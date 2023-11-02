Bitcoin
Policy

UK Regulator Publishes Guidance on New Crypto Marketing Regime

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new ad regime took effect in October.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 11:07 a.m. UTC
FCA building (FCA)

FCA building (FCA)

The U.K.’s financial watchdog published guidance on its new crypto advertising rules Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new regime took effect on Oct. 8, and the regulator has been consulting on guidance since June. Under the new rules, firms are required to include appropriate risk warnings on all their communications to U.K. customers that have a “promotional” element.

The regulator has already added 221 firms it deems non-compliant with the new regime to an alert list, and has promised enforcement action on companies that are not careful with approving ads.

Read more: Upcoming UK Rules for Crypto Ad Approvers Spell Uncertainty for Industry

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

