigations where specialist cryptocurrency experience is required along with taking a proactive lead in identifying targets for further development," the posting said. The job will sit within the National Cyber Crime Unit or digital asset team.

Read more: UK Crime Bill Lets Cops Freeze Crypto Faster, Channels Tainted Assets to Public Funding

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

