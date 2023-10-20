The Sam Bankman-Fried Trial: Our Favorite Quotes, So Far

Fun as it is to revisit these laugh lines during the break in trial proceedings, don’t forget that the collapse of FTX had grave human consequences. Our colleague Dilin Massand tells the tale of a heartbreaking and underreported aspect of the SBF tragedy: FTX ran a "brand ambassador" program in Africa that sounds like a multi-level marketing scheme; university students recruited friends and family members to put money on the exchange, money they could not longer access when FTX went kablooie. This quote hit us in the gut: "He was crying because his referred users had invested 20 million naira because of him."