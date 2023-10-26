UK Bill for Seizing Illicit Crypto Finally Becomes Law

Bitcoin
$33,550.98-1.38%
Ethereum
$1,760.98-1.43%
Binance Coin
$222.99+0.66%
XRP
$0.54034350-2.43%
Solana
$31.72+0.61%
Cardano
$0.28513751-0.99%
Dogecoin
$0.06836141-3.72%
Tron
$0.09342722+1.25%
Toncoin
$2.02-2.88%
Chainlink
$11.03+4.66%
Polygon
$0.60541159-3.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$33,715.89-1.15%
Polkadot
$4.10-2.54%
Litecoin
$66.20-2.78%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.86-3.77%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000769-1.32%
Avalanche
$10.50-1.69%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+1.38%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.19%
Stellar
$0.11090797-1.01%
Uniswap
$3.99-2.09%
Monero
$158.68+0.77%
OKB
$44.56-0.96%
Ethereum Classic
$15.96-2.76%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.63%
Cosmos
$6.97-0.15%
Hedera
$0.05067877-2.67%
Filecoin
$3.57-2.99%
Aptos
$6.43+0.72%
Lido DAO
$1.75-2.68%
Cronos
$0.05910871+1.64%
Internet Computer
$3.47-0.56%
Quant
$106.52+0.88%
VeChain
$0.01833275-1.44%
Maker
$1,385.46-1.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+3.68%
Optimism
$1.36-2.45%
Arbitrum
$0.89368399-4.10%
Aave
$76.85-2.98%
Injective Protocol
$13.37+13.29%
Kaspa
$0.04973397+1.31%
The Graph
$0.09793271-1.30%
Stacks
$0.63683775-0.23%
Bitcoin SV
$44.76-2.70%
Render Token
$2.20+4.84%
Algorand
$0.09892716-1.02%
Immutable X
$0.64316335+0.49%
MultiverseX
$28.43-0.86%
Synthetix
$2.24-3.37%
USDD
$1.00+0.33%
THORChain
$2.36+6.88%
EOS
$0.60409498+1.45%
XDC Network
$0.04814750-2.12%
The Sandbox
$0.31960165-2.19%
Tezos
$0.69105400-1.63%
Theta
$0.64069531+0.05%
Fantom
$0.22287437+1.36%
Decentraland
$0.33804810-1.35%
NEO
$8.79+12.18%
Mina
$0.61955343-3.01%
Axie Infinity
$4.66-2.95%
Kava.io
$0.61731103-1.31%
Flow
$0.50874712+2.31%
eCash
$0.00002676-1.14%
GateToken
$3.81-0.75%
Conflux
$0.15135200+1.26%
PAX Gold
$1,987.83+1.35%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99725272-0.28%
ApeCoin
$1.29-0.30%
Gala
$0.01726267-3.68%
Rocket Pool
$23.69-4.28%
IOTA
$0.15051341-3.26%
KuCoin Token
$4.56-0.20%
Chiliz
$0.06256214-1.95%
dYdX
$2.41+6.29%
Frax Share
$5.73-2.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.03-2.09%
Radix
$0.04090107-9.04%
Klaytn
$0.12952551-0.28%
Curve DAO Token
$0.46013041-2.09%
GMX
$42.56-0.03%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.01%
Huobi Token
$2.33+1.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00006349+1.24%
Casper
$0.03221361-0.47%
Sui
$0.42660910+0.50%
Woo Network
$0.20394067-1.12%
Wemix
$1.08+5.32%
FLOKI
$0.00003498+0.29%
Nexo
$0.61072423-0.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.31040018+8.15%
Dash
$27.30-1.26%
Zilliqa
$0.01796179-1.26%
Compound
$44.24-1.13%
Illuvium
$49.89+8.29%
Arweave
$4.52-1.57%
SafePal
$0.69742464-0.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19410542-1.75%
1inch Network
$0.27365885-2.36%
PancakeSwap
$1.22+1.42%
Qtum
$2.63+9.76%
Astar
$0.04931272-1.73%
Flare
$0.00980245+4.10%
SingularityNET
$0.21131095+1.06%
Gnosis
$100.41-1.20%
Oasis Network
$0.05069845+0.39%
NEM
$0.02812316+0.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44221469-0.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.11-3.66%
Mask Network
$2.88-2.70%
Celo
$0.45505279-2.18%
Loopring
$0.18791344-0.01%
Holo
$0.00127778-2.60%
BLUR
$0.21982241-2.99%
Convex Finance
$2.71-3.40%
Chia
$24.65+2.67%
Helium
$1.51-4.61%
Ankr
$0.02139279-1.22%
Polymath Network
$0.23640000-10.11%
Band Protocol
$1.56-2.61%
Zcash
$26.67-3.33%
Worldcoin
$1.89+6.72%
Golem
$0.20807622-0.81%
IoTeX
$0.02198779+4.14%
Stepn
$0.16065209-1.93%
Akash Network
$0.93767564+0.13%
Merit Circle
$0.46299051-3.38%
Decred
$12.91-2.57%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+14.20%
ICON
$0.20031292-3.45%
Enjin
$0.19389604-3.27%
Wax
$0.05723315+6.27%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.45-2.16%
Aragon
$4.71+1.09%
SEI
$0.10475639-2.74%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75083363-1.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,573.06-2.86%
Ravencoin
$0.01503540-2.03%
Beldex
$0.03017889+0.96%
Livepeer
$6.01-1.93%
Audius
$0.15708239-0.34%
JasmyCoin
$0.00361410+2.17%
SXP
$0.29332701+1.34%
tomiNet
$2.07-2.28%
Waves
$1.71-0.26%
Osmosis
$0.27254977+1.23%
Siacoin
$0.00327309+4.19%
Kusama
$18.75-2.22%
Liquity
$1.75-9.98%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99996286+0.07%
Biconomy
$0.22934581-0.85%
Moonbeam
$0.19401108-2.67%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33121279+1.26%
Balancer
$3.27-2.96%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-1.60%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17169963+1.14%
Axelar
$0.31081749+0.39%
Gains Network
$4.13-6.40%
MAGIC
$0.57549415-0.81%
Harmony
$0.01084293-1.87%
Lisk
$0.89625258-0.98%
Horizen
$8.92+0.44%
Kyber Network
$0.72530078+0.31%
Kadena
$0.48304906-0.59%
Celsius
$0.28270211+6.66%
API3
$1.20-0.84%
DigiByte
$0.00701619-1.28%
Sushiswap
$0.60199893-0.92%
Skale
$0.02316278-2.27%
Status
$0.02820318+0.13%
Cartesi
$0.14343699-2.04%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-1.30%
TerraUSD
$0.01187742-1.10%
Coin98
$0.16476318+0.42%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-2.08%
Powerledger
$0.23570489-8.32%
OriginTrail
$0.26220760-0.42%
PlayDapp
$0.17409631-1.53%
Stargate Finance
$0.48025654-1.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00290633-1.82%
Steem
$0.20406608-2.70%
Bluzelle
$0.21122579-7.94%
Nano
$0.66331627+0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.69-3.19%
Amp
$0.00156361-0.38%
Covalent
$0.14111521+3.94%
Joe
$0.24936355-0.74%
Numeraire
$13.71+1.14%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01594229-3.91%
Radiant Capital
$0.23132524-2.23%
iExec RLC
$1.08-0.08%
Stormx
$0.00693522+1.64%
Celer Network
$0.01324268-2.04%
Bancor
$0.52710794-0.24%
Marlin
$0.00920941-1.26%
Secret
$0.27829343+1.55%
RACA
$0.00021191+38.47%
OMG Network
$0.51529356-2.47%
Civic
$0.08930547-2.08%
Radworks
$1.39+1.72%
Core
$0.41032346-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00870688-4.44%
Dent
$0.00070487-0.66%
Synapse
$0.35076323-0.38%
Chromia
$0.11415823+5.84%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.81882548+0.39%
WINkLink
$0.00006729+0.25%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.42%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154395-1.03%
Bifrost
$0.04570458-4.19%
Syscoin
$0.08767738+0.03%
Galxe
$1.33-1.16%
Verge
$0.00373434-4.21%
Stella
$0.07449214-2.01%
Spell Token
$0.00047658-1.74%
Adventure Gold
$0.76914142-5.51%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.92+1.54%
Sun Token
$0.00612686+2.42%
Keep Network
$0.10529647-1.75%
Origin Protocol
$0.11442147-1.23%
SPACE ID
$0.19873908-1.45%
Gitcoin
$0.93355606-2.31%
NKN
$0.08666519+0.29%
MOBOX
$0.26415383+5.27%
MetisDAO
$12.89-3.63%
Storj
$0.39003115-1.75%
Verasity
$0.00543008-2.72%
Aergo
$0.12178249+0.04%
Request
$0.07013980-1.29%
COTI
$0.04245524-0.38%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01459702+0.54%
Saitama
$0.00115676-2.06%
WazirX
$0.10932031-0.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26737633-2.62%
Badger DAO
$2.38-2.49%
Ren
$0.04680894-2.23%
Hashflow
$0.26479781-0.54%
GAS
$3.26+14.36%
Raydium
$0.19147644-2.35%
Gods Unchained
$0.18074940-8.89%
Maple
$5.73+0.75%
Aurora
$0.12238120+46.33%
ARPA
$0.04567133-0.83%
XYO Network
$0.00320426-1.57%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60399597-0.84%
Orchid
$0.07156135+0.19%
Aavegotchi
$0.82348030+0.41%
Alien Worlds
$0.01103233-1.22%
TrueFi
$0.03761515-1.77%
Boba Network
$0.11573168-0.57%
Acala Token
$0.04758421-3.88%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16646490+4.71%
CEEK VR
$0.04677632+12.69%
BarnBridge
$4.01-9.10%
Index Chain
$0.04821366-1.16%
LooksRare
$0.06882691-0.62%
SuperRare
$0.05704429-0.18%
Voyager Token
$0.11701442-1.20%
Litentry
$0.72088878+2.05%
Moonriver
$4.04-1.22%
Reef
$0.00139183-1.50%
LCX
$0.04000719+0.04%
Ethernity
$1.55-1.32%
Rally
$0.00581907+0.04%
Star Atlas
$0.00201571+11.91%
Polkastarter
$0.28438152-1.38%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04530788+6.18%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85-1.33%
DIA
$0.24510398-0.64%
Alchemix
$13.29+1.03%
Virtua
$0.02163142+2.63%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.01%
Bonk
$0.00000059+20.71%
CLV
$0.03404779-0.38%
Travala.com
$0.47752820-1.02%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00696164+1.97%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15733251-8.76%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.20322395+1.15%
Keep3rV1
$46.16-2.87%
Enzyme
$15.44+0.79%
BENQI
$0.00545903-3.51%
0x
$0.23118559-0.18%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076366+1.44%
Velas
$0.00701230+1.25%
Harvest Finance
$24.91-0.99%
district0x
$0.02161634-6.83%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000054-13.50%
MXC
$0.00639987-1.34%
StaFi
$0.27660286+0.32%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371951-4.28%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85-2.40%
Serum
$0.03458725-8.22%
Decentral Games
$0.01461379-0.67%
Rarible
$0.92587587+0.23%
Tamadoge
$0.00809711+0.46%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00856477-3.48%
Tokemak
$0.35793758-1.71%
MOON
$0.06683239+28.10%
Quantstamp
$0.00719243+1.85%
Augur
$0.55366031+2.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01252956+0.72%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04176624-2.03%
FTX Token
$1.27+1.57%
Braintrust
$0.39424161+0.89%
Pepe
$0.00000114-6.28%
BitDAO
$0.36438275-4.41%
Threshold
$0.02178387-0.39%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09062265+0.42%
Human
$0.04337207-6.28%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.72%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09+0.56%
Hamster
$0.00000000+5.52%
PayPal USD
$0.99559722+0.57%
Highstreet
$1.21-1.26%
Tether
$1.00+0.15%
USDC
$1.00+0.47%
Dai
$1.00+0.31%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

UK Bill for Seizing Illicit Crypto Finally Becomes Law

The bill lets law enforcement freeze crypto without a conviction, promising faster and more substantial seizures.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconOct 26, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 26, 2023 at 3:03 p.m. UTC
UK Parliament Building and Big Ben, London, England (Ugur Akdemir/Unsplash)

UK Parliament Building and Big Ben, London, England (Ugur Akdemir/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

A bill that will help law enforcement agencies seize and freeze crypto used for crime became law on Thursday after receiving the King's approval .

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill covers a range of criminal activities from drug trafficking to cybercrime. Provisions in the bill give broader powers to local cops, and will let them seize crypto with criminal links without a conviction – something experts say would come in handy, particularly in time-sensitive cases.

The bill was introduced last September, and since then amendments have been added to ensure the measures were extended to cover terrorism. Separate provisions to help authorities seize other assets that can help identify crypto linked to crime were also added. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

Although the U.K. has expressed a desire to become a global hub for crypto and has passed some legislation to legitimize crypto in the country, it has also been clamping down on crypto crime and scams. Law enforcement agencies have already seized hundreds of millions of pounds worth of crypto tied to criminal activity and have placed crypto tactical advisers in police departments nationwide to assist in investigations.

Read more: UK Crime Bill Lets Cops Freeze Crypto Faster, Channels Tainted Assets to Public Funding

CORRECTION (Oct. 26, 14:55 UTC): Corrects to say the bill was passed by Parliament on Wednesday; adds that it received royal assent on Thursday.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
RegulationsCryptoUK