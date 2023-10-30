UK Publishes Final Proposals for Crypto, Stablecoin Regulation
The government plans to propose legislation on fiat-backed stablecoins by early 2024.
The U.K. government published its final rules for crypto and stablecoins on Monday.
The government plans on a phased introduction of crypto regulation, starting with fiat-backed stablecoins and then adding other crypto-related areas including algorithmic stablecoins.
Legislation on fiat-backed stablecoins is planned for introduction by early 2024, according to the document. These rules will bring certain activities relating to fiat-backed stablecoins under the purview of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The Treasury, the government’s finance arm, published a crypto consultation in February and the consultation closed in April. Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith said last year the country wanted to be a crypto hub, even after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Parliament passed the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 in June, enabling crypto to be treated like a regulated activity.
The government also published its plans for stablecoins that could have an impact on financial stability on Monday. The central bank first launched its consultation on a regime for systemic stablecoins in May.
