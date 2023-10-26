U.S. Lawmakers Lummis, Hill Urge DOJ Decision on Charging Binance, Tether for Aiding Hamas

"On October 10, 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah have received funding through crypto assets since August 2021, though subsequent reports have highlighted that the level of funding reported in the article is likely not accurate," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. "However, we believe it is nonetheless imperative that the Department of Justice hold bad actors accountable if they are shown to facilitate illicit activity."