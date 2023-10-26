Sam Bankman-Fried May Testify to Role of Lawyers, 'Good Faith' Efforts, Filing Says

A Wednesday defense filing asked Judge Lewis Kaplan, who's overseeing the case, to grant the defense attorneys permission to ask Bankman-Fried about certain aspects of FTX's operation and how the company's counsel were involved in making those decisions. They include FTX's use of auto-deletion policies for Signal and Slack messages, the opening of North Dimension and its bank accounts, loans made from FTX and Alameda Research to its executives and other issues. The DOJ has tried to argue that some or all of these issues were proof of criminal intent, the filing said.