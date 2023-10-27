Standard Chartered-Backed Zodia Markets Gains Registration in Ireland
Ireland is emerging as an attractive destination for crypto firms; Coinbase designated the country as its EU hub earlier this month.
Zodia Markets, a digital asset exchange backed by Standard Chartered, has received registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in the Republic of Ireland from the country's central bank.
The registration will allow Zodia Markets to offer over-the-counter (OTC) trading and exchange services to institutional clients, according to an emailed announcement on Friday.
Having received similar permissions in the U.K. last year and in Abu Dhabi last month, the company now has a licensed entity in the European Union (EU). The forthcoming implementation of the EU's Markets in Cryptoassets Regulation (MiCA) will in theory make it easier for crypto firms licensed in one of the trading bloc's member states to acquire the necessary permissions to operate in the other 26.
Ireland has emerged as a popular destination for crypto firms to set up shop, possibly down to its favorable tax regime. Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) designated Ireland as its EU hub earlier this month.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.