Genesis’ New Liquidation Plan Is a Material Swerve, U.S. Government Says

Bitcoin
$35,297.68+2.46%
Ethereum
$1,830.14+1.43%
Binance Coin
$230.30+2.53%
XRP
$0.60601187+1.07%
Solana
$43.49+11.95%
Cardano
$0.30740473+6.70%
Dogecoin
$0.07003029+5.07%
Tron
$0.10026775+1.64%
Toncoin
$2.18+0.39%
Chainlink
$11.18+1.12%
Polygon
$0.66953436+6.30%
Polkadot
$4.68+7.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,648.41+3.18%
Litecoin
$69.74+2.43%
Bitcoin Cash
$242.35+0.67%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000798+3.92%
Avalanche
$12.04+7.82%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90-1.60%
Uniswap
$4.67+13.91%
Stellar
$0.12031907-1.33%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.00%
Monero
$169.86-0.66%
OKB
$45.45+0.89%
Ethereum Classic
$17.61+0.52%
Cosmos
$7.88+2.76%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.10%
Hedera
$0.05479395+6.66%
Internet Computer
$4.07+5.82%
Filecoin
$3.91+4.12%
Aptos
$6.98+0.86%
Cronos
$0.06282660+3.16%
Lido DAO
$1.83+1.25%
Quant
$102.93+0.28%
NEAR Protocol
$1.46+8.04%
VeChain
$0.01935245+4.17%
Aave
$95.07+15.90%
Injective Protocol
$15.50+11.27%
Arbitrum
$1.00+5.56%
Optimism
$1.41+2.30%
Maker
$1,339.68+2.50%
Kaspa
$0.05172105+1.23%
The Graph
$0.11349771+7.28%
Bitcoin SV
$48.33+1.33%
Algorand
$0.11478610+6.07%
Stacks
$0.63816119+4.25%
Render Token
$2.43+4.60%
THORChain
$2.93-0.86%
MultiverseX
$32.07+6.09%
Immutable X
$0.68524461+7.20%
Synthetix
$2.45+10.52%
The Sandbox
$0.37136457+9.58%
Theta
$0.75468815+0.17%
Tezos
$0.79315908+5.63%
Decentraland
$0.40575676+14.07%
EOS
$0.66109801+6.05%
Axie Infinity
$5.54+5.28%
USDD
$0.99775814-0.50%
NEO
$10.11+8.54%
Fantom
$0.25223896+8.28%
XDC Network
$0.05092647-0.12%
Kava.io
$0.68870905+4.31%
Mina
$0.59311410+3.36%
Flow
$0.55044714+6.97%
eCash
$0.00002881+4.31%
Conflux
$0.16463802+0.12%
Gala
$0.01938754+3.81%
GateToken
$3.89+2.19%
ApeCoin
$1.35+1.47%
Chiliz
$0.07069583+7.78%
IOTA
$0.16327745+5.18%
PAX Gold
$1,964.40+0.14%
Rocket Pool
$23.63+1.82%
Frax Share
$6.19+7.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+5.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51259516+8.61%
Sui
$0.46397172+7.19%
KuCoin Token
$4.63+1.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99756256+0.93%
Klaytn
$0.13601171+3.61%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+2.04%
Radix
$0.04129606-0.10%
GMX
$46.25+4.19%
dYdX
$2.36+4.29%
Casper
$0.03580713+6.26%
Wemix
$1.26+3.69%
Arweave
$6.16+6.45%
Woo Network
$0.22917865+10.10%
Huobi Token
$2.42+0.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.36807918+6.25%
Luna Classic
$0.00006494+4.20%
Nexo
$0.64746287+1.23%
Qtum
$3.38+10.80%
PancakeSwap
$1.56+27.71%
Zilliqa
$0.02005923+2.24%
Dash
$29.49+1.87%
Compound
$48.92+10.20%
1inch Network
$0.31254245+9.26%
FLOKI
$0.00003246+3.63%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21443126+4.27%
Celo
$0.59271095+24.62%
Illuvium
$50.38+4.05%
SafePal
$0.71136039+3.02%
Astar
$0.05591278+1.70%
NEM
$0.03258889+4.95%
SingularityNET
$0.23407614+5.04%
Oasis Network
$0.05755227+14.34%
Flare
$0.01061590+2.52%
Gnosis
$106.80+0.25%
Polymath Network
$0.30510000-6.95%
Enjin
$0.27117157+10.49%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.38+5.13%
Mask Network
$3.22+11.94%
Holo
$0.00147021+7.22%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.45944074+4.03%
Loopring
$0.20690415+5.08%
BLUR
$0.23743419+2.91%
Stepn
$0.18965511+3.83%
Convex Finance
$3.02+9.08%
Chia
$26.95+2.08%
Ankr
$0.02388092+4.61%
Beldex
$0.04001203+37.72%
Sushiswap
$1.21+51.48%
Zcash
$28.54+2.89%
Osmosis
$0.35939610+5.36%
Golem
$0.22406785+4.47%
Akash Network
$1.01+2.84%
IoTeX
$0.02339152+7.01%
Status
$0.05488290-4.24%
ICON
$0.22261081+2.77%
Helium
$1.49+1.89%
Kusama
$23.67+14.65%
Ravencoin
$0.01763052+4.12%
Merit Circle
$0.47260700+7.95%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.07+5.98%
Worldcoin
$1.86-2.91%
Audius
$0.17686307+8.52%
Wax
$0.06111313+0.58%
Decred
$13.18+3.51%
SEI
$0.11379324+3.82%
Aragon
$4.90+2.73%
Band Protocol
$1.45+3.77%
Yearn Finance
$5,896.47+3.90%
JasmyCoin
$0.00401286+7.19%
Siacoin
$0.00376627+5.34%
Livepeer
$6.44+6.38%
SXP
$0.32300177+7.20%
Waves
$1.82+4.93%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.86%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.70877239-3.90%
Axelar
$0.37892646+8.35%
Ocean Protocol
$0.39839639+8.76%
Moonbeam
$0.21446381+8.32%
tomiNet
$2.00+0.32%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.09%
Biconomy
$0.23868700+5.24%
Liquity
$1.67+6.34%
Balancer
$3.55+6.27%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+2.04%
Harmony
$0.01244902+7.89%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17832899+0.32%
Lisk
$0.99430775+1.78%
MAGIC
$0.59790643+5.28%
Kyber Network
$0.81573447+4.98%
Gains Network
$4.06+3.06%
Kadena
$0.52486972+4.17%
Horizen
$9.28+4.75%
API3
$1.36+9.58%
Skale
$0.02610910+2.75%
DigiByte
$0.00737414+5.85%
Bluzelle
$0.28621899-0.84%
UMA Protocol
$1.58+10.34%
Coin98
$0.18571726+2.88%
Cartesi
$0.15054888+6.22%
PlayDapp
$0.19049788+6.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01183703+0.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00255860-2.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00310611+8.68%
Celsius
$0.24446162+7.55%
Steem
$0.22506262-1.14%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.32%
Stormx
$0.00905800+12.20%
Powerledger
$0.23153259+1.22%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.15+2.69%
OriginTrail
$0.25863647+4.68%
GAS
$7.04+9.80%
Amp
$0.00174070-1.49%
Stargate Finance
$0.47600009+6.32%
Joe
$0.27907246+7.94%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01895984+23.19%
Nano
$0.69383432+4.23%
Covalent
$0.14830667+6.67%
Radiant Capital
$0.25826404+6.36%
Numeraire
$14.12+3.99%
iExec RLC
$1.18+7.44%
Celer Network
$0.01497968+9.59%
Marlin
$0.01010810-0.14%
OMG Network
$0.57837254+5.43%
Civic
$0.10037552+7.38%
Secret
$0.30339938+7.73%
Bancor
$0.54283860+3.69%
SPACE ID
$0.26315951+9.93%
Radworks
$1.51+6.89%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.91600008+9.88%
Dent
$0.00077822+7.64%
Syscoin
$0.10070738-3.15%
RACA
$0.00021002+4.48%
Raydium
$0.29303706+32.26%
WINkLink
$0.00007203+2.31%
Chromia
$0.11881519+4.04%
Adventure Gold
$0.89430713+4.32%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.29119367+35.18%
Sweat Economy
$0.00900958+1.70%
Synapse
$0.35547028+1.54%
Core
$0.40355161-0.90%
Stella
$0.08205298+7.78%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.82+3.24%
Keep Network
$0.11949503+0.61%
Spell Token
$0.00051406+5.57%
Sun Token
$0.00669520+5.35%
Verasity
$0.00631933+1.95%
Galxe
$1.38+3.55%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+5.38%
Verge
$0.00384106+5.92%
Storj
$0.43482687+4.55%
Aergo
$0.14014863+8.30%
Origin Protocol
$0.12354598+6.00%
NKN
$0.09463880+7.88%
MetisDAO
$14.05+5.96%
COTI
$0.04843679+7.93%
Bifrost
$0.04378100+2.54%
Gitcoin
$0.98146176+6.30%
Request
$0.07460784+1.39%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01592163+0.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.22435843+6.44%
MOBOX
$0.27045242+1.23%
Maple
$6.93+6.28%
WazirX
$0.11675017+4.65%
Ren
$0.05179596+10.00%
Hashflow
$0.29025464+12.68%
Saitama
$0.00113514+0.80%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27330302+2.75%
XYO Network
$0.00355420+4.19%
Badger DAO
$2.48+3.27%
ARPA
$0.04972841+3.60%
Acala Token
$0.05650385+5.51%
LooksRare
$0.08277969+21.84%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60950990+5.60%
Alien Worlds
$0.01184988+4.57%
Boba Network
$0.12533818+5.61%
Index Chain
$0.05496938+11.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.83565080+1.57%
BarnBridge
$4.46+11.18%
Orchid
$0.07159273+5.75%
TrueFi
$0.03947847+7.80%
SuperRare
$0.06295191+5.69%
Moonriver
$4.60+10.58%
CEEK VR
$0.04494236+3.40%
Litentry
$0.78750192+4.15%
Star Atlas
$0.00249529+19.40%
Voyager Token
$0.12074410+2.80%
Reef
$0.00155292+6.59%
Bonk
$0.00000079+1.22%
Polkastarter
$0.33146587-1.27%
Aurora
$0.08556047-0.79%
Ethernity
$1.61+1.06%
LCX
$0.04049089+2.48%
Rally
$0.00598306+2.10%
DIA
$0.26469186+3.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.05+1.71%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04776147+4.55%
Alchemix
$14.28-1.52%
Virtua
$0.02326494+4.48%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24069108-10.53%
Travala.com
$0.50525521+3.86%
CLV
$0.03541508+1.78%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.44%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16946488+4.24%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00707443+3.82%
0x
$0.26416773-0.09%
Keep3rV1
$49.54+3.04%
BENQI
$0.00589507+4.88%
Enzyme
$16.17+1.26%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00541352+11.94%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077699+0.10%
Harvest Finance
$26.86+2.46%
Velas
$0.00676311-0.27%
StaFi
$0.29477776+4.80%
MXC
$0.00665047-0.44%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000053+7.62%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.87+1.52%
Serum
$0.03944414+9.78%
district0x
$0.01658727-26.58%
Rarible
$1.02+8.40%
Decentral Games
$0.01517796+0.66%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00993331-2.78%
Tamadoge
$0.00816702-0.64%
MOON
$0.07258488+16.39%
Tokemak
$0.36197404-0.41%
Augur
$0.92544823+47.06%
Quantstamp
$0.00748682-2.57%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01274341-1.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04746555+2.54%
FTX Token
$1.26+5.06%
Braintrust
$0.40599257+3.02%
Pepe
$0.00000116+2.86%
BitDAO
$0.39698896+8.43%
Threshold
$0.02527603-0.52%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10154224+5.47%
Human
$0.04528013-2.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.48%
Hamster
$0.993609e-+5.64%
PayPal USD
$0.98838902+0.46%
Highstreet
$1.34+5.19%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USDC
$0.99991851-0.13%
Dai
$0.99955908-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Genesis’ New Liquidation Plan Is a Material Swerve, U.S. Government Says

The bankrupt crypto lender appears to be no longer seeking to reorganize, after a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General dimmed hopes of a deal with parent company DCG.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 8:44 a.m. UTC
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Genesis is now focused on liquidation after making material changes to its bankruptcy plans last week, the U.S. government has said.
  • The change threatens to delay bankruptcy proceedings further.

An updated bankruptcy plan filed by crypto lender Genesis last week represents a significant change of plans, the U.S. government said in a filing on Wednesday. The lender is now seeking to liquidate its assets rather than reorganize them.

The apparent U-turn by Genesis – made after the crypto lender and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) were sued by the New York Attorney General (NYAG) – could add extra delays to the wind-up process, the filing by U.S Trustee William Harrington said. DCG is also CoinDesk’s parent company.

“The prior plan provided for the sale of assets of the debtors and a non-debtor affiliate, a discharge of the debtors, and the reorganization of any unsold assets for the benefit of the claim holders,” said Harrington, a Department of Justice official with responsibility for bankruptcy cases. “The liquidating plan provides for the liquidation of all three debtors … the debtors have substantially and materially modified the sale plan.”

Harrington argued creditors will need more time to digest the impact of the significant changes made on Oct. 24 before deciding whether to approve them in a vote.

The bankruptcy, which commenced in January, has stumbled over how to treat over $1.65 billion Genesis is owed by DCG. In a filing made last week, Genesis said a DCG deal is now “not a viable route” after NYAG Letitia James accused DCG, Genesis and business partner Gemini of defrauding investors.

The three companies have all denied James’ charges. A spokesperson for Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest filing.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
RegulationsGenesisDCG