Lesser-known Johnson Wins Speaker Job as Crypto-focused Lawmakers Return to Old Roles

Johnson, who had led a subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, doesn't have a record on crypto issues. He was backed by mainstream Republicans as well as former President Donald Trump's favored ultra-conservative members after days of party despair over the inability to find a candidate who could win enough votes. Johnson is known most recently for voting against the temporary budget extension that kept the U.S. government open in September, and also for authoring a legal brief supporting the Texas bid to toss the 2020 presidential election result.