Sam Bankman-Fried's Post-Collapse Media Blitz Has Clearly Backfired

To the chagrin of his lawyers (Asked by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin on Nov. 30 if his attorneys were "suggesting this is a good idea for you to be speaking," he replied: "No, they're very much not."), the crypto founder went on a media blitz following FTX's collapse – seemingly desperate to dish out his side of the story to practically anyone who would listen, be they journalists, Twitter personalities or vexed crypto day traders.