Do Kwon's Terraform Labs Seeks Early Court Rejection of U.S. SEC Case

"After two years of investigation, the completion of a discovery period that resulted in the taking of more than 20 depositions, and the exchange of over two million pages of documents and data, the SEC is evidentiarily no closer to proving that the defendants did anything wrong," Terraform contended in its motion for summary judgment – a formal request to Judge Jed Rakoff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that he decide the SEC hasn't sufficiently demonstrated its case to justify a trial.