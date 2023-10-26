Catching Up on a Lot of Stuff

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would designate all mixers (tools to obfuscate the origin and destination for funds) as a "primary money laundering concern," though it also alarmed other parts of the crypto industry who said the proposed rule would capture all of decentralized finance (DeFi). Worth noting that while the timing of the publication of this proposal seems somewhat coincidental to the Hamas attack in early October, it was probably percolating internally for a while – this kind of thing does not happen overnight.