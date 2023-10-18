Top U.S. Bank Regulator Faulted for Lack of Crypto Guidance to Banks

Bitcoin
$28,343.37-0.41%
Ethereum
$1,569.90+0.07%
Binance Coin
$211.47-0.16%
XRP
$0.49113147-0.04%
Solana
$23.63-1.82%
Cardano
$0.24574838-0.56%
Dogecoin
$0.05859563-0.94%
Tron
$0.08915131+1.32%
Toncoin
$2.07+0.41%
Polygon
$0.51294042-1.93%
Polkadot
$3.68-0.31%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,531.52-0.31%
Litecoin
$61.50-0.68%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.55+0.57%
Chainlink
$7.37+0.47%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000682-1.36%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78+1.95%
TrueUSD
$0.99946553-0.01%
Avalanche
$8.96-1.88%
Uniswap
$3.94+1.54%
Stellar
$0.10346750-0.47%
Monero
$150.84-0.07%
OKB
$44.28-3.92%
Ethereum Classic
$14.85-0.56%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.23%
Cosmos
$6.35-1.50%
Hedera
$0.04801951+3.23%
Filecoin
$3.19-1.08%
Internet Computer
$3.09-1.53%
Cronos
$0.05125501-0.94%
Lido DAO
$1.51-2.24%
Maker
$1,379.20-0.72%
Quant
$85.19-0.77%
Aptos
$4.93-1.68%
VeChain
$0.01625644-1.82%
Optimism
$1.19-0.53%
Arbitrum
$0.78764493-1.04%
Kaspa
$0.04679155-0.46%
NEAR Protocol
$0.99792077-1.13%
Aave
$62.23-1.97%
Stacks
$0.55450958+2.38%
Bitcoin SV
$40.21+2.28%
The Graph
$0.07957466-1.12%
USDD
$0.99960932-0.04%
Algorand
$0.09013260-1.77%
Render Token
$1.89+2.39%
Injective Protocol
$8.08+4.11%
XDC Network
$0.04667873-0.19%
Synthetix
$1.96+1.18%
Immutable X
$0.51735523-2.56%
MultiverseX
$23.93-1.02%
Tezos
$0.63543347-1.91%
EOS
$0.53579410-0.68%
The Sandbox
$0.28480657-1.51%
Theta
$0.58854187-1.61%
Axie Infinity
$4.16-1.67%
Decentraland
$0.27697515-1.30%
GateToken
$3.70-0.23%
Fantom
$0.17690137+0.08%
eCash
$0.00002491+0.10%
Kava.io
$0.56663777-1.39%
PAX Gold
$1,941.97+1.35%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99202242-0.11%
NEO
$6.79-1.37%
THORChain
$1.56+1.48%
Flow
$0.43933321-1.23%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06+4.14%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-0.56%
Radix
$0.04118730+4.76%
ApeCoin
$1.10-1.47%
Frax Share
$5.41-3.16%
Chiliz
$0.05723338+3.06%
Klaytn
$0.11965499-2.18%
IOTA
$0.14198563-3.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.42962231-1.39%
Huobi Token
$2.38-0.01%
Rocket Pool
$19.12+0.33%
Mina
$0.36975486+0.46%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.62%
Gala
$0.01302680-2.28%
Conflux
$0.10489005-4.54%
Casper
$0.02985148+0.47%
Sui
$0.38850534+1.91%
dYdX
$1.84+1.12%
Luna Classic
$0.00005572-0.72%
GMX
$35.38-0.19%
Nexo
$0.53873462+0.55%
Woo Network
$0.16810688-0.80%
Wemix
$0.91209840-6.62%
Zilliqa
$0.01671855-0.26%
Dash
$24.81-0.42%
Compound
$39.74-1.78%
SafePal
$0.63448820-0.47%
1inch Network
$0.25380646-0.82%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17468971-3.01%
Arweave
$3.81-1.04%
Gnosis
$95.45+0.26%
PancakeSwap
$1.08-2.55%
NEM
$0.02622380-1.24%
Illuvium
$39.64-3.03%
Flare
$0.00869386-2.97%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.20-4.45%
Holo
$0.00129812-6.25%
Qtum
$2.18-1.04%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.10%
BLUR
$0.21352019+30.12%
Fetch.ai
$0.20473782-0.30%
Celo
$0.41175190-1.19%
Astar
$0.03977971-2.21%
Convex Finance
$2.59-1.44%
Helium
$1.46-1.96%
Worldcoin
$1.54-5.59%
Mask Network
$2.51-2.60%
Loopring
$0.16278792-1.69%
Chia
$23.01-0.75%
SingularityNET
$0.16300951-2.20%
Oasis Network
$0.04000763-0.80%
Wax
$0.05941719+2.51%
SEI
$0.10969661+10.50%
Ankr
$0.01967690-0.15%
Zcash
$24.82+0.46%
Decred
$12.08+0.22%
FLOKI
$0.00001883+7.21%
Golem
$0.18560434-2.25%
Band Protocol
$1.37+3.08%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73172402-2.14%
tomiNet
$2.22+0.80%
Stepn
$0.14239182-0.58%
Aragon
$4.56-0.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.84-1.43%
Akash Network
$0.79452571+0.06%
ICON
$0.17560544-2.53%
Beldex
$0.02981377-3.24%
Merit Circle
$0.36057236-2.48%
Yearn Finance
$5,038.67-2.61%
IoTeX
$0.01770773-3.01%
Ravencoin
$0.01383773-2.41%
Livepeer
$5.59-1.23%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40450602-1.25%
Enjin
$0.15814838+1.33%
Audius
$0.13755087-2.50%
SXP
$0.26427493-4.20%
Kusama
$16.88-1.47%
Siacoin
$0.00294202-1.18%
Osmosis
$0.23778278-2.65%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.26%
Waves
$1.46-0.56%
JasmyCoin
$0.00300344-1.81%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17669692+0.11%
Axelar
$0.31909013+0.24%
Liquity
$1.48-7.93%
Biconomy
$0.19991767-2.78%
EthereumPoW
$1.22-0.65%
Balancer
$2.99-0.95%
Moonbeam
$0.16589955-1.64%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27826009-2.11%
Kyber Network
$0.69036240+0.43%
Polymath Network
$0.13030000+4.24%
Lisk
$0.80080643-5.37%
UMA Protocol
$1.47+0.37%
TerraUSD
$0.01115307-0.99%
Harmony
$0.00885177-1.37%
DigiByte
$0.00650896-1.85%
Horizen
$7.48-2.19%
Kadena
$0.42277474-0.56%
Skale
$0.02076568+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.53494756-1.60%
MAGIC
$0.42987982-5.20%
Gains Network
$3.03-0.63%
Status
$0.02552206-2.59%
API3
$1.01-0.87%
Cartesi
$0.12592176-0.59%
PlayDapp
$0.15575678-14.68%
Coin98
$0.14379274-0.94%
Nervos Network
$0.00253501+0.68%
OriginTrail
$0.21879389-0.74%
Nano
$0.61397632-0.68%
Steem
$0.18051881-3.17%
Amp
$0.00143067-1.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.39047924-0.80%
Bancor
$0.54976933-4.88%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.55%
Joe
$0.21879543-2.66%
Numeraire
$11.76-1.69%
Stormx
$0.00654684-8.75%
Sweat Economy
$0.00919141-1.19%
Powerledger
$0.16531904-5.24%
Civic
$0.08695895+4.41%
iExec RLC
$0.95715642-5.74%
Marlin
$0.00841210+1.02%
Covalent
$0.10889768-1.29%
Core
$0.40837688+5.07%
Radiant Capital
$0.20640335-1.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.78-1.21%
Celer Network
$0.01147123-1.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01287686-2.78%
Bluzelle
$0.14955701+9.25%
Radworks
$1.26-2.11%
OMG Network
$0.44236311-2.43%
WINkLink
$0.00006287+1.86%
Celsius
$0.13921425-0.49%
Syscoin
$0.08141240-0.71%
Dent
$0.00060922-0.35%
Synapse
$0.30544285-0.77%
Keep Network
$0.10341494-3.65%
Stella
$0.06879601-1.35%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134092+0.04%
Origin Protocol
$0.10993532-4.73%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.67764654-4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00559853+0.42%
Request
$0.06986713+1.91%
Verge
$0.00315571-3.58%
NKN
$0.08006895-0.42%
Spell Token
$0.00041651-2.32%
Galxe
$1.11-1.27%
Secret
$0.24237437-0.31%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-3.47%
SPACE ID
$0.17812554-1.83%
Storj
$0.35402678-7.25%
Chromia
$0.08691706-0.80%
Saitama
$0.00112890+5.13%
MetisDAO
$11.48+1.74%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01385963-3.42%
Gitcoin
$0.81256874-3.29%
Verasity
$0.00473992+1.07%
WazirX
$0.10612147+2.61%
Aergo
$0.10741658-5.89%
Bifrost
$0.03385336-4.33%
COTI
$0.03712918-1.58%
Maple
$5.82-3.22%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.92-3.99%
MOBOX
$0.20696151-1.16%
Badger DAO
$2.11-0.79%
Ren
$0.04199072-1.41%
Adventure Gold
$0.53748098-2.69%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22371229-3.06%
XYO Network
$0.00290536-0.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.77920411-0.44%
Hashflow
$0.22616618-9.96%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53132576-1.01%
ARPA
$0.03919111-1.28%
Acala Token
$0.04606010+0.16%
Raydium
$0.16108790-3.30%
Gods Unchained
$0.14934777-1.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.00987838-1.76%
Boba Network
$0.10547456-1.43%
TrueFi
$0.03287142-1.04%
Voyager Token
$0.11822169+0.44%
Orchid
$0.05851140-3.64%
SuperRare
$0.05284632-2.37%
Index Chain
$0.04278376-1.71%
GAS
$2.30-1.73%
LooksRare
$0.05717053+8.67%
Moonriver
$3.73-2.74%
Litentry
$0.64568602-1.18%
RACA
$0.00008930-0.36%
LCX
$0.03879960-2.04%
Ethernity
$1.52+1.73%
CEEK VR
$0.03424775-1.67%
Rally
$0.00566789-2.49%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12246731-2.13%
Reef
$0.00121242-1.43%
Polkastarter
$0.27854470+0.39%
BarnBridge
$2.90-15.92%
DIA
$0.23622303-4.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.73-1.51%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17142047+12.82%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00724440-13.79%
Alchemix
$12.09-1.74%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03818619-3.32%
Virtua
$0.01915267-4.63%
Travala.com
$0.43704740-2.22%
CLV
$0.03052119-2.12%
Enzyme
$15.52+2.65%
Keep3rV1
$44.60+0.20%
0x
$0.22902627-11.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17906681-0.86%
Star Atlas
$0.00144345-2.74%
BENQI
$0.00497867-3.34%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071608-0.13%
Aurora
$0.04768503-2.79%
Velas
$0.00684197-0.19%
Harvest Finance
$23.63-0.83%
MXC
$0.00622481-8.81%
district0x
$0.02009122-9.09%
StaFi
$0.26264545-0.34%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.59-1.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00305830-1.75%
Serum
$0.03256002-1.47%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000039-9.61%
Rarible
$0.85490630-0.26%
Decentral Games
$0.01327542+0.56%
Tamadoge
$0.00823815+0.58%
Bonk
$0.00000018-3.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00848654-1.53%
MOON
$0.06573598-17.98%
Quantstamp
$0.00956478+0.85%
Tokemak
$0.35204875+0.62%
Augur
$0.46766179-3.68%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01156767-5.29%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04014905-3.32%
FTX Token
$1.01-1.22%
Braintrust
$0.38252592+0.13%
Pepe
$0.00000063-1.93%
BitDAO
$0.34357548-9.06%
Threshold
$0.02095398-9.54%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07844186-1.10%
Human
$0.04146065-2.30%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.07%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07+0.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.22%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.02%
Highstreet
$1.08-0.38%
Tether
$0.99993880-0.11%
USDC
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$0.99973469-0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Top U.S. Bank Regulator Faulted for Lack of Crypto Guidance to Banks

The FDIC's watchdog concluded the agency has been lax in figuring out how to guide U.S. bankers on crypto matters, and it called for a new strategy by January.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconOct 18, 2023 at 6:01 p.m. UTC
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was faulted by its inspector general for a lack of guidance to banks handling crypto. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was faulted by its inspector general for a lack of guidance to banks handling crypto. (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has left the banks it oversees unequipped to navigate the regulator's crypto expectations, according to the agency's inspector general, so the FDIC agreed to field a new strategy by January.

The Office of the Inspector General for the FDIC – an internal watchdog function within U.S. agencies – studied the banking agency's performance when it came to preparing the industry for crypto's risks and found it lacking, according to a report issued on Wednesday.

"The FDIC’s lack of clear procedures causes uncertainty for supervised institutions in determining the appropriate actions to take," the report concluded, adding that the agency also hadn't concluded its effort to assess whether it could head off systemic banking dangers from crypto.

The inspector general noted that the agency told some banks to pause their crypto activities last year and this year, but then it didn't tell the banks how long they'd be paused or how it might end.

The FDIC had a momentous year, featuring a number of significant bank collapses, specifically involving major institutions that had tech or crypto ties. The agency has been suspicious of the digital assets industry and has leaned toward shielding the banking system from deep involvement with crypto – a stance felt acutely by crypto businesses struggling to find and maintain banking relationships in the U.S.

The agency agreed to inspector general recommendations that it come up with a plan and schedule for figuring out the risks cryptocurrency activity poses to lending institutions, and that it also clarify its process for the crypto reviews at individual banks.

Read More: FDIC Crypto Warning Underlines U.S. Banking Agencies' Arm’s-Length Policy

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jesse Hamilton
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.