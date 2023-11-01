FTX, Alameda Wallets Move Millions in Crypto to Exchanges: Spotonchain

Bitcoin
$34,747.02+1.18%
Ethereum
$1,807.92+0.27%
Binance Coin
$224.91-1.26%
XRP
$0.60167968+0.00%
Solana
$39.34+8.93%
Cardano
$0.29038014-2.25%
Dogecoin
$0.06659292-3.90%
Tron
$0.09946511+2.89%
Toncoin
$2.16-3.63%
Chainlink
$10.97-2.72%
Polygon
$0.63172574-1.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,865.85+1.23%
Polkadot
$4.36-1.92%
Litecoin
$68.07-2.70%
Bitcoin Cash
$240.48-1.71%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000768-2.52%
Avalanche
$11.05-3.35%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.13%
Stellar
$0.12069220-0.94%
TrueUSD
$0.99854445-0.45%
Monero
$171.43+0.25%
Uniswap
$4.10-1.76%
OKB
$45.05-0.48%
Ethereum Classic
$17.46+0.34%
Cosmos
$7.66-5.56%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.40%
Internet Computer
$3.86-3.63%
Filecoin
$3.73-2.07%
Hedera
$0.05118380-1.72%
Aptos
$6.88-2.77%
Lido DAO
$1.80+0.87%
Cronos
$0.06083473-0.96%
Quant
$101.89-1.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40+7.74%
VeChain
$0.01872964-0.67%
Injective Protocol
$14.55+7.86%
Optimism
$1.37-2.69%
Aave
$82.18-0.05%
Arbitrum
$0.93609992-0.96%
Maker
$1,312.23-4.82%
Kaspa
$0.05171309+3.62%
The Graph
$0.10767961+1.58%
Bitcoin SV
$47.47-3.57%
THORChain
$3.02+5.35%
Stacks
$0.62251437-0.55%
Render Token
$2.34-0.19%
Algorand
$0.10884609-0.89%
MultiverseX
$30.38+0.79%
Immutable X
$0.64105431-3.19%
Theta
$0.74638405+8.94%
Tezos
$0.75861609+1.90%
USDD
$0.99305389-0.85%
Synthetix
$2.21-4.02%
EOS
$0.63181204-0.27%
The Sandbox
$0.34054287-1.87%
XDC Network
$0.05051267+0.69%
Axie Infinity
$5.25-3.42%
NEO
$9.50+7.47%
Decentraland
$0.35798190-2.91%
Fantom
$0.23535736-5.58%
Kava.io
$0.66366330-3.29%
Mina
$0.57097254-6.92%
Conflux
$0.16461580-1.00%
eCash
$0.00002755-2.82%
Flow
$0.51401513-0.36%
GateToken
$3.80+0.04%
Gala
$0.01875137-5.45%
ApeCoin
$1.31-2.85%
PAX Gold
$1,966.99-0.99%
IOTA
$0.15517868-0.78%
Rocket Pool
$23.24+0.26%
Chiliz
$0.06517033-1.52%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-1.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06-0.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-4.58%
Paxos Dollar
$0.96883343-3.00%
Frax Share
$5.68-4.91%
Klaytn
$0.13072236-3.51%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46807508-2.65%
Radix
$0.04076029-3.55%
Sui
$0.43056209-3.87%
GMX
$44.68-0.59%
dYdX
$2.26-5.06%
Wemix
$1.24+5.14%
Casper
$0.03396479+2.04%
Arweave
$5.89-0.16%
Huobi Token
$2.40+0.91%
Woo Network
$0.21045363-3.65%
Luna Classic
$0.00006247-3.61%
Fetch.ai
$0.34676724-7.37%
Nexo
$0.63692697-0.62%
Zilliqa
$0.01952199+4.81%
Dash
$28.63-4.59%
Qtum
$3.11+6.85%
FLOKI
$0.00003149-6.21%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20772585+0.50%
Compound
$44.26-4.82%
1inch Network
$0.28458761-1.00%
Astar
$0.05433692-2.27%
Illuvium
$48.44-2.18%
Polymath Network
$0.32180173-0.59%
SafePal
$0.68435105-4.48%
NEM
$0.03107992+3.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.22-1.99%
SingularityNET
$0.22270947-3.88%
Gnosis
$106.13-0.80%
Flare
$0.01015719-3.29%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.97-0.75%
Oasis Network
$0.05081290-0.28%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44233776-5.84%
Enjin
$0.24692083-2.70%
Loopring
$0.19811688-2.44%
Celo
$0.47441192-2.28%
Holo
$0.00136072-2.90%
BLUR
$0.23052438-3.04%
Stepn
$0.18251421-1.54%
Chia
$26.37-4.87%
Mask Network
$2.84-3.80%
Ankr
$0.02325643+3.60%
Akash Network
$1.03-3.26%
Convex Finance
$2.77-2.59%
Zcash
$27.89-2.29%
Status
$0.05468400+89.23%
Golem
$0.21554825+0.17%
Helium
$1.49-3.25%
Osmosis
$0.33888842-10.86%
ICON
$0.21555781-2.82%
Worldcoin
$1.87-6.18%
IoTeX
$0.02194679-1.41%
Wax
$0.05970101-3.43%
Ravencoin
$0.01684668-3.19%
Decred
$12.67-4.29%
SEI
$0.10907573-3.58%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.56-4.59%
Merit Circle
$0.44246581-1.53%
Beldex
$0.03272134+9.05%
Aragon
$4.77-0.58%
Audius
$0.16296075-3.83%
Yearn Finance
$5,644.18-2.47%
Band Protocol
$1.38-5.74%
Kusama
$20.76-3.61%
Siacoin
$0.00356236+8.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376052-4.72%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72706102+0.04%
Livepeer
$6.06-4.01%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.01%
SXP
$0.30086034-1.96%
Waves
$1.74-2.05%
tomiNet
$2.02+1.02%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.37%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36915527-0.04%
Axelar
$0.34974699+3.55%
Sushiswap
$0.80537484+9.48%
Moonbeam
$0.19747664-4.99%
Biconomy
$0.22543369-6.05%
Liquity
$1.60-4.80%
EthereumPoW
$1.39-3.63%
Balancer
$3.34-2.35%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17814255-0.27%
Harmony
$0.01155952-2.83%
Lisk
$0.96020202+0.28%
MAGIC
$0.57144340-1.96%
Kyber Network
$0.79213877+6.40%
Gains Network
$3.94-5.88%
Kadena
$0.50791534-1.51%
Bluzelle
$0.29869763-0.46%
Horizen
$8.87-1.33%
Skale
$0.02511846-3.73%
API3
$1.27+1.09%
Coin98
$0.18647962+1.44%
DigiByte
$0.00697870-2.87%
Cartesi
$0.14291114-4.82%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00261395+3.06%
UMA Protocol
$1.43-3.00%
TerraUSD
$0.01178818-2.37%
PlayDapp
$0.17978080-0.88%
Steem
$0.22210016+1.86%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+0.44%
Powerledger
$0.22731849-6.58%
OriginTrail
$0.25317266-0.07%
Celsius
$0.22871660-2.30%
Amp
$0.00170384+5.27%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.00-1.14%
Nervos Network
$0.00286302-2.84%
Stargate Finance
$0.45204383-6.67%
Nano
$0.67419168-0.59%
GAS
$6.34+20.71%
Covalent
$0.14220531-4.96%
Stormx
$0.00793872+2.82%
Joe
$0.25502700-5.52%
Radiant Capital
$0.24155022-3.97%
Numeraire
$13.60-2.98%
Marlin
$0.01018804+5.07%
iExec RLC
$1.11-4.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01544148-4.98%
OMG Network
$0.53954154-4.89%
Celer Network
$0.01329409-5.60%
Civic
$0.09322146-0.49%
Secret
$0.28108228-4.12%
Bancor
$0.52138081-3.74%
Syscoin
$0.10025843+3.95%
Radworks
$1.41-2.97%
RACA
$0.00020088-3.76%
Dent
$0.00072693-2.49%
SPACE ID
$0.24108555-3.39%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.84499258-5.04%
WINkLink
$0.00007098+0.33%
Sweat Economy
$0.00890341-5.27%
Keep Network
$0.12220412+11.42%
Core
$0.40009884-4.39%
Chromia
$0.11433539+0.13%
Synapse
$0.34938644-0.82%
Adventure Gold
$0.85759690+3.14%
Sun Token
$0.00661913+3.62%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.41-7.53%
Stella
$0.07637821-3.76%
Galxe
$1.34-2.09%
Spell Token
$0.00048889-5.20%
Verasity
$0.00598705-8.21%
Storj
$0.42068958-1.60%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-5.33%
Verge
$0.00361811-7.95%
Bifrost
$0.04310121-4.69%
Origin Protocol
$0.11590027-3.81%
Aergo
$0.13000345-1.02%
MetisDAO
$13.17+1.15%
NKN
$0.08815036-2.96%
COTI
$0.04494782-3.56%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01579342-0.82%
Gitcoin
$0.92070375-3.58%
MOBOX
$0.27078243-1.02%
Request
$0.07258326-2.83%
Raydium
$0.22802691+11.98%
Gods Unchained
$0.20972748-3.01%
Maple
$6.57-2.85%
WazirX
$0.11221349-2.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.21545667-3.25%
Saitama
$0.00110073-3.55%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26333149-3.73%
Badger DAO
$2.40-0.60%
XYO Network
$0.00341670+2.09%
ARPA
$0.04810050+0.10%
Ren
$0.04659111-8.15%
Hashflow
$0.26299121-3.89%
Acala Token
$0.05413572-3.19%
Aavegotchi
$0.83022741-1.99%
Alien Worlds
$0.01137533-3.15%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.57075102-6.49%
Boba Network
$0.11895113-0.80%
Orchid
$0.06819210-2.17%
LooksRare
$0.07240176+9.92%
TrueFi
$0.03659807-4.91%
Index Chain
$0.04935296-4.53%
SuperRare
$0.05939658-2.40%
BarnBridge
$4.03-4.82%
CEEK VR
$0.04296646-2.12%
Litentry
$0.75780164-10.08%
Moonriver
$4.21-2.14%
Bonk
$0.00000081+25.84%
Voyager Token
$0.11712328-1.57%
Reef
$0.00145576-3.71%
Polkastarter
$0.31655313+5.67%
Aurora
$0.08405084-4.70%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26708001+21.32%
Ethernity
$1.57-2.44%
LCX
$0.03891075-2.24%
Star Atlas
$0.00208403-3.29%
Rally
$0.00589704-0.03%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.96-3.03%
Alchemix
$14.09+0.92%
DIA
$0.25359038-1.34%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04559384-5.01%
Virtua
$0.02231607-1.71%
CLV
$0.03471388-0.52%
Travala.com
$0.48470028-1.82%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.49%
0x
$0.26503104-6.20%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16269415-2.46%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00676647-2.65%
Keep3rV1
$47.89-1.74%
Enzyme
$15.97-1.03%
BENQI
$0.00562553-2.25%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00546608+9.73%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076722-0.44%
Harvest Finance
$26.30+0.70%
district0x
$0.02295502-1.47%
Velas
$0.00659979-1.38%
MXC
$0.00665774-1.43%
StaFi
$0.28284948-2.84%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+10.72%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.82-1.86%
Serum
$0.03669335+1.34%
Decentral Games
$0.01508192+0.94%
Rarible
$0.95369870-1.89%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01042848+3.51%
Tamadoge
$0.00819632-2.43%
Tokemak
$0.36168103+0.56%
MOON
$0.06065992-19.37%
Quantstamp
$0.00753947-2.32%
Augur
$0.63521251-8.66%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01226983-4.14%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04494729-3.12%
FTX Token
$1.18-5.05%
Braintrust
$0.39083068+0.33%
Pepe
$0.00000112-3.18%
BitDAO
$0.36612449-3.82%
Threshold
$0.02409333+7.20%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09660281-1.88%
Human
$0.04498686-4.13%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.57%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.74%
Hamster
$0.00000000-5.91%
PayPal USD
$0.98431148-0.48%
Highstreet
$1.29-4.38%
Tether
$1.00-0.11%
USDC
$1.00-0.35%
Dai
$1.00-0.18%
FTX, Alameda Wallets Move Millions in Crypto to Exchanges: Spotonchain

Just over $13 million in crypto were moved to Binance and Coinbase overnight in accordance with a bankruptcy court order allowing the sale of some FTX assets, data from Spotonchain show.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconNov 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
FTX Logo

(Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been moved out of official wallets linked to FTX and its trading firm Alameda in the past 24 hours, according to Spotonchain, as the bankrupt exchange labors under court supervision to salvage value and maximize its token holdings.

More than $13 million worth of various crypto tokens were moved to exchange platforms Binance and Coinbase, from wallets linked to the two firms since midnight UTC, Spotonchain said. The tokens moved include (DYDX), (AAVE) and Axie Infinity’s (AXS).

The transfers follow a September court order that allows the bankruptcy estate to sell, stake and hedge crypto holdings worth over $3.4 billion. Last week, around $19 million in solana (SOL) and ether (ETH) were moved from wallets to crypto exchanges.

A Spotonchain post on X, formerly Twitter, dated Oct. 31 shows a further $19.5 million in various tokens were deposited to Coinbase. Peckshield also reported movements on Oct. 31, saying the wallets were labeled as belonging to FTX or Alameda.

FTX's bankruptcy proceedings continue in Delaware while its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, faces a criminal fraud trial in New York.

Read more: FTX Cold Wallets Move $19M in Solana, Ether to Crypto Exchanges

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


