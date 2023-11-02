Hong Kong Will Allow Some Tokenized Securities-Related Activities

Bitcoin
$34,951.46+1.48%
Ethereum
$1,825.57+1.66%
Binance Coin
$231.82+3.40%
XRP
$0.61203531+2.09%
Solana
$43.44+10.77%
Cardano
$0.30820535+6.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06858917+2.78%
Tron
$0.09996972+0.22%
Toncoin
$2.22+2.23%
Chainlink
$11.19+3.07%
Polygon
$0.66388206+5.02%
Polkadot
$4.69+7.80%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,109.12+1.11%
Litecoin
$69.97+4.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.94+0.09%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000790+3.19%
Avalanche
$11.87+7.50%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.91-1.70%
Uniswap
$4.58+12.40%
Stellar
$0.12068648+0.43%
TrueUSD
$0.99946796+0.01%
Monero
$169.65-0.80%
OKB
$45.45+1.08%
Ethereum Classic
$17.38+0.45%
Cosmos
$7.81+2.26%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.09%
Hedera
$0.05486923+7.21%
Internet Computer
$4.03+5.31%
Filecoin
$3.89+4.22%
Aptos
$6.89+0.64%
Cronos
$0.06355255+4.58%
Lido DAO
$1.79-0.23%
Quant
$100.95-0.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.48+4.76%
VeChain
$0.01925559+3.05%
Aave
$93.77+13.83%
Injective Protocol
$15.18+3.83%
Arbitrum
$0.99204076+6.39%
Optimism
$1.40+2.37%
Maker
$1,313.91+0.76%
Kaspa
$0.05087379-1.37%
The Graph
$0.11018568+1.80%
Bitcoin SV
$48.18+1.69%
Stacks
$0.63048988+1.34%
Algorand
$0.11233168+3.14%
Render Token
$2.38+0.56%
THORChain
$2.87-4.79%
MultiverseX
$32.16+6.48%
Immutable X
$0.68040634+6.41%
Synthetix
$2.42+10.10%
Theta
$0.75636290+1.27%
The Sandbox
$0.36347016+6.74%
Tezos
$0.78284676+4.61%
Decentraland
$0.40180068+12.25%
EOS
$0.64919762+4.09%
USDD
$0.99535335-0.15%
Axie Infinity
$5.41+3.37%
XDC Network
$0.05070990+0.06%
Fantom
$0.24993757+6.83%
NEO
$9.71+2.48%
Kava.io
$0.68645827+3.63%
Mina
$0.58291996+2.35%
Flow
$0.54389038+6.02%
eCash
$0.00002839+3.25%
Conflux
$0.16200742-0.37%
GateToken
$3.89+2.44%
Gala
$0.01869234+0.17%
ApeCoin
$1.34+1.98%
Chiliz
$0.07020139+7.77%
IOTA
$0.16240522+4.66%
PAX Gold
$1,961.72-0.15%
Rocket Pool
$23.40+0.84%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+5.02%
Frax Share
$6.10+7.35%
Curve DAO Token
$0.50737856+8.62%
KuCoin Token
$4.61+1.54%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99983948+3.20%
Sui
$0.45897697+6.57%
Klaytn
$0.13533880+3.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000045-0.26%
Radix
$0.04118809+0.88%
GMX
$45.56+1.59%
Casper
$0.03611393+6.67%
dYdX
$2.31+2.65%
Wemix
$1.26+2.62%
Arweave
$6.18+4.98%
Woo Network
$0.22600823+7.63%
Huobi Token
$2.38-0.58%
Luna Classic
$0.00006473+3.53%
Fetch.ai
$0.35336772+2.64%
Nexo
$0.65432542+2.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.56+28.00%
Qtum
$3.28+5.61%
Zilliqa
$0.01983356+1.08%
Dash
$29.11+1.64%
Compound
$47.79+7.88%
1inch Network
$0.30819240+8.62%
FLOKI
$0.00003167+0.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21094153+2.99%
Illuvium
$50.25+4.44%
SafePal
$0.71048952+3.62%
Celo
$0.57500752+21.26%
Astar
$0.05535014+2.20%
Oasis Network
$0.05813304+14.11%
Flare
$0.01073650+5.78%
Polymath Network
$0.32188549+0.68%
NEM
$0.03210315+3.43%
SingularityNET
$0.22752454+2.19%
Gnosis
$107.14+1.26%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.58+4.27%
Mask Network
$3.25+14.38%
Enjin
$0.26550791+7.70%
Holo
$0.00147404+8.59%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.45273556+2.00%
Loopring
$0.20400499+3.09%
Convex Finance
$3.02+9.34%
BLUR
$0.23277891+1.14%
Stepn
$0.18690922+2.54%
Beldex
$0.04041882+25.38%
Ankr
$0.02367142+1.53%
Chia
$26.45+0.12%
Osmosis
$0.36273577+7.38%
Akash Network
$1.01-1.16%
Zcash
$27.98+1.44%
Golem
$0.22016325+2.30%
IoTeX
$0.02295968+4.40%
Helium
$1.50+0.97%
ICON
$0.21954150+1.73%
Status
$0.05381300-2.00%
Kusama
$23.08+11.03%
Ravencoin
$0.01734475+3.63%
Merit Circle
$0.46654227+5.98%
Wax
$0.06092184+2.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.96+5.42%
Sushiswap
$1.06+30.50%
Worldcoin
$1.83-3.30%
Decred
$12.98+3.00%
SEI
$0.11181827+2.85%
Audius
$0.17216525+5.29%
Band Protocol
$1.43+4.08%
Yearn Finance
$5,796.80+2.79%
Siacoin
$0.00369964+4.17%
JasmyCoin
$0.00392086+4.24%
Livepeer
$6.38+5.68%
Aragon
$4.70-1.71%
SXP
$0.32208597+6.87%
Waves
$1.79+3.02%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.29%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.70056648-3.05%
Axelar
$0.37778609+8.02%
tomiNet
$2.06+2.41%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38743036+5.44%
Moonbeam
$0.21358335+8.08%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.11%
Biconomy
$0.23454308+4.28%
Balancer
$3.51+5.10%
Liquity
$1.63+2.62%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+3.17%
Harmony
$0.01222058+5.52%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17819263-0.10%
Lisk
$0.99528124+3.17%
MAGIC
$0.58402200+2.84%
Gains Network
$3.99+1.63%
Kadena
$0.53090344+3.78%
Kyber Network
$0.78451231-2.58%
Horizen
$9.18+3.71%
API3
$1.34+5.31%
Skale
$0.02585463+3.20%
DigiByte
$0.00729183+4.33%
Bluzelle
$0.28253517-4.64%
UMA Protocol
$1.53+7.03%
Cartesi
$0.14821702+3.74%
Coin98
$0.18127693-1.96%
PlayDapp
$0.18981240+5.96%
TerraUSD
$0.01161581-1.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00249827-2.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00307514+7.56%
Steem
$0.22489692+1.22%
Celsius
$0.23656790+3.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.19+5.27%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.64%
OriginTrail
$0.25969398+4.55%
Amp
$0.00173582+0.34%
Powerledger
$0.22524963-0.40%
Stargate Finance
$0.46939032+3.98%
Stormx
$0.00871430+9.39%
Joe
$0.27882660+9.67%
Nano
$0.68949983+3.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01832552+18.79%
Covalent
$0.14427213+1.21%
Radiant Capital
$0.25523319+5.73%
Numeraire
$13.86+1.97%
iExec RLC
$1.18+6.79%
GAS
$5.95-7.92%
Celer Network
$0.01465611+10.26%
Marlin
$0.00991056-4.24%
OMG Network
$0.57103509+6.04%
Civic
$0.09825317+5.43%
Secret
$0.29695475+6.07%
Raydium
$0.32600054+38.42%
RACA
$0.00022468+12.16%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.32636054+54.37%
Bancor
$0.53664076+2.73%
SPACE ID
$0.25760098+6.49%
Radworks
$1.47+4.62%
Dent
$0.00076379+4.98%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.89469297+6.05%
Syscoin
$0.09975951-2.74%
WINkLink
$0.00007179+1.00%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.14+8.92%
Synapse
$0.35840892+2.37%
Core
$0.39792493+0.18%
Chromia
$0.11601984+1.56%
Adventure Gold
$0.87350003+2.49%
Stella
$0.08144878+6.54%
Sweat Economy
$0.00882159-0.14%
Keep Network
$0.11825836-1.91%
Verasity
$0.00631625+5.31%
Spell Token
$0.00050752+3.85%
Sun Token
$0.00661325+0.55%
Galxe
$1.37+2.76%
Storj
$0.44326735+5.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+6.05%
Verge
$0.00380607+5.61%
MetisDAO
$14.24+7.81%
Origin Protocol
$0.12143727+4.96%
Bifrost
$0.04381930+1.69%
Aergo
$0.13555827+4.71%
COTI
$0.04775387+6.22%
NKN
$0.09227111+4.55%
Gitcoin
$0.96374143+4.78%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01590142+0.72%
Request
$0.07353745+1.49%
Gods Unchained
$0.21902299+4.83%
MOBOX
$0.26804993-2.15%
Maple
$6.83+4.32%
WazirX
$0.11417262+1.94%
Ren
$0.05062429+9.20%
Saitama
$0.00112560+1.82%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26761248+2.02%
Badger DAO
$2.47+3.04%
XYO Network
$0.00351434+3.48%
Hashflow
$0.27593734+4.68%
ARPA
$0.04782467-1.29%
Acala Token
$0.05568572+4.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00315827+50.35%
LooksRare
$0.08166777+12.79%
Boba Network
$0.12614157+5.88%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60457414+5.93%
Alien Worlds
$0.01167398+2.93%
Aavegotchi
$0.82806246-0.02%
TrueFi
$0.03912282+7.03%
Index Chain
$0.05315020+7.77%
Orchid
$0.07045970+3.07%
BarnBridge
$4.39+9.38%
SuperRare
$0.06236655+5.50%
CEEK VR
$0.04730748+10.37%
Moonriver
$4.54+8.27%
Litentry
$0.77442607+1.96%
Voyager Token
$0.11962346+2.40%
Reef
$0.00153005+5.35%
Polkastarter
$0.32730278+3.16%
Aurora
$0.08666584+3.65%
LCX
$0.04050147+3.81%
Ethernity
$1.59+0.90%
Rally
$0.00608120+3.21%
Bonk
$0.00000070-11.00%
DIA
$0.26145728+3.56%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99+1.37%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04718934+3.88%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24547329-7.92%
Alchemix
$14.07-0.12%
Virtua
$0.02310438+3.83%
Travala.com
$0.50333716+3.83%
CLV
$0.03527250+2.19%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16912807+4.26%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00700405+2.55%
0x
$0.26248358-0.74%
Keep3rV1
$48.95+2.69%
BENQI
$0.00581778+3.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00570158+5.35%
Enzyme
$15.93-0.07%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077456+1.85%
district0x
$0.02400000+6.41%
Harvest Finance
$26.88+2.76%
Velas
$0.00675074+2.11%
StaFi
$0.29441791+4.42%
MXC
$0.00672205+0.68%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000053+3.60%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.89+2.36%
Serum
$0.03901954+5.73%
Rarible
$1.01+5.17%
Decentral Games
$0.01514908+1.03%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00986740-3.89%
Tamadoge
$0.00807929-1.54%
Augur
$0.91495853+44.09%
Tokemak
$0.35114747-2.96%
MOON
$0.06054679+0.55%
Quantstamp
$0.00743279-2.14%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01276903+5.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04685599+4.48%
FTX Token
$1.25+6.25%
Braintrust
$0.40889914+4.76%
Pepe
$0.00000113+1.18%
BitDAO
$0.40366454+10.25%
Threshold
$0.02415896-0.79%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09938406+3.27%
Human
$0.04537678+0.52%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.56%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.23%
Hamster
$0.994247e-+7.10%
PayPal USD
$0.98309538-0.18%
Highstreet
$1.30+1.35%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USDC
$1.00-0.10%
Dai
$0.99999152-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Hong Kong Will Allow Some Tokenized Securities-Related Activities

The move appears to be another step in Hong Kong's recently accelerated ambitions to become a virtual asset hub.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 12:34 p.m. UTC
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Hong Kong is set to allow primary dealing of tokenization by providing more guidance on tokenized securities-related activities, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced on Thursday.

“The SFC is of the view that it is appropriate to allow primary dealing of tokenized SFC-authorised investment products, as long as the underlying product can meet all the applicable product authorization requirements and the additional safeguards to address the new risks associated with the tokenization arrangement,” one of the two SFC announcements meant to be read together said.

The move appears to be another step in Hong Kong’s recently accelerated ambitions to become a virtual asset hub. It implemented a new regulatory regime in June, accepting applications for crypto trading platform licenses, and granted the first set in August, allowing exchanges to serve retail customers.

This was a U-turn after 18 months of hostility toward crypto. The latest move supersedes a statement from March 2019 when the SFC took the stance that security tokens were “complex products” and, therefore, extra investor protection measures would apply.

“SFC has been assessing various proposals on tokenization of SFC-authorised investment products, for example, some for primary dealing of a tokenized product (i.e., subscription and redemption) and some for secondary trading of a tokenized product on an SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform,” the SFC said.

Tokenization is the process of creating blockchain-based tokens that represent ownership in an investment product, and with some market participants in Hong Kong already exploring it, the SFC said its “potential benefits” include increasing “efficiency, enhancing transparency, reducing settlement time and lowering costs for traditional finance.”

The SFC said those interested in any activities involving any Digital Securities (including Tokenised Securities) should discuss their business plans with their case officer in advance. While the SFC might consider applications by crypto trading platforms to exclude specific tokenized securities, it will require all operators to put in place a compensation arrangement to cover the potential loss of security tokens.

Hong Kong recently allowed intermediaries to sell spot products to a broader range of clients, not just to professional investors. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority had said tokenization could enhance efficiency, liquidity and transparency in bond markets a few months after a successful $100 million tokenized green bond issuance by its central bank.

Read More: Hong Kong Wants to Be a Crypto Hub Again

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.