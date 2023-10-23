Coinbase Poised to Make Final Pitch in Bid to Kill SEC Accusations Quickly

Where the SEC may have some momentum is in Coinbase's other assertion, that the "major questions doctrine" – the same legal theory that cost the Biden administration a recent loss in the dispute over canceling student loan debt – should keep the SEC from regulating in a space that Congress is writing legislation about. A recent decision from Judge Jed Rakoff in the Terraform Labs case, he argued that the SEC's regulation of crypto doesn't rise to the "extraordinary cases" that the doctrine is meant for. So the agency knows at least one judge in the same court has leaned toward its view.