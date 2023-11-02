UK Regulator Publishes Guidance on New Crypto Marketing Regime
The Financial Conduct Authority’s new ad regime took effect in October.
The U.K.’s financial watchdog published guidance on its new crypto advertising rules Thursday.
The Financial Conduct Authority’s new regime took effect on Oct. 8, and the regulator has been consulting on guidance since June. Under the new rules, firms are required to include appropriate risk warnings on all their communications to U.K. customers that have a “promotional” element.
The regulator has already added 221 firms it deems non-compliant with the new regime to an alert list, and has promised enforcement action on companies that are not careful with approving ads.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.