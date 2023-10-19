Grayscale ETF Case's Final Word Coming in Federal Court as SEC Loss Formalized

According to procedure in such cases, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had seven days to close the books on this matter after the SEC chose last week not to appeal the court's ruling that the agency must scrap its rejection of Grayscale's ETF application. That deadline is arriving on Friday, and there are a couple of possibilities for what the court does next: It can just terminate the case without comment, or it could issue some further direction to the SEC on what comes next.