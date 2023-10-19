Grayscale ETF Case's Final Word Coming in Federal Court as SEC Loss Formalized

Bitcoin
$28,744.68+1.71%
Ethereum
$1,568.42+0.28%
Binance Coin
$210.59-0.08%
XRP
$0.48898324-0.17%
Solana
$25.17+5.98%
Cardano
$0.24479490+0.21%
Dogecoin
$0.05868842+0.18%
Tron
$0.08968317+0.62%
Toncoin
$2.10+1.44%
Polygon
$0.51808639+1.12%
Polkadot
$3.65-0.45%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,733.28+0.64%
Litecoin
$61.41+0.94%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.11+1.08%
Chainlink
$7.360.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000679+0.18%
TrueUSD
$0.99868982+0.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.81+0.61%
Avalanche
$9.09+1.34%
Uniswap
$3.93-0.14%
Stellar
$0.10416742+0.87%
Monero
$151.92+0.97%
OKB
$44.10-0.18%
Ethereum Classic
$14.79-0.48%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.09%
Cosmos
$6.25-1.18%
Hedera
$0.04619855-3.59%
Filecoin
$3.19+0.49%
Cronos
$0.05137173+0.47%
Internet Computer
$2.99-2.74%
Lido DAO
$1.48-1.11%
Maker
$1,396.09+1.49%
Quant
$85.31+0.05%
Aptos
$4.98+0.39%
VeChain
$0.01618796-0.20%
Optimism
$1.18-0.62%
Arbitrum
$0.77500601-0.96%
Kaspa
$0.04576836-3.08%
NEAR Protocol
$0.97722986-2.06%
Aave
$64.26+3.07%
Bitcoin SV
$43.28+7.17%
Stacks
$0.56823110+3.35%
USDD
$1.00-0.07%
Render Token
$1.95+1.44%
The Graph
$0.07750291-2.71%
Injective Protocol
$8.54+5.96%
Algorand
$0.08852315-1.77%
XDC Network
$0.04679193+0.64%
Immutable X
$0.52151737+0.40%
Synthetix
$1.91-1.87%
MultiverseX
$23.67-1.82%
EOS
$0.53377097-0.14%
Tezos
$0.62164816-1.77%
The Sandbox
$0.28347078-0.41%
Theta
$0.56722838-3.37%
Axie Infinity
$4.16+0.08%
Decentraland
$0.27808726+0.26%
eCash
$0.00002551+2.40%
GateToken
$3.65-1.25%
Fantom
$0.17677512+0.07%
Kava.io
$0.57135693+0.09%
PAX Gold
$1,960.55+1.10%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99133501-0.71%
THORChain
$1.57+0.30%
NEO
$6.55-3.59%
Flow
$0.42406899-2.96%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+0.64%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.03-4.23%
Radix
$0.04145338-0.02%
Frax Share
$5.28-2.02%
ApeCoin
$1.06-4.08%
Chiliz
$0.05585106-2.55%
Klaytn
$0.11983920-0.02%
IOTA
$0.14161536-0.75%
Mina
$0.38264876+3.33%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41338037-3.17%
Huobi Token
$2.32-2.00%
Rocket Pool
$18.45-3.28%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.56%
Gala
$0.01280148-1.35%
Conflux
$0.10214901-2.21%
Casper
$0.02956837-1.11%
dYdX
$1.86+1.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00005542-0.48%
GMX
$35.13-0.47%
Sui
$0.36927279-4.00%
Nexo
$0.53827402+0.23%
Woo Network
$0.16646291-1.12%
Dash
$24.82+0.31%
Zilliqa
$0.01646302-1.25%
Wemix
$0.86809586-4.61%
Compound
$40.18+0.62%
SafePal
$0.63615077-0.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17382000-0.35%
1inch Network
$0.24611349-2.56%
Gnosis
$95.55+0.24%
Arweave
$3.76-1.00%
PancakeSwap
$1.05-1.99%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.41+1.49%
Illuvium
$39.03-0.78%
NEM
$0.02571489-1.17%
Flare
$0.00845931-3.10%
Qtum
$2.14-1.67%
Holo
$0.00126177-1.30%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99895359-0.26%
Fetch.ai
$0.20608562+0.75%
Astar
$0.03990581+1.19%
Helium
$1.46+0.22%
Celo
$0.40851055-0.32%
Mask Network
$2.48-1.43%
Oasis Network
$0.04021918+0.24%
Convex Finance
$2.47-4.06%
Loopring
$0.16077967-1.35%
SingularityNET
$0.16057083-0.69%
Zcash
$25.04+0.90%
Band Protocol
$1.46+4.41%
Chia
$22.33-2.21%
Worldcoin
$1.46-2.46%
Golem
$0.19437089+2.48%
Ankr
$0.01935128-1.91%
Wax
$0.05615090+1.73%
Aragon
$4.60+0.97%
Decred
$11.66-4.13%
FLOKI
$0.000018240.00%
BLUR
$0.17876131-18.49%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72307771-0.36%
Stepn
$0.14075036-1.58%
Merit Circle
$0.38163223+8.11%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.81-0.33%
SEI
$0.09686935-9.13%
Akash Network
$0.79181252+0.03%
Beldex
$0.03015875+0.66%
ICON
$0.17274479-1.52%
tomiNet
$2.02-8.60%
IoTeX
$0.01760998-0.67%
Ravencoin
$0.01377881-0.51%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40019431-1.45%
Yearn Finance
$4,847.72-3.62%
Enjin
$0.16085655+2.08%
Livepeer
$5.41-1.93%
SXP
$0.26276684-0.85%
Audius
$0.13517598-1.90%
Kusama
$16.75-0.69%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+1.27%
Siacoin
$0.00286699-2.00%
JasmyCoin
$0.00302094+0.20%
Waves
$1.45-1.05%
Axelar
$0.32046839+0.56%
Osmosis
$0.22575029-4.38%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17266889-2.35%
Liquity
$1.46-0.50%
Biconomy
$0.20368781+1.55%
EthereumPoW
$1.21-0.83%
Moonbeam
$0.16978374+3.19%
Balancer
$2.97-0.36%
Polymath Network
$0.14270000+7.94%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27982451+0.41%
Lisk
$0.80618296+1.55%
Harmony
$0.00886388+0.05%
DigiByte
$0.00655206+0.45%
Kyber Network
$0.63721958-7.83%
Horizen
$7.44-0.57%
TerraUSD
$0.01080883-2.13%
Kadena
$0.41747457-1.59%
MAGIC
$0.43090280+1.18%
Sushiswap
$0.52982112-0.57%
UMA Protocol
$1.36-9.08%
Gains Network
$2.98-1.25%
Skale
$0.02010558-2.62%
Status
$0.02457697-1.36%
API3
$1.01-0.78%
Cartesi
$0.12441522-1.03%
PlayDapp
$0.15258368-1.12%
Coin98
$0.14259455-1.86%
Bancor
$0.59624756+6.67%
Nervos Network
$0.00253098-0.49%
OriginTrail
$0.21993072+1.41%
Nano
$0.62392401+1.91%
Amp
$0.00144252+1.02%
Stargate Finance
$0.39482736+0.64%
Steem
$0.17674541-1.99%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.16%
Covalent
$0.12045683+11.31%
Powerledger
$0.17267756+5.14%
Joe
$0.21650921-0.73%
Numeraire
$11.91+1.38%
Bifrost
$0.05184693+53.44%
Sweat Economy
$0.00906407-2.63%
Stormx
$0.00631181-4.07%
iExec RLC
$0.95588514-0.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.79+0.41%
Marlin
$0.00819888-2.76%
Civic
$0.08167773-4.38%
Bluzelle
$0.15346047+3.24%
Radiant Capital
$0.20078126-2.23%
Core
$0.38789593-4.29%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01289796+0.47%
Celer Network
$0.01119509-2.76%
Radworks
$1.24-1.49%
OMG Network
$0.43815241-0.78%
Celsius
$0.14339630+3.97%
WINkLink
$0.00006223-22.30%
Syscoin
$0.08171518+1.02%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140718+5.26%
Dent
$0.00059733-8.58%
Synapse
$0.29563761-2.47%
Stella
$0.06822887-0.95%
Origin Protocol
$0.11046188+1.05%
Sun Token
$0.00564943-2.59%
Storj
$0.37535206+5.66%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.66538627-2.03%
Spell Token
$0.00042346+1.44%
Verge
$0.00319543+0.92%
Secret
$0.24867604+1.55%
Keep Network
$0.09440767-7.82%
NKN
$0.07968477-0.05%
Galxe
$1.11-0.85%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-1.53%
Request
$0.06592309-6.09%
Chromia
$0.08681100-0.37%
MetisDAO
$11.49-0.58%
Gitcoin
$0.81741410+0.27%
SPACE ID
$0.17306009-2.15%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01363896-0.68%
Maple
$6.02+1.32%
WazirX
$0.10376193-0.06%
Aergo
$0.10572509-0.32%
Verasity
$0.00454381-4.08%
COTI
$0.03697561-0.90%
Saitama
$0.00103576-6.39%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.89-0.37%
MOBOX
$0.20498469-0.48%
Badger DAO
$2.09-0.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22174178-0.40%
Ren
$0.04101063-1.67%
Adventure Gold
$0.52806089-1.63%
Raydium
$0.17101020+6.10%
Aavegotchi
$0.78169177-0.71%
XYO Network
$0.00285075-1.43%
ARPA
$0.03948314+1.35%
Acala Token
$0.04555217+0.04%
Boba Network
$0.10716256+1.45%
Hashflow
$0.21119701-5.56%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49935107-4.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.00965851-1.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.14157614-4.85%
TrueFi
$0.03274055-0.13%
Orchid
$0.05922735+0.78%
Voyager Token
$0.11904216-0.04%
SuperRare
$0.05404679+1.84%
RACA
$0.00010056+12.63%
Index Chain
$0.04263932-0.26%
GAS
$2.28-0.70%
LCX
$0.03971734+2.60%
Moonriver
$3.68-1.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+38.88%
Litentry
$0.62209958-1.05%
LooksRare
$0.05292530-7.04%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12297619-0.12%
Rally
$0.00574731+1.26%
CEEK VR
$0.03420520-0.33%
Ethernity
$1.45-2.15%
Reef
$0.00122184+0.76%
Polkastarter
$0.26896920-2.33%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.78+0.82%
DIA
$0.23438358+0.20%
BarnBridge
$2.74-5.19%
Alchemix
$11.79-2.49%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15577895-9.25%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03816074-0.20%
Travala.com
$0.43968693+1.28%
CLV
$0.03038594+0.38%
Virtua
$0.01886880-1.37%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00641600-10.33%
Keep3rV1
$45.27+1.14%
Enzyme
$15.00-3.88%
Star Atlas
$0.00144601-0.96%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17659065-1.11%
BENQI
$0.00495013-1.94%
0x
$0.20939581-7.55%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071383-0.67%
Aurora
$0.04799847+0.72%
Velas
$0.00679654-0.46%
district0x
$0.02141613+6.07%
Harvest Finance
$23.65+0.20%
MXC
$0.00621992-0.26%
StaFi
$0.25492834-1.58%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.61+1.16%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00320865+6.10%
Serum
$0.03156764-1.54%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000042+6.90%
Rarible
$0.84834062-0.68%
Decentral Games
$0.01326083+0.04%
Tamadoge
$0.00811722-1.46%
Quantstamp
$0.01103413+19.01%
Bonk
$0.00000018-3.42%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00778320+0.98%
Tokemak
$0.34320588-1.18%
MOON
$0.05728953-15.06%
Augur
$0.46436032+0.91%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01171783+0.97%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03957652-1.13%
FTX Token
$1.05+3.70%
Braintrust
$0.39015424+1.77%
Pepe
$0.00000063-0.16%
BitDAO
$0.39728989+15.39%
Threshold
$0.01935027-6.93%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07752739-1.11%
Human
$0.04111851-0.88%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+7.74%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-0.73%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.17%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.11%
Highstreet
$1.07-0.19%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Grayscale ETF Case's Final Word Coming in Federal Court as SEC Loss Formalized

The court that ordered the SEC to scrap its rejection of Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF application will set that ruling in stone by Monday.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconOct 19, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 19, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. UTC
CEO Michael Sonnenshein's Grayscale Investments is potentially moving one step closer to converting its GBTC to an exchange traded fund. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

CEO Michael Sonnenshein's Grayscale Investments is potentially moving one step closer to converting its GBTC to an exchange traded fund. (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now
  • A federal court is poised to formalize Grayscale's win against the Securities and Exchange Commission on the dispute over a spot bitcoin ETF application.
  • It's unclear whether the court will direct the SEC toward any specific timeline to govern its next steps in rethinking the application.

Grayscale Investments is waiting for a federal court tomorrow or soon after to formalize the defeat it handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) two months ago in the parties’ dispute over a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF). That federal court action will close the case, legally setting Grayscale's win in stone.

According to procedure in such cases, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had seven days to close the books on this matter after the SEC chose last week not to appeal the court's ruling that the agency must scrap its rejection of Grayscale's ETF application. That deadline is arriving on Friday, and there are a couple of possibilities for what the court does next: It can just terminate the case without comment, or it could issue some further direction to the SEC on what comes next.

That's the sticking point in this eagerly watched legal dispute. Consequential uncertainties remain over what happens now with Grayscale's application. The SEC could technically seek to reject it again for different reasons, or the regulator could give in and approve this and other ETF applications, such as those from financial giants BlackRock and Fidelity.

The industry generally expects the SEC to allow the new ETFs, though timing – be it later this year or sometime in 2024 – is uncertain. If approved, Grayscale would convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to an exchange-traded product. The company plans to list that on NYSE Arca, where the ETF would become widely available to investors.

The court's final action could come on the deadline day of Friday, though it may also emerge on Monday because of the late midnight deadline, according to a person familiar with the case.

"Grayscale remains operationally ready to convert GBTC to an ETF, and on behalf of GBTC's investors, we look forward to working collaboratively and expeditiously with the SEC on these matters," spokeswoman Jennifer Rosenthal said in a statement.

Earlier today, the company filed a registration statement with the SEC to list shares of GBTC on the exchange. While the statement – known as the SEC's Form S-3 – has been filed, it's not yet effective as Grayscale awaits word from the agency.

Read More: Will Lawsuit Against DCG Impact GBTC’s Chances of an ETF Conversion?

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jesse Hamilton
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.