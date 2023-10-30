Singapore, Japan, UK, Swiss Regulators Plan Asset Tokenization Pilots

Bitcoin
$34,566.05+1.07%
Ethereum
$1,814.11+1.57%
Binance Coin
$227.36+0.77%
XRP
$0.55916604+0.81%
Solana
$34.67+7.68%
Cardano
$0.29952698+2.07%
Dogecoin
$0.06940609+1.00%
Tron
$0.09439567-0.53%
Toncoin
$2.08+1.49%
Chainlink
$11.33+3.37%
Polygon
$0.64256007+2.61%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,433.69+0.62%
Polkadot
$4.32+3.45%
Litecoin
$69.10+1.81%
Bitcoin Cash
$247.12+0.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000803+0.08%
Avalanche
$11.53+5.52%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.60%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.91%
Stellar
$0.11693724+1.54%
Uniswap
$4.22+1.59%
Monero
$170.98+5.54%
OKB
$45.28+0.92%
Ethereum Classic
$16.72+2.59%
Cosmos
$7.45+4.04%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.40%
Internet Computer
$4.06+7.71%
Hedera
$0.05309974+2.12%
Filecoin
$3.85+2.92%
Aptos
$6.89+2.63%
Lido DAO
$1.84+2.50%
Cronos
$0.06025748+2.23%
Quant
$106.02+0.46%
VeChain
$0.01915444+1.19%
Maker
$1,425.21-1.22%
NEAR Protocol
$1.29+5.50%
Optimism
$1.44+4.20%
Aave
$85.11+4.52%
Arbitrum
$0.95545125+4.63%
Injective Protocol
$13.86-1.38%
Kaspa
$0.05250661+1.21%
The Graph
$0.10906496+4.22%
Bitcoin SV
$49.55-2.11%
Render Token
$2.60-0.85%
Stacks
$0.63595279-1.71%
Algorand
$0.10860202+6.37%
Immutable X
$0.67572762+2.06%
MultiverseX
$30.83+5.15%
THORChain
$2.57+5.42%
Synthetix
$2.34+0.82%
Axie Infinity
$5.77+14.80%
The Sandbox
$0.35937671+8.99%
USDD
$1.00+0.38%
Tezos
$0.75321246+2.20%
EOS
$0.62478906-0.10%
Decentraland
$0.38039436+8.08%
Fantom
$0.24671458+4.14%
Theta
$0.68812789+2.61%
XDC Network
$0.04812331+3.85%
NEO
$9.14-0.21%
Mina
$0.63602410+4.78%
Kava.io
$0.67008830+4.18%
Gala
$0.02085029+15.01%
Flow
$0.54233769+4.25%
eCash
$0.00002837+0.08%
Conflux
$0.16371730+4.57%
GateToken
$3.81+0.33%
ApeCoin
$1.39+2.68%
PAX Gold
$1,976.25-0.34%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99954139+0.77%
IOTA
$0.16035358+3.30%
Chiliz
$0.06754693+2.83%
Rocket Pool
$23.64+0.26%
Frax Share
$6.04+1.15%
KuCoin Token
$4.62+0.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.49777508+2.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+1.30%
dYdX
$2.50+0.75%
Klaytn
$0.13444699+2.18%
Radix
$0.04186940+2.16%
GMX
$46.19+1.68%
BitTorrent
$0.00000044+0.75%
Woo Network
$0.22994692+2.01%
Sui
$0.46630471+2.68%
Casper
$0.03422042+2.67%
Fetch.ai
$0.36736573-1.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00006616+2.76%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.02%
FLOKI
$0.00003709+5.07%
Wemix
$1.11+2.44%
Nexo
$0.63415667+1.66%
Arweave
$5.37+7.16%
Dash
$28.95+2.10%
Zilliqa
$0.01921225+3.22%
Compound
$47.63+1.86%
Qtum
$3.02-0.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21030738+4.95%
1inch Network
$0.29458579+1.84%
Polymath Network
$0.34180000+15.86%
SafePal
$0.71864289-0.91%
Illuvium
$49.69+0.72%
Astar
$0.05526234+6.44%
SingularityNET
$0.23699370-1.36%
Flare
$0.01077073-0.69%
PancakeSwap
$1.25+1.35%
NEM
$0.03057570+3.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.48458588+3.81%
Gnosis
$105.53+3.93%
Enjin
$0.26795782+28.83%
Oasis Network
$0.05293721+1.57%
Stepn
$0.20457536+17.99%
BLUR
$0.25186700+5.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.58+0.99%
Celo
$0.49344748+4.99%
Loopring
$0.20038782+3.27%
Mask Network
$3.03+1.97%
Chia
$27.63+1.74%
Convex Finance
$2.97+4.10%
Holo
$0.00136181+4.83%
Akash Network
$1.08+4.89%
Ankr
$0.02300423+3.58%
Zcash
$28.58+2.91%
Helium
$1.56+2.02%
Golem
$0.22208525+3.82%
IoTeX
$0.02330671+2.24%
Ravencoin
$0.01824616+16.34%
Merit Circle
$0.47931408+8.12%
ICON
$0.21753245+3.57%
Worldcoin
$1.87+1.55%
Decred
$13.21+1.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.97+3.54%
Band Protocol
$1.49+0.58%
Wax
$0.05972947+2.75%
SEI
$0.11124996+0.82%
Kusama
$21.84+4.91%
Yearn Finance
$5,882.66+3.90%
JasmyCoin
$0.00402508+6.44%
Osmosis
$0.31162029+7.20%
Aragon
$4.85-1.18%
Audius
$0.17121763+1.49%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.50%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76201066+0.46%
Livepeer
$6.45+1.21%
SXP
$0.31141707+1.54%
Waves
$1.81+2.43%
Beldex
$0.03005528+1.12%
Siacoin
$0.00336674+1.35%
Liquity
$1.79+5.29%
tomiNet
$2.03-0.42%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38413349+1.08%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.07%
Moonbeam
$0.21157899+4.27%
Biconomy
$0.23857958-0.57%
MAGIC
$0.64740899+5.87%
EthereumPoW
$1.44+0.17%
Balancer
$3.48+2.24%
Harmony
$0.01204830+6.20%
Axelar
$0.32119983+2.86%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17402361+0.37%
Gains Network
$4.23+2.91%
Lisk
$0.92875897+0.33%
Kadena
$0.52146867+3.63%
Horizen
$9.07-0.01%
Kyber Network
$0.75725637+2.13%
Skale
$0.02557734+5.16%
Sushiswap
$0.65234553+4.88%
Bluzelle
$0.28706851+34.75%
API3
$1.25+0.35%
DigiByte
$0.00726989+1.14%
Cartesi
$0.15275906+1.47%
Coin98
$0.18516423+4.90%
Status
$0.02893818-0.09%
UMA Protocol
$1.51+2.41%
TerraUSD
$0.01225245+1.04%
PlayDapp
$0.18762958+3.00%
Powerledger
$0.24824469+1.13%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00256989+26.87%
Celsius
$0.24825240-1.72%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+2.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00303929+3.72%
Stargate Finance
$0.49587168+0.63%
OriginTrail
$0.26381157+1.71%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.20+0.05%
Steem
$0.21768117+0.64%
Amp
$0.00166177+2.17%
Nano
$0.67950634+0.93%
Joe
$0.26401574+2.11%
Covalent
$0.14466962-4.58%
Numeraire
$14.26-1.26%
iExec RLC
$1.17-0.22%
Radiant Capital
$0.24701262+1.62%
Stormx
$0.00746125-1.86%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01655815+1.90%
Celer Network
$0.01447115+6.46%
RACA
$0.00023392-7.79%
Bancor
$0.56652333+3.16%
OMG Network
$0.55616685+0.47%
Marlin
$0.00946191+0.53%
Secret
$0.29005560+2.63%
Civic
$0.09365418+2.56%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.90961612+7.79%
SPACE ID
$0.25661699+7.82%
Radworks
$1.47+1.85%
GAS
$5.27+3.89%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.75+0.71%
Core
$0.43499691+1.32%
Dent
$0.00075021+2.64%
Sweat Economy
$0.00898838+1.35%
Chromia
$0.11985451+0.86%
Synapse
$0.36143949+0.31%
WINkLink
$0.00007125-0.49%
Syscoin
$0.09393515+4.04%
Spell Token
$0.00052952+1.86%
Verge
$0.00398455+4.92%
Stella
$0.08004551+2.75%
Storj
$0.44981882+10.02%
Bitgert
$0.00000016-3.11%
Adventure Gold
$0.83620844+5.72%
Galxe
$1.38-2.00%
Origin Protocol
$0.12286531+2.24%
Sun Token
$0.00639157+0.26%
Bifrost
$0.04451484-2.71%
Verasity
$0.00591866+5.28%
Gitcoin
$0.99164712+1.53%
Aergo
$0.13501154+10.28%
Keep Network
$0.10831460+1.55%
NKN
$0.09127919+0.46%
COTI
$0.04681908+4.32%
MetisDAO
$13.40+4.08%
MOBOX
$0.27683900-3.76%
Request
$0.07420935+1.42%
Saitama
$0.00127190+5.79%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01552622+1.88%
Gods Unchained
$0.21923765-3.24%
Yield Guild Games
$0.29017346+2.50%
WazirX
$0.11346300+1.55%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.21992266+18.95%
Ren
$0.05140820+2.99%
Maple
$6.32-0.75%
Hashflow
$0.28157956+2.42%
Badger DAO
$2.45+1.69%
Raydium
$0.20121734+4.67%
ARPA
$0.04827615+2.25%
XYO Network
$0.00334235+2.33%
Alien Worlds
$0.01214162+3.76%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.61522067+0.42%
Aavegotchi
$0.86805940+3.38%
Acala Token
$0.05271852+6.63%
BarnBridge
$4.54+13.93%
Orchid
$0.07244020-3.44%
Boba Network
$0.11924107+0.84%
TrueFi
$0.03820554+0.10%
Index Chain
$0.05145612+0.62%
LooksRare
$0.07223713+0.18%
SuperRare
$0.06204262+5.56%
CEEK VR
$0.04651081-1.73%
Moonriver
$4.42+2.85%
Litentry
$0.77547489+2.13%
Reef
$0.00155540+2.01%
Voyager Token
$0.11996792+2.12%
Aurora
$0.09487829-7.73%
LCX
$0.04159988+4.90%
Ethernity
$1.63+2.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00218300+0.54%
Polkastarter
$0.30180056+2.36%
Rally
$0.00581805-0.28%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04714215+0.10%
DIA
$0.25822427+1.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.98+0.27%
Virtua
$0.02376195+5.77%
Alchemix
$13.75+1.26%
Bonk
$0.00000062+18.19%
CLV
$0.03589364+3.08%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22935850+4.74%
Travala.com
$0.49731270+2.27%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16600037+1.78%
Keep3rV1
$49.85+2.87%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00692485+1.90%
0x
$0.26026774+1.25%
BENQI
$0.00580446+1.76%
Enzyme
$15.91+0.68%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077195+1.69%
Harvest Finance
$26.13-0.26%
Velas
$0.00693610+0.67%
district0x
$0.02300000+2.22%
StaFi
$0.28805462+2.41%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00380705+4.59%
MXC
$0.00632443+0.15%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88+1.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000047-3.54%
Serum
$0.03682102-6.66%
Rarible
$0.96523248+5.10%
Decentral Games
$0.01487285+3.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01128227-1.49%
Tamadoge
$0.00828727+2.81%
MOON
$0.07404125-9.41%
Tokemak
$0.36561988-1.02%
Augur
$0.76908939+0.53%
Quantstamp
$0.00818004+11.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01298555+2.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04323096+2.11%
FTX Token
$1.27+0.31%
Braintrust
$0.39467444+0.38%
Pepe
$0.00000119+4.31%
BitDAO
$0.38672209+1.56%
Threshold
$0.02307397+2.95%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10260808+9.08%
Human
$0.04784827-5.49%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.38%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.10-0.06%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.98%
PayPal USD
$0.98232369-0.31%
Highstreet
$1.36+5.42%
Tether
$1.00-0.05%
USDC
$1.00-0.13%
Dai
$0.99978410+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Singapore, Japan, UK, Swiss Regulators Plan Asset Tokenization Pilots

Project Guardian seeks to advance digital asset tokenization pilots for fixed income, foreign exchange and asset management products.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 30, 2023 at 10:43 a.m. UTC
(EDUARD MUZHEVSKYI / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

(EDUARD MUZHEVSKYI / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Regulators in Singapore, Japan, the U.K. and Switzerland are planning asset tokenization tests for fixed income, foreign exchange and asset management products, according to a Monday announcement.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has set up Project Guardian, a policymaker group that includes Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), the U.K's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to advance cross-border collaboration in asset tokenization.

Tokenization, which digitizes real-world assets using the blockchain, is all the buzz among banking giants and institutions worldwide with major economies testing bond issuance and fund tokenization to potentially improve the efficiency of global financial markets.

Project Guardian is focused on discussing the legal and accounting treatment of digital assets, identifying potential risks and gaps in policy, as well as developing common standards for digital asset market design and best practices across jurisdictions.

The project will also look to facilitate industry pilots for digital assets through regulatory sandboxes, according to MAS' announcement.

"MAS’ partnership with FSA, FCA and FINMA shows a strong desire among policymakers to deepen our understanding of the opportunities and risks arising from digital asset innovation," Leong Sing Chiong, an MAS deputy managing director said in a statement.

Read more: Euroclear Unveils RWA Tokenization Service With World Bank's 100M Euros Digital Bond Issuance

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.