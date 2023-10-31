Sam Bankman-Fried Needs Better Answers on the Stand

Sam Bankman-Fried is still in court trying to defend himself against charges he defrauded and conspired to defraud a bunch of people by stealing FTX customer and investor funds and blowing it on frivolous things like private jet rides and luxury apartments. Monday's testimony was especially, I would argue, rough for the defendant. And since I'm still spending every day in court watching the greatest show in crypto, I'm going to ditch whatever I was originally planning to write about and instead invite you inside Monday's performance.