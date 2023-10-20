SEC Likely to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF in Next Few Months: JPMorgan

Bitcoin
$29,966.95+5.34%
Ethereum
$1,619.78+4.25%
Binance Coin
$214.65+1.96%
XRP
$0.51848577+7.47%
Solana
$27.00+12.05%
Cardano
$0.25091737+3.65%
Dogecoin
$0.06006773+3.13%
Tron
$0.09163475+3.12%
Toncoin
$2.10+3.79%
Polygon
$0.54059806+5.95%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,973.41+5.24%
Polkadot
$3.78+4.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.43+7.47%
Litecoin
$63.81+4.49%
Chainlink
$7.67+4.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000698+3.93%
TrueUSD
$0.99785225-0.35%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90+4.04%
Avalanche
$9.34+4.71%
Uniswap
$4.08+4.65%
Stellar
$0.10874540+5.76%
Monero
$157.10+3.89%
OKB
$45.01+2.49%
Ethereum Classic
$15.39+4.46%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.14%
Cosmos
$6.44+3.52%
Hedera
$0.04762643+1.96%
Filecoin
$3.28+3.74%
Internet Computer
$3.12+4.06%
Cronos
$0.05224430+2.50%
Lido DAO
$1.52+3.13%
Maker
$1,447.13+4.75%
Aptos
$5.18+3.69%
Quant
$87.34+2.53%
VeChain
$0.01670311+3.65%
Optimism
$1.23+4.69%
Bitcoin SV
$55.43+28.96%
Arbitrum
$0.80492753+3.99%
NEAR Protocol
$1.02+3.61%
Kaspa
$0.04679752+2.38%
Aave
$66.24+6.99%
Stacks
$0.64494837+17.37%
The Graph
$0.08070529+2.66%
USDD
$1.00+0.51%
Injective Protocol
$8.70+6.16%
Render Token
$1.96+1.85%
Algorand
$0.09175672+2.45%
MultiverseX
$25.33+6.55%
Immutable X
$0.53701075+5.08%
Synthetix
$1.98+4.62%
XDC Network
$0.04621968-1.00%
EOS
$0.55324729+4.13%
Tezos
$0.64812500+3.94%
The Sandbox
$0.29562811+4.87%
Theta
$0.58825022+1.87%
Axie Infinity
$4.29+4.12%
eCash
$0.00002766+9.52%
Decentraland
$0.28845805+4.75%
Fantom
$0.18263762+4.20%
Kava.io
$0.58598125+4.89%
GateToken
$3.68+0.70%
THORChain
$1.65+5.75%
PAX Gold
$1,970.14+1.57%
NEO
$6.84+1.93%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99257246+0.87%
Flow
$0.44387708+5.99%
KuCoin Token
$4.56+4.01%
Radix
$0.04296530+3.01%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.05+0.11%
IOTA
$0.14506457+3.80%
Chiliz
$0.05881772+5.67%
ApeCoin
$1.09+0.82%
Frax Share
$5.35-0.38%
Klaytn
$0.12157897+1.97%
Mina
$0.38960872+1.99%
Rocket Pool
$19.32+4.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.42766273+2.42%
Huobi Token
$2.33+1.19%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+1.74%
Conflux
$0.10595730+2.60%
Gala
$0.01310661+3.34%
Casper
$0.03064435+3.30%
dYdX
$1.91+4.00%
GMX
$37.11+6.66%
Luna Classic
$0.00005664+2.58%
Sui
$0.38126316+4.06%
Nexo
$0.56011405+3.38%
Woo Network
$0.17170628+3.43%
Dash
$25.71+4.07%
Zilliqa
$0.01700479+2.71%
Compound
$41.44+4.47%
Wemix
$0.84017590-3.54%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.40+16.74%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18059454+4.61%
SafePal
$0.63027092-1.66%
1inch Network
$0.25340008-0.24%
Arweave
$3.93+3.57%
Gnosis
$97.51+3.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.08+1.35%
NEM
$0.02691646+5.37%
Qtum
$2.26+5.90%
Illuvium
$39.76+1.98%
Flare
$0.00854348+2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.21840269+8.70%
Holo
$0.00127100-1.40%
Astar
$0.04146350+4.13%
Celo
$0.42273124+3.27%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99784589-0.59%
Helium
$1.48+1.07%
Mask Network
$2.57+4.01%
Loopring
$0.16825113+4.69%
Convex Finance
$2.56+1.54%
Oasis Network
$0.04122351+2.78%
Worldcoin
$1.54+3.39%
SingularityNET
$0.16651930+4.50%
Golem
$0.20233379+9.42%
Zcash
$25.58+2.74%
Ankr
$0.01998438+4.98%
Chia
$22.71+3.95%
BLUR
$0.18759725+4.92%
Aragon
$4.72+2.55%
Decred
$12.09+1.73%
Band Protocol
$1.39-1.68%
Stepn
$0.14570416+3.91%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.74423908+3.57%
FLOKI
$0.00001863+2.82%
SEI
$0.10106397+5.16%
Akash Network
$0.82120365+4.48%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.97+3.07%
Merit Circle
$0.38107715+0.33%
Wax
$0.05268612-4.43%
ICON
$0.18319381+8.58%
Beldex
$0.03048282+0.31%
Ravencoin
$0.01420494+4.68%
tomiNet
$2.05-0.24%
IoTeX
$0.01779850+0.72%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41233783+1.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,016.20+1.60%
Livepeer
$5.53+1.54%
Enjin
$0.16027513+0.82%
Kusama
$17.54+4.70%
SXP
$0.26956126+2.96%
Audius
$0.13852094+2.42%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.93%
Siacoin
$0.00296151+3.67%
Waves
$1.50+4.15%
JasmyCoin
$0.00309469+2.43%
Osmosis
$0.23210706+2.79%
Axelar
$0.31929428+0.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17172018-2.65%
Biconomy
$0.20838101+1.94%
Polymath Network
$0.15200000+15.68%
Liquity
$1.44-1.29%
EthereumPoW
$1.26+4.38%
Moonbeam
$0.17615027+6.92%
Balancer
$3.04+2.69%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28556043+3.70%
Lisk
$0.81978744+5.98%
Harmony
$0.00921184+4.73%
Horizen
$7.83+4.79%
DigiByte
$0.00671400+2.67%
Kyber Network
$0.64564488-0.72%
Kadena
$0.43758010+5.91%
TerraUSD
$0.01104113+1.70%
MAGIC
$0.44858656+6.85%
Sushiswap
$0.55433980+4.34%
Gains Network
$3.14+6.87%
Skale
$0.02082863+4.69%
Status
$0.02573223+5.01%
UMA Protocol
$1.36+1.86%
API3
$1.03+1.94%
Cartesi
$0.12873157+2.54%
PlayDapp
$0.15893116+6.99%
Coin98
$0.14794228+2.01%
Bancor
$0.61963380+5.09%
Nervos Network
$0.00256990+2.15%
OriginTrail
$0.22319239+1.09%
Nano
$0.63694045+5.25%
Covalent
$0.13442976+16.94%
Stargate Finance
$0.40687538+4.33%
Steem
$0.18398784+7.03%
Amp
$0.00145729+2.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015+8.64%
Bifrost
$0.05775268-13.87%
Powerledger
$0.18598835+20.17%
Joe
$0.22467204+5.01%
Numeraire
$12.17+3.27%
Bluzelle
$0.17235643+15.04%
Sweat Economy
$0.00926678+0.43%
iExec RLC
$0.98396681+2.93%
Stormx
$0.00642926+0.82%
Radiant Capital
$0.20975512+5.22%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.83+3.14%
Marlin
$0.00829516+1.17%
Civic
$0.08338866+4.66%
Celer Network
$0.01174118+4.39%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01327289+4.27%
Core
$0.39403324-0.40%
OMG Network
$0.45216503+2.96%
Radworks
$1.26+2.39%
Celsius
$0.14831693+1.68%
WINkLink
$0.00006265-0.73%
Syscoin
$0.08262375+3.20%
Dent
$0.00061887+3.26%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140016+5.61%
Stella
$0.06997242+2.30%
Synapse
$0.29787617+0.79%
Sun Token
$0.00579961+3.37%
Storj
$0.38724132+6.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68612979+2.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.11016449+2.76%
Spell Token
$0.00043690+5.68%
Keep Network
$0.09928822+5.33%
Request
$0.07079805+9.65%
Verge
$0.00326167+3.18%
Galxe
$1.16+3.51%
Secret
$0.25404012-0.10%
NKN
$0.08221778+3.97%
Chromia
$0.08939482+3.19%
SPACE ID
$0.17939239+3.12%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+1.64%
Gitcoin
$0.83941492+3.09%
MetisDAO
$11.73+2.84%
Verasity
$0.00487110+7.59%
Aergo
$0.11122982+9.04%
WazirX
$0.10705996+3.43%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01359715-1.10%
Saitama
$0.00106965+3.69%
Maple
$5.99+1.01%
COTI
$0.03747047+1.89%
Badger DAO
$2.24+7.94%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.95+1.76%
MOBOX
$0.20905212+2.92%
Ren
$0.04335009+4.79%
Adventure Gold
$0.54697755+3.01%
Raydium
$0.17737437+6.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22551274+1.67%
XYO Network
$0.00290068+1.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.78426146-0.81%
ARPA
$0.04068479+1.35%
Acala Token
$0.04667971+4.12%
Hashflow
$0.21941510+3.86%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.51904095+1.05%
Boba Network
$0.10643104+0.45%
Alien Worlds
$0.00981633+1.71%
Gods Unchained
$0.14477434+2.28%
TrueFi
$0.03389264+4.86%
BarnBridge
$3.88+43.05%
Orchid
$0.06035110+2.28%
RACA
$0.00010475+14.89%
Voyager Token
$0.11916549-2.63%
SuperRare
$0.05379300+3.41%
Index Chain
$0.04344676+2.58%
GAS
$2.33+2.87%
LCX
$0.04012898+3.04%
Moonriver
$3.73+1.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+29.55%
LooksRare
$0.05551060+4.67%
Litentry
$0.63308226+1.92%
Rally
$0.00586659+5.36%
CEEK VR
$0.03483468+2.54%
Ethernity
$1.48+2.14%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12194466-0.59%
Reef
$0.00124590+2.50%
Polkastarter
$0.27691469+1.80%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.80+2.26%
DIA
$0.23722269+1.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16366891+4.28%
Alchemix
$12.12+1.84%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03927047+4.48%
Travala.com
$0.44823540+3.93%
Keep3rV1
$46.84+6.77%
Virtua
$0.01928673+2.24%
CLV
$0.03086006+3.93%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00641068-1.84%
Enzyme
$15.21+1.96%
Star Atlas
$0.00150423+3.31%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18247827+4.18%
BENQI
$0.00512467+3.56%
0x
$0.21028017+2.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072285+1.31%
Aurora
$0.04915444+3.33%
Velas
$0.00694162+2.41%
district0x
$0.02211620-6.25%
Harvest Finance
$24.02+1.40%
MXC
$0.00614025-1.14%
StaFi
$0.26191307+3.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00336292+7.87%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+0.60%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000045+17.33%
Serum
$0.03066239-4.14%
Decentral Games
$0.01377111+4.94%
Rarible
$0.86007487+2.20%
Tamadoge
$0.00791270-0.94%
Bonk
$0.00000019+2.97%
Tokemak
$0.36507684+7.65%
Quantstamp
$0.00994315+0.64%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00762070-2.77%
MOON
$0.05391429-10.74%
Augur
$0.45152312-3.57%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01242034+6.03%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04054460+3.14%
FTX Token
$1.07-5.48%
Braintrust
$0.38773215+1.55%
Pepe
$0.00000065+4.74%
BitDAO
$0.36310000-18.99%
Threshold
$0.02002327+4.19%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08041332+4.18%
Human
$0.04152039+0.08%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+7.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.48%
Hamster
$0.00000000+6.17%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.24%
Highstreet
$1.11+4.01%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USDC
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.10%
Policy

SEC Likely to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETF in Next Few Months: JPMorgan

Approval is likely before Jan. 10, which is the final deadline for the Ark 21Shares applications, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconOct 20, 2023 at 9:59 a.m. UTC
(Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

(Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained this week due to increased optimism about the potential approval of multiple spot bitcoin exchange-traded-funds (ETFs), JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision not to appeal a recent ruling in the Grayscale case brings the approval of the applications closer, the report said. Grayscale is the manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the largest cryptocurrency fund in the world.

Timing of an approval is unclear, but should happen within months, and probably before Jan. 10, the final deadline for the Ark 21Shares applications, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.

ETFs are traded on an exchange, like stocks, and track the performance of an underlying asset. They are popular because they allow investors to gain access to cryptocurrencies without having to purchase the underlying digital assets themselves. They are also cheaper to trade. The crypto market is hopeful that the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF will lead to a flood of mainstream money into the sector.

The bank reiterated its view that the regulator was likely to approve multiple applications at once rather than grant a “first mover advantage” to any single applicant.

JPMorgan said such a move could be beneficial for investors as it would encourage competition in regards to ETF fees.

“Grayscale will likely face greater pressure to lower fees if the trust gets approval to be converted into an ETF,” the report said.

CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, also owns Grayscale.

Read more: Spot Bitcoin ETF Excitement Hits Main Street, Google Search Indicates

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

