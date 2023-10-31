Drawbacks of Stablecoin Cross-Border Use Outweigh Benefits: Global Payments Watchdog

Standard-setters are rushing to introduce norms for stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of other assets such as fiat currencies, particularly after Facebook (now Meta) proposed such a currency and terraUSD (UST), a multibillion-dollar stablecoin, de-pegged from the U.S. dollar in May 2022 with catastrophic consequences for the crypto world. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which is set to publish global standards for stablecoins, warned in February that existing stablecoins will fall short of the guidelines.