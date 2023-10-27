Sam Bankman-Fried’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Everyone and their mother (literally: one prosecutor’s mom was there, as well as the defendant’s) came to watch Sam Bankman-Fried spar with the government on his biggest stand yet. A rainbow sneaker-wearing Michael Lewis caught a delayed red eye from California to lean in on the penthouse courtroom’s wooden pews. In front of him, Sam’s publicist nervously chewed on a blue pen while three sketch artists added flairs of color to their works; to their left nearly 20 reporters scribbled in notebooks that were fast running low on paper. All around the courtroom a revolving cast of five or more U.S. Marshals kept everything under close control.