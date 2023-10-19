Gemini, Genesis, DCG Sued by New York Attorney General for Allegedly Defrauding Investors

The NYAG also charged Genesis and former CEO Soichiro Moro as well as DCG and CEO Barry Silbert with defrauding investors and the public by trying to conceal more than $1.1 billion in losses, which were borne by investors. They "disguised $1.1 billion in losses through a months-long campaign of misstatements, omissions, and concealment” by way of a promissory note, according to the suit.