U.S. SEC Messed Up in Handling Contentious Crypto Accounting Bulletin: GAO

The 2022 guidance, which the industry says threatens crypto investors' ability to find safe harbors for their assets, should have been treated as a formal rule, the GAO concluded in a report issued on Tuesday. The congressional watchdog is contending that, according to federal rulemaking procedures, the accounting bulletin should have gone through a different process, including submission to Congress before it went into effect. Still, that finding doesn't have any direct effect on the bulletin's ongoing status as technically nonbinding SEC policy.