Discredited Crypto Terrorist Funding Figures Gain Fresh Life in House Hearing

Massive industry pushback on those initial reports – including an Oct. 10 account from the Wall Street Journal – led to some backtracking. The Wall Street Journal issued a partial correction to clarify what it knew about the flow of virtual currency to terrorists, which had originally cited more than $90 million tied to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). And the crypto analytics company the newspaper had relied on for data, Elliptic, put out a detailed blog post explaining how its transaction data had been misconstrued and that an actual amount of crypto donated to Hamas since Oct. 7 by the most prominent funding campaign – Gaza Now – was closer to $21,000.