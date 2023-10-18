EU Privacy Watchdog Takes Aim at ‘Excessive Centralization’ of Digital Euro
The central bank digital currency has met significant opposition from lawmakers worried over the potential for state snooping
Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation ForwardOctober 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Register Now
EU plans for a digital euro need to avoid “excessive centralization” by the European Central Bank, the bloc’s data privacy watchdog said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
The ECB is due to decide later on Wednesday whether to press ahead with its plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which has raised significant concerns over the potential for state control.
“A high standard of privacy and data protection is instrumental in gaining citizens’ trust in this new digital currency,” the European Data Protection Board’s Deputy Chair Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou said in a statement, saying she wanted to “ensure that data protection is embedded early on in the design phase of the digital euro when used both online and offline.”
While the ECB wants to limit how much CBDC an individual can hold, to avoid assets fleeing the conventional banking system, Nicolaidou said she wants to see more decentralized storage of the information needed to enforce that.
There should also be a “privacy threshold” below which no transaction is traced for anti-money laundering purposes and greater clarity over how a fraud prevention mechanism will work, Nicolaidou said.
The EDPB is responsible for policing the bloc’s strict privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and its opinion is likely to be influential with lawmakers already concerned about privacy implications.
“Protecting the privacy of citizens as we work towards a possible digital euro remains a top priority” for the European Commission, which in June proposed laws to underpin the central bank digital currency, financial services commissioner Mairead McGuiness in a post on X in response to the privacy watchdog’s view.
McGuinness has previously said she’s willing to take her time over the new law after members of the European Parliament voiced considerable skepticism over the CBDC’s privacy controls and overall purpose.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.