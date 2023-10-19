Gemini, Genesis, DCG Sued by New York Attorney General for Allegedly Defrauding Investors
The lawsuit alleges Gemini knew Genesis’ loans were undersecured and, at one point, highly concentrated with one entity, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda, but did not reveal this information to investors.
New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency companies Gemini Trust Co. (Gemini), trading firm Genesis Global Capital and conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) for allegedly defrauding more than 230,000 investors, including at least 29,000 New Yorkers, of more than $1 billion.
The NYAG is seeking to ban Gemini, Genesis, and DCG from the financial investment industry in New York.
Gemini lent funds to Genesis, which is owned by DCG, as part of its Earn program. The funds were later lent to counterparties such as trading firms Three Arrows Capital and Alameda Research, which ultimately went bankrupt. This left Genesis with a $1.1 billion hole. DCG also owns CoinDesk.
"Today’s lawsuit is the latest action taken by Attorney General James to rein in the cryptocurrency industry and protect investors,” the statement said, citing recent action against crypto players CoinEx, KuCoin, and Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky.
The lawsuit alleges Gemini knew Genesis’ loans were undersecured and at one point highly concentrated with one entity, Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda, but did not reveal this information to investors.
The NYAG also charged Genesis and former CEO Soichiro Moro as well as DCG and CEO Barry Silbert with defrauding investors and the public by trying to conceal more than $1.1 billion in losses, which were borne by investors. They "disguised $1.1 billion in losses through a months-long campaign of misstatements, omissions, and concealment” by way of a promissory note, according to the suit.
"The tweets were false, misleading, and omitted material facts. DCG did not simply 'assume' the $1.1 billion, open-term liability related to Three Arrows, which could be called at any time; it replaced that liability with an illiquid ten-year Promissory Note," the NYAG complaint stated.
“My office will continue our efforts to stop deceptive cryptocurrency companies and push for stronger regulations to protect all investors,” James said.
Spokespeople for DCG, Gemini and Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk.
Jack Schickler contributed reporting.
UPDATE (Oct. 19, 11:49 UTC): Adds details throughout.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.