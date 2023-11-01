'A Pyramid of Deceit': Prosecutors Begin Closing Argument in Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud Trial

The U.S. Department of Justice is wrapping up its case against Bankman-Fried after nearly five weeks. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Roos, who is presenting the DOJ's denouement, opened by noting that there was "no dispute" that billions of dollars worth of customer funds from the FTX crypto exchange were gone. Bankman-Fried faces two counts of wire fraud and five counts of conspiracy tied to the operation and collapse of FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's trading firm.