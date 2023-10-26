Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies: What Will He Reveal Under Oath About FTX's Collapse?

Over the last three weeks at trial we’ve heard Caroline and a whole bunch of other FTX insiders testify (under oath) that Sam knew about the secret loan arrangement. Not only that he knew, but that he ordered code to be written that allowed it to happen. Not only that he orchestrated it, but that he hid it from his lawyers. That he ignored their pleas to shut off the customer fund valve. That he spent their money on his business, on other businesses, on loan payments, on sponsorships, on apartments and island houses.