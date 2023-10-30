Bitcoin
LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Takes the Stand for a Third Day in FTX Fraud Trial

Bankman-Fried began testifying in front of the jury on Friday.

By Nikhilesh De, Danny Nelson, Sam Kessler, Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconOct 30, 2023 at 1:52 p.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on Feb. 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on Feb. 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

NEW YORK — Sam Bankman-Fried will continue his defense Monday against allegations he committed fraud and conspired to commit other forms of fraud in operating FTX and Alameda Research.

Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried's attorney, said Friday he has a few more hours' worth of questions. The Department of Justice then expects cross-examination to extend into Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said.

The one-time crypto exchange CEO began sharing his story with a jury of New Yorkers on Friday, arguing that FTX's collapse was the result of mistakes, including by some of his lieutenants who held key positions running the companies, including former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison. He'd previously testified before Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday without jurors present, though much of that testimony won't make its way to the jury.

"We thought that we might be able to build the best product on the market, an exchange that would combine the elements that we thought were best from traditional financial products with the elements we thought were best from the big crypto ecosystem, that it could move the – move the ecosystem forward," he testified Friday. "It turned out basically the opposite of that."

The MIT graduate walked through his work at Jane Street and the origin of FTX and Alameda, before delving into some of the missteps he said led to last year's bankruptcy. These included Alameda's lack of hedges against the risks it was exposed to.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Throws Caroline Ellison Under Bus in Testimony

Bankman-Fried also walked through some of his companies' investments, his political donations and other issues prosecutors have said show he intended to defraud his customers and investors. At points, the FTX founder seemed to contradict testimony provided by government witnesses – namely, his friends and former executives like Ellison and FTX Head of Engineering Nishad Singh.

Read all of CoinDesk's coverage here.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Nikhilesh De
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter
Danny Nelson
Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Follow @realDannyNelson on Twitter
Sam Kessler
Sam Kessler

Sam is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for tech and protocols. He reports on decentralized technology, infrastructure and governance. He owns ETH and BTC.

Follow @skesslr on Twitter
Elizabeth Napolitano
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

