Crypto at the Center of $300M Fraud Case in China

Bitcoin
$35,197.05+2.35%
Ethereum
$1,839.50+2.12%
Binance Coin
$228.62+1.92%
XRP
$0.60832206+3.82%
Solana
$42.27+11.24%
Cardano
$0.30429352+6.39%
Dogecoin
$0.06888382+3.62%
Tron
$0.10017714+3.41%
Toncoin
$2.16-0.72%
Chainlink
$11.27+2.17%
Polygon
$0.66529927+6.81%
Polkadot
$4.64+6.46%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,373.60+2.82%
Litecoin
$70.50+4.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.98+1.31%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000796+4.19%
Avalanche
$11.98+9.27%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.89-1.86%
Uniswap
$4.61+13.32%
Stellar
$0.12134259+2.74%
TrueUSD
$0.99948432-0.08%
Monero
$168.33-1.24%
OKB
$45.68+1.52%
Ethereum Classic
$17.56+1.38%
Cosmos
$7.85+2.53%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Hedera
$0.05392227+5.76%
Internet Computer
$4.03+5.42%
Filecoin
$3.90+4.89%
Aptos
$6.94-0.31%
Lido DAO
$1.84+2.45%
Cronos
$0.06189511+2.31%
Quant
$103.13+1.46%
NEAR Protocol
$1.46+9.39%
VeChain
$0.01925958+2.99%
Aave
$95.25+17.73%
Arbitrum
$0.98841860+6.12%
Optimism
$1.41+3.10%
Injective Protocol
$14.62+7.27%
Maker
$1,343.44+1.45%
Kaspa
$0.05163483+1.87%
The Graph
$0.11276016+7.91%
Bitcoin SV
$48.35+2.15%
Render Token
$2.43+6.59%
Stacks
$0.63829853+5.49%
Algorand
$0.11242577+4.56%
THORChain
$2.94+1.90%
MultiverseX
$31.83+7.38%
Immutable X
$0.68248468+7.37%
Synthetix
$2.42+10.37%
The Sandbox
$0.36854987+9.09%
Theta
$0.74710284-1.01%
Tezos
$0.78560059+5.27%
Decentraland
$0.39840091+11.96%
EOS
$0.65051128+5.31%
Axie Infinity
$5.52+5.44%
USDD
$0.99920518-0.25%
NEO
$10.27+11.83%
XDC Network
$0.05207580+2.33%
Fantom
$0.25062064+7.77%
Kava.io
$0.68562883+4.26%
Mina
$0.58859767+3.07%
Flow
$0.53928123+5.92%
eCash
$0.00002838+3.75%
Conflux
$0.16443681+0.32%
Gala
$0.01935612+4.80%
GateToken
$3.88+2.26%
ApeCoin
$1.34+3.20%
IOTA
$0.16121248+4.39%
PAX Gold
$1,959.77+0.11%
Chiliz
$0.06843316+5.03%
Rocket Pool
$23.66+2.62%
Frax Share
$6.14+7.43%
Curve DAO Token
$0.50919139+8.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+3.03%
Sui
$0.46261700+8.24%
KuCoin Token
$4.61+1.05%
Klaytn
$0.13685635+4.82%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99845133+1.24%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+2.20%
GMX
$46.36+5.34%
Radix
$0.04099150-1.07%
dYdX
$2.37+6.13%
Casper
$0.03599179+7.19%
Arweave
$6.21+5.09%
Wemix
$1.25+3.34%
Woo Network
$0.22715027+9.59%
Huobi Token
$2.42+0.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.36709507+4.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00006452+4.25%
Nexo
$0.64270325+2.27%
Qtum
$3.39+11.44%
Zilliqa
$0.01983862+3.70%
Dash
$29.38+2.69%
Compound
$48.72+10.27%
1inch Network
$0.30941339+9.13%
FLOKI
$0.00003214+3.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21126508+3.40%
PancakeSwap
$1.37+12.55%
Celo
$0.58126501+22.01%
Illuvium
$50.32+4.27%
Astar
$0.05571753+3.05%
SafePal
$0.70399830+2.61%
SingularityNET
$0.23473356+6.27%
NEM
$0.03220422+4.31%
Oasis Network
$0.05605705+13.27%
Polymath Network
$0.31290000-3.93%
Flare
$0.01041784+0.44%
Gnosis
$107.31+0.49%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.48+5.41%
Enjin
$0.26385901+8.29%
Beldex
$0.04434853+52.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.45880510+4.11%
Mask Network
$3.16+10.80%
Loopring
$0.20526984+5.49%
Holo
$0.00142327+4.22%
Stepn
$0.18966047+4.40%
BLUR
$0.23476439+1.00%
Convex Finance
$2.98+8.55%
Chia
$27.07+2.11%
Ankr
$0.02359718+4.49%
Status
$0.05824330+2.14%
Akash Network
$1.03+4.52%
Sushiswap
$1.17+47.85%
Osmosis
$0.35825613+3.20%
Zcash
$28.30+2.26%
Golem
$0.22019179+3.25%
IoTeX
$0.02322896+8.38%
Helium
$1.50+3.48%
ICON
$0.22011783+2.17%
Kusama
$23.44+14.23%
Worldcoin
$1.88-3.37%
Merit Circle
$0.47401805+7.99%
Ravencoin
$0.01749658+5.23%
Wax
$0.06112322+2.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.99+5.43%
SEI
$0.11366845+4.18%
Decred
$12.97+2.19%
Audius
$0.17275365+6.92%
Aragon
$4.91+4.15%
Yearn Finance
$5,876.74+3.45%
Band Protocol
$1.44+4.13%
JasmyCoin
$0.00400111+7.67%
Livepeer
$6.43+6.58%
Siacoin
$0.00364565+2.48%
SXP
$0.31484905+5.38%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.43%
Waves
$1.81+4.39%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.71509485-1.97%
Axelar
$0.37919452+8.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.39127809+7.80%
tomiNet
$2.03+1.51%
Moonbeam
$0.21019267+6.40%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.14%
Biconomy
$0.23697733+5.63%
Liquity
$1.66+4.88%
Balancer
$3.54+6.78%
EthereumPoW
$1.42+2.81%
Harmony
$0.01230960+7.70%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17845223-0.08%
MAGIC
$0.59278307+4.96%
Lisk
$0.98208585+1.28%
Gains Network
$4.04+1.68%
Kyber Network
$0.79665669+3.36%
Kadena
$0.52276614+4.84%
Horizen
$9.22+4.87%
API3
$1.35+10.58%
Skale
$0.02585243+2.50%
Bluzelle
$0.28451355-3.78%
DigiByte
$0.00723913+4.36%
Coin98
$0.18752491+7.83%
UMA Protocol
$1.52+6.15%
Cartesi
$0.14799313+3.72%
PlayDapp
$0.18839330+5.44%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00258123-4.69%
TerraUSD
$0.01165652+0.12%
GAS
$7.42+18.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00303590+6.74%
Celsius
$0.23898472+4.15%
OriginTrail
$0.26417766+6.10%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.80%
Steem
$0.22379853+0.42%
Amp
$0.00176047+0.17%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.11+2.85%
Powerledger
$0.22807219-1.26%
Stargate Finance
$0.47382266+5.32%
Joe
$0.27817570+8.16%
Stormx
$0.00848802+5.11%
Nano
$0.69398144+4.84%
Covalent
$0.14809602+6.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01832029+18.96%
Radiant Capital
$0.25873772+7.35%
Numeraire
$13.97+4.05%
iExec RLC
$1.17+6.94%
Celer Network
$0.01483478+9.15%
Marlin
$0.01013934+5.02%
OMG Network
$0.57278888+4.47%
Secret
$0.29798446+5.32%
Civic
$0.09793019+4.87%
SPACE ID
$0.27221896+14.88%
Bancor
$0.54257714+4.06%
Raydium
$0.31985499+49.90%
RACA
$0.00021686+6.64%
Radworks
$1.48+6.46%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.90667553+9.02%
Dent
$0.00077036+6.94%
Syscoin
$0.09893179-1.05%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.29400501+34.83%
WINkLink
$0.00007175+2.94%
Chromia
$0.11777649+3.62%
Adventure Gold
$0.88622984+8.84%
Sweat Economy
$0.00899684+2.19%
Synapse
$0.35565922+4.77%
Core
$0.40197980-0.34%
Stella
$0.08156058+7.55%
Keep Network
$0.12076139+4.43%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.72+3.39%
Sun Token
$0.00668838+6.07%
Spell Token
$0.00051129+5.84%
Galxe
$1.38+3.08%
Verasity
$0.00626025+3.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+5.30%
Verge
$0.00376233+4.86%
Storj
$0.43211642+4.30%
Origin Protocol
$0.12303558+7.04%
MetisDAO
$14.01+6.49%
Bifrost
$0.04376641+2.57%
NKN
$0.09302985+7.38%
COTI
$0.04764376+8.02%
Aergo
$0.13429025+3.18%
Gitcoin
$0.96558452+6.18%
Request
$0.07428878+2.05%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01591555+0.48%
Gods Unchained
$0.22186560+6.52%
MOBOX
$0.27091865+3.85%
Maple
$6.86+6.16%
WazirX
$0.11606461+4.44%
Ren
$0.05200556+10.16%
Saitama
$0.00114173+0.65%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27204700+4.05%
XYO Network
$0.00355627+3.61%
Badger DAO
$2.49+4.38%
Hashflow
$0.28261020+9.87%
ARPA
$0.04954885+5.57%
LooksRare
$0.08870286+38.96%
Acala Token
$0.05540677+2.00%
Alien Worlds
$0.01178657+5.00%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59729646+5.39%
Boba Network
$0.12370730+3.81%
Index Chain
$0.05446318+11.39%
BarnBridge
$4.51+11.50%
Aavegotchi
$0.82812760-0.19%
TrueFi
$0.03911394+7.49%
Orchid
$0.07073284+4.79%
SuperRare
$0.06212785+5.63%
CEEK VR
$0.04503319+4.59%
Moonriver
$4.49+9.14%
Litentry
$0.77821515+3.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00253962+19.79%
Voyager Token
$0.11998584+2.38%
Reef
$0.00153704+6.35%
Bonk
$0.00000078+2.18%
Polkastarter
$0.33283182+9.65%
Aurora
$0.08580634+1.06%
Ethernity
$1.60+1.05%
LCX
$0.03950423+0.54%
Rally
$0.00597038+1.78%
DIA
$0.26144869+3.42%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04764346+5.62%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.02+0.41%
Alchemix
$14.12-0.74%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24369259+8.89%
Virtua
$0.02300982+3.72%
Travala.com
$0.50021198+3.28%
CLV
$0.03533232+3.06%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.52%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00712840+5.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16529406+2.28%
0x
$0.26434423-4.32%
Keep3rV1
$49.01+3.79%
BENQI
$0.00592452+7.32%
Enzyme
$16.11+1.19%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00542089+20.89%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077214-0.81%
Harvest Finance
$26.72+2.37%
Velas
$0.00663521-2.41%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000055+18.04%
StaFi
$0.29159845+4.14%
MXC
$0.00662645+0.14%
Serum
$0.04004183+11.73%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86+1.65%
district0x
$0.01666153-27.50%
Rarible
$1.02+8.64%
Decentral Games
$0.01528973+2.01%
Tamadoge
$0.00815583+0.88%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00986619-3.84%
MOON
$0.07631789+18.00%
Tokemak
$0.36432526+1.22%
Augur
$0.92142658+45.79%
Quantstamp
$0.00758944+0.67%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01269075-0.40%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04639682+0.15%
FTX Token
$1.25+3.12%
Braintrust
$0.40554496+2.74%
Pepe
$0.00000115+2.10%
BitDAO
$0.39156938+5.37%
Threshold
$0.02490870+2.40%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10117188+7.41%
Human
$0.04354621-6.38%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.23%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10+0.23%
Hamster
$0.00000000+6.65%
PayPal USD
$0.98820751+0.32%
Highstreet
$1.33+4.45%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USDC
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$0.99963026-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Crypto at the Center of $300M Fraud Case in China

21 people were sentenced in a case involving converting 'dirty' USDT to RMB.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconNov 2, 2023 at 5:49 a.m. UTC
(Moerschy/Pixabay)

(Moerschy/Pixabay)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

A court in Tongliang, China – located near Chongqing – has sentenced 21 people for their role in transferring the proceeds of online fraud and illegal casinos denominated in Tether (USDT) to Chinese Yuan (RMB), totaling 2.25 billion RMB ($307 million).

According to a bulletin from the court, two defendants, with the surnames Jiang and Zheng, worked to recruit 19 other money mules. The group, according to court documents, used a decentralized wallet called Bitpie (similar to Metamask) to move the USDT to local P2P exchanges on virtual currency platforms to convert it to Reminbi.

They then withdrew the fiat currency in different cities around the country using false pretenses like project payments and workers’ wages when asked for a reason for the transfer. Court documents say that Jiang profited 22.62 million RMB ($3 million) for his efforts.

The court found the group guilty of disguising and concealing criminal proceeds, sentencing them to various prison terms and imposing fines, with Jiang getting six years, three months, and a 500,000 RMB fine. In comparison, Zheng was also fined the exact amount and was sentenced to 6 years.

Although the court document isn’t specific about where this USDT came from, it’s a popular digital asset used by fraud rings operating in Southeast Asia. In his new book, Number Go Up, Bloomberg journalist Zeke Faux documents how these gangs are effectively powered by Tether.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
ChinaUSDTTether