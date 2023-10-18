U.S. Treasury Targets Gaza Crypto Business in Sanctions to Squeeze Hamas

Bitcoin
$28,214.89-0.94%
Ethereum
$1,571.94-0.13%
Binance Coin
$211.87+0.57%
XRP
$0.48745151-0.51%
Solana
$23.74-0.21%
Cardano
$0.24520872-0.92%
Dogecoin
$0.05872848-0.66%
Tron
$0.08912841+1.46%
Toncoin
$2.06+3.01%
Polygon
$0.51623885-1.29%
Polkadot
$3.68-0.74%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,437.91-0.16%
Litecoin
$61.51-1.24%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.99+0.84%
Chainlink
$7.41+0.95%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000684-0.73%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.73+0.81%
TrueUSD
$0.99815129-0.19%
Avalanche
$9.04-1.26%
Uniswap
$3.92-0.11%
Stellar
$0.10340960-1.08%
Monero
$151.39+0.34%
OKB
$44.37-3.98%
Ethereum Classic
$14.93-0.38%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.36%
Cosmos
$6.36-1.34%
Hedera
$0.04790867+3.08%
Filecoin
$3.20-0.48%
Internet Computer
$3.07-1.24%
Cronos
$0.05117838-0.84%
Lido DAO
$1.51-2.25%
Maker
$1,386.70-0.51%
Quant
$85.23-0.30%
Aptos
$4.94-1.38%
VeChain
$0.01631531-1.20%
Optimism
$1.20-0.24%
Arbitrum
$0.78679591-0.84%
NEAR Protocol
$1.00-1.14%
Kaspa
$0.04572691-1.67%
Aave
$62.47-0.59%
Bitcoin SV
$41.33+4.52%
Stacks
$0.55371273+2.87%
The Graph
$0.07925381-1.46%
USDD
$0.99979511-0.04%
Algorand
$0.09039913-1.46%
Render Token
$1.89+3.04%
Injective Protocol
$7.96+3.29%
XDC Network
$0.04747144+0.10%
Synthetix
$1.95+2.28%
MultiverseX
$23.99-0.81%
Immutable X
$0.51774548-2.16%
Tezos
$0.63900148-1.25%
EOS
$0.53734428-0.79%
Theta
$0.59194293-0.89%
The Sandbox
$0.28504496-1.00%
Axie Infinity
$4.19-1.44%
Decentraland
$0.27843846-0.45%
GateToken
$3.71+0.34%
Fantom
$0.17625704-0.85%
eCash
$0.00002500+1.49%
Kava.io
$0.56761283-1.22%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99640939+0.54%
PAX Gold
$1,944.33+1.58%
NEO
$6.82-0.60%
THORChain
$1.56+1.37%
Flow
$0.44015638-0.16%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+7.09%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-0.74%
ApeCoin
$1.11+0.90%
Radix
$0.03959962+0.84%
Frax Share
$5.42-3.64%
Chiliz
$0.05718000+3.05%
IOTA
$0.14404480-0.76%
Klaytn
$0.12041727-2.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43162857-1.48%
Rocket Pool
$19.21+0.52%
Huobi Token
$2.38-0.04%
Mina
$0.36820401+1.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.01%
Gala
$0.01308837-1.45%
Conflux
$0.10522832-4.17%
Casper
$0.02983136-1.27%
dYdX
$1.84+1.50%
GMX
$35.69+1.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00005590-0.21%
Sui
$0.37351097-2.16%
Nexo
$0.53908479-0.14%
Wemix
$0.92443284-5.09%
Woo Network
$0.16764831-2.23%
Zilliqa
$0.01677350+0.50%
Dash
$24.89-0.64%
Compound
$39.66-1.29%
SafePal
$0.63863477+0.02%
1inch Network
$0.25358362+0.41%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17515000-3.34%
Arweave
$3.86-0.39%
Gnosis
$95.05-0.95%
PancakeSwap
$1.08-2.80%
Illuvium
$40.36-1.88%
Holo
$0.00134543-1.17%
Flare
$0.00888235-0.95%
NEM
$0.02631130+1.01%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.51-2.27%
Wax
$0.06888835+18.87%
Qtum
$2.18-0.64%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.29%
Fetch.ai
$0.20493882-0.70%
Worldcoin
$1.58-3.75%
Celo
$0.41044379-0.94%
Astar
$0.03969533-2.67%
Convex Finance
$2.59-1.94%
Helium
$1.46-1.64%
Mask Network
$2.51-1.60%
Loopring
$0.16360188-0.87%
SingularityNET
$0.16335612-1.92%
Oasis Network
$0.04015137-0.92%
Chia
$22.84+0.18%
Ankr
$0.01961915+0.18%
Zcash
$24.77-0.04%
BLUR
$0.19035306+16.09%
FLOKI
$0.00001901+6.54%
Decred
$12.12-0.18%
Band Protocol
$1.39+6.95%
Golem
$0.18460564-0.14%
Aragon
$4.59+0.93%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73131068-1.66%
tomiNet
$2.21+1.77%
Stepn
$0.14186081-0.58%
SEI
$0.09866465-0.47%
Akash Network
$0.80278091+1.37%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.85-0.96%
Beldex
$0.03024826-2.20%
IoTeX
$0.01800549-0.18%
ICON
$0.17535376-1.28%
Yearn Finance
$5,060.28-0.96%
Merit Circle
$0.35832636-1.47%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40827415-0.02%
Livepeer
$5.60-1.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01381402-2.24%
Enjin
$0.15694144+0.16%
Audius
$0.13808133-2.24%
SXP
$0.26504906-3.32%
Siacoin
$0.00295024+0.37%
Kusama
$16.84-1.88%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.68%
Osmosis
$0.23682533-3.54%
Waves
$1.46-0.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00301868-0.50%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17686055+1.23%
Liquity
$1.50-3.75%
Axelar
$0.31895760+0.54%
Biconomy
$0.19995094-2.66%
EthereumPoW
$1.22+0.63%
Balancer
$3.00-0.90%
Moonbeam
$0.16496671-4.07%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27765667-2.78%
Kyber Network
$0.70244802+4.21%
Lisk
$0.81238329-3.59%
Polymath Network
$0.12560000+1.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.47+0.55%
Harmony
$0.00886468-1.55%
TerraUSD
$0.01112733-1.34%
DigiByte
$0.00654480-2.38%
Horizen
$7.60-1.35%
Kadena
$0.42526893-0.07%
Skale
$0.02090676+1.19%
Sushiswap
$0.53399739-1.48%
Status
$0.02594184+0.14%
MAGIC
$0.42653742-6.72%
Gains Network
$3.03-0.27%
API3
$1.01-1.54%
Cartesi
$0.12555917-0.33%
Bancor
$0.63481317+10.83%
PlayDapp
$0.15589942-1.79%
Coin98
$0.14481117+1.71%
Nervos Network
$0.00253127+0.56%
OriginTrail
$0.21959339+0.65%
Nano
$0.61326479+0.06%
Steem
$0.18181588-0.57%
Amp
$0.00144003-1.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.39114297-0.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.21%
Joe
$0.22103357-1.85%
Stormx
$0.00681909-2.92%
Numeraire
$11.80-1.34%
Sweat Economy
$0.00930642+0.65%
iExec RLC
$0.97149084-5.47%
Powerledger
$0.16255154-5.49%
Civic
$0.08518826+2.60%
Marlin
$0.00836283+1.23%
Radiant Capital
$0.20783696+0.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.80+0.72%
Core
$0.40558314+5.42%
Covalent
$0.10744194-3.36%
Celer Network
$0.01151827-0.50%
Bluzelle
$0.15055727+10.48%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01291072-2.74%
Radworks
$1.26-2.95%
OMG Network
$0.44018475-2.27%
WINkLink
$0.00006304+2.47%
Syscoin
$0.08141461-0.08%
Celsius
$0.13779776-2.73%
Synapse
$0.30630350-2.64%
Dent
$0.00060853-0.78%
Request
$0.07457113+8.55%
Stella
$0.06936078-0.67%
Keep Network
$0.10363335-4.72%
Origin Protocol
$0.11193413-4.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134040+0.15%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68615737-3.20%
Sun Token
$0.00561767+1.05%
NKN
$0.08066977+1.25%
Verge
$0.00317115-3.37%
Spell Token
$0.00041815-2.14%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-0.34%
Galxe
$1.11-2.06%
Storj
$0.35818804-3.97%
Secret
$0.24360593-0.34%
SPACE ID
$0.17914017-1.80%
Chromia
$0.08679186-1.61%
Gitcoin
$0.82430719-2.45%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01397606-2.01%
MetisDAO
$11.41+0.93%
WazirX
$0.10719514+6.19%
Verasity
$0.00473341+0.31%
Aergo
$0.10757627-5.60%
Bifrost
$0.03439077-0.89%
Saitama
$0.00105893+0.62%
COTI
$0.03744409-0.59%
Maple
$5.85-4.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.94-3.76%
MOBOX
$0.20642244-1.23%
Badger DAO
$2.12-0.43%
Ren
$0.04221358-1.09%
Adventure Gold
$0.54585505-1.59%
Hashflow
$0.23957014-6.33%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22454104-2.70%
XYO Network
$0.00290811-0.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.79049898+1.42%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53280899-1.29%
ARPA
$0.03909329-1.42%
Raydium
$0.16247911-1.70%
Acala Token
$0.04608809-0.17%
Gods Unchained
$0.14942397-0.87%
Alien Worlds
$0.00993900+0.09%
Boba Network
$0.10550275-0.59%
TrueFi
$0.03286182-4.81%
Voyager Token
$0.11885217+1.23%
Orchid
$0.05896336-2.79%
SuperRare
$0.05404243-1.99%
Index Chain
$0.04298938-1.32%
GAS
$2.30-1.00%
Moonriver
$3.77-1.66%
Ethernity
$1.57+6.87%
Litentry
$0.64876710-1.75%
LCX
$0.03860415-3.47%
RACA
$0.00008805-1.35%
LooksRare
$0.05280914-0.14%
BarnBridge
$3.07-10.30%
Rally
$0.00565637-3.28%
CEEK VR
$0.03407790-1.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12169947+0.54%
Reef
$0.00121027-1.83%
Polkastarter
$0.27678466-1.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00776935-8.05%
DIA
$0.23830015-0.72%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.73-0.49%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17294132+13.43%
Alchemix
$12.16-1.61%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03822293-4.17%
CLV
$0.03082856-1.56%
Travala.com
$0.43921940-2.70%
Virtua
$0.01900116-5.70%
Keep3rV1
$44.70+2.09%
0x
$0.23608566-7.98%
Enzyme
$15.05+0.22%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18052993+0.39%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.43%
Star Atlas
$0.00144770+0.35%
BENQI
$0.00504497-1.90%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072456+0.20%
Aurora
$0.04898031+0.03%
Velas
$0.00693779+0.55%
Harvest Finance
$24.31+2.41%
district0x
$0.02073404+0.37%
MXC
$0.00632195-7.32%
StaFi
$0.26455757+0.32%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.60-0.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304850-1.27%
Serum
$0.03164739-2.42%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-5.30%
Rarible
$0.85426501-0.85%
Decentral Games
$0.01325385+1.31%
Tamadoge
$0.00852810+4.76%
Bonk
$0.00000018-4.07%
Quantstamp
$0.00959517+0.74%
MOON
$0.06239443-73.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00774571-9.17%
Tokemak
$0.35404046+0.46%
Augur
$0.47041397-3.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01170929-4.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04032564-3.64%
FTX Token
$1.01-2.07%
Braintrust
$0.38015484-0.58%
Pepe
$0.00000064-0.38%
BitDAO
$0.34378844-7.68%
Threshold
$0.02147993-6.04%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07847067-1.67%
Human
$0.04134057-2.77%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.27%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07+0.92%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.30%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.18%
Highstreet
$1.07-0.88%
Tether
$1.00+0.12%
USDC
$1.00+0.34%
Dai
$1.00+0.17%
U.S. Treasury Targets Gaza Crypto Business in Sanctions to Squeeze Hamas

The Treasury Department issued a list of sanctions that included a business providing money transfers and digital assets exchange services in Gaza.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconOct 18, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. UTC
Updated Oct 18, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. UTC

The U.S. Department of the Treasury Wednesday sanctioned several individuals and entities it says are supporting Hamas terrorist operations, including a Gaza-based exchange.

Among others, the sanctions targeted Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company, a company that the Treasury said had a long history of financing terrorist groups.

“The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in a statement.

Buy Cash , previously tied to wallets seized by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terrorist Financing in 2021, is accused of "having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas," according to the Treasury. The business included bitcoin among the assets in which it dealt.

The owner of the financial exchange, Ahmed M. M. Alaqad, was also sanctioned on Wednesday.

Read More: Hamas-Linked Crypto Accounts Frozen by Israeli Police, With Binance's Help: Report

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

