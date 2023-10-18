EU Privacy Watchdog Takes Aim at ‘Excessive Centralization’ of Digital Euro

Bitcoin
$28,383.65-0.22%
Ethereum
$1,580.63-0.27%
Binance Coin
$212.84+0.16%
XRP
$0.49056330-0.38%
Solana
$23.83-1.27%
Cardano
$0.24697504-1.70%
Dogecoin
$0.05889369-1.86%
Tron
$0.08921032+0.99%
Toncoin
$2.07+3.19%
Polygon
$0.51711075-2.57%
Polkadot
$3.70-0.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,518.58+0.07%
Litecoin
$61.89-1.65%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.07-0.18%
Chainlink
$7.46-0.46%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000686-2.37%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.70-0.17%
TrueUSD
$0.99932303+0.00%
Avalanche
$9.16-1.55%
Uniswap
$3.91-2.94%
Stellar
$0.10392419-1.77%
Monero
$151.24-0.21%
OKB
$44.50-1.70%
Ethereum Classic
$14.99-1.16%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.19%
Cosmos
$6.41-1.95%
Hedera
$0.04813086+2.64%
Filecoin
$3.21-1.68%
Internet Computer
$3.09-2.44%
Cronos
$0.05146388-0.87%
Lido DAO
$1.51-4.82%
Maker
$1,396.16-0.05%
Quant
$86.46+0.00%
Aptos
$5.00-1.18%
VeChain
$0.01641733-1.06%
Optimism
$1.21-1.77%
Arbitrum
$0.79141545-2.65%
NEAR Protocol
$1.00-2.58%
Kaspa
$0.04555986-2.08%
Aave
$62.89-0.22%
Stacks
$0.55453913+2.24%
Bitcoin SV
$39.63-0.78%
The Graph
$0.07990364-2.35%
USDD
$1.00-0.09%
Algorand
$0.09042398-2.80%
Render Token
$1.88+1.07%
Injective Protocol
$7.90+1.27%
XDC Network
$0.04685656-0.18%
Synthetix
$1.95+0.42%
Immutable X
$0.52028893-3.31%
MultiverseX
$23.96-3.06%
Tezos
$0.64700000-1.37%
EOS
$0.54184534-1.83%
Theta
$0.59724510-1.41%
The Sandbox
$0.28685776-1.83%
Axie Infinity
$4.22-1.86%
Decentraland
$0.27951625-2.02%
GateToken
$3.70-0.49%
Fantom
$0.17632641-2.98%
Kava.io
$0.56983291-2.41%
eCash
$0.00002490+0.57%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99928006-0.01%
NEO
$6.88-1.05%
PAX Gold
$1,932.44+1.14%
THORChain
$1.57+1.38%
Flow
$0.44049893-1.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+7.14%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-0.55%
ApeCoin
$1.13+0.86%
Frax Share
$5.45-2.48%
Radix
$0.03959185+0.41%
Chiliz
$0.05728451+1.45%
IOTA
$0.14419697-1.87%
Klaytn
$0.12131761-4.70%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43490284-2.38%
Rocket Pool
$19.41+0.56%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.11%
Mina
$0.37071817-0.67%
Conflux
$0.10759808-5.96%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-0.62%
Gala
$0.01319091-3.87%
Casper
$0.02982968-2.09%
GMX
$35.68-0.28%
Luna Classic
$0.00005595-1.48%
Sui
$0.37582493-5.62%
dYdX
$1.81-1.91%
Nexo
$0.53586898-1.13%
Wemix
$0.92427337-5.61%
Woo Network
$0.16741098-4.77%
Zilliqa
$0.01695341+0.46%
Dash
$24.93-2.21%
Compound
$40.30-2.00%
SafePal
$0.63592199-1.10%
1inch Network
$0.25382799-0.28%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17742786-3.97%
Arweave
$3.90-1.14%
PancakeSwap
$1.11-1.45%
Gnosis
$95.34-0.70%
Illuvium
$41.05+0.69%
Holo
$0.00135227-1.76%
NEM
$0.02667313+1.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.66-1.30%
Flare
$0.00878659-3.51%
Wax
$0.06927273+33.31%
Qtum
$2.20-0.84%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.23%
Fetch.ai
$0.20662853-2.73%
Worldcoin
$1.60-2.54%
Celo
$0.41415495-1.58%
Astar
$0.04001703-4.18%
Convex Finance
$2.61-2.41%
Helium
$1.46-2.43%
Mask Network
$2.52-3.61%
Loopring
$0.16479897-1.73%
SingularityNET
$0.16418739-3.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04000979-3.78%
Chia
$22.73-1.55%
Ankr
$0.01985586+0.50%
Zcash
$24.89-1.24%
Band Protocol
$1.45+8.76%
Decred
$12.21+0.02%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.74232999-2.14%
Golem
$0.18491871-0.53%
tomiNet
$2.23+0.39%
Aragon
$4.58-1.23%
BLUR
$0.18175588+9.32%
Stepn
$0.14260975-2.85%
SEI
$0.09975998-2.50%
Ethereum Name Service
$6.93-1.45%
Akash Network
$0.80199950+0.88%
FLOKI
$0.00001753-3.90%
Beldex
$0.03050954-1.29%
ICON
$0.17669360-2.21%
IoTeX
$0.01812696-2.62%
Yearn Finance
$5,113.64-0.59%
Ravencoin
$0.01396147-3.02%
Livepeer
$5.64-3.23%
Merit Circle
$0.35255644-4.96%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40607963-3.08%
Audius
$0.14022625-3.31%
SXP
$0.26716974-3.86%
Enjin
$0.15406095-2.97%
Siacoin
$0.00296830+0.61%
Kusama
$16.92-2.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.34%
Osmosis
$0.23756943-4.71%
Waves
$1.48-1.92%
JasmyCoin
$0.00303771-2.39%
Liquity
$1.53-4.31%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17678310+1.27%
Axelar
$0.31922741+0.60%
Biconomy
$0.20372321-2.92%
Balancer
$3.02-1.65%
EthereumPoW
$1.22-0.65%
Moonbeam
$0.16857247-3.46%
Ocean Protocol
$0.27934258-4.39%
Kyber Network
$0.70466469+5.64%
Lisk
$0.82543521-2.40%
Polymath Network
$0.12510000+1.30%
UMA Protocol
$1.49+0.21%
Harmony
$0.00897466-2.59%
TerraUSD
$0.01119051-2.72%
DigiByte
$0.00660233-3.07%
Horizen
$7.67-1.84%
Kadena
$0.42629755-1.39%
MAGIC
$0.44645053-4.68%
Skale
$0.02120768-2.12%
Status
$0.02639790+2.00%
Sushiswap
$0.54047213-1.87%
Gains Network
$3.05-0.71%
API3
$1.02-2.42%
Cartesi
$0.12613901-2.00%
PlayDapp
$0.15585431-1.96%
Coin98
$0.14485728+0.05%
Bancor
$0.59562632+2.54%
Nervos Network
$0.00252428-1.12%
OriginTrail
$0.21921622-0.97%
Steem
$0.18450427-0.61%
Nano
$0.61425935-1.32%
Amp
$0.00145705-2.04%
Stargate Finance
$0.39068223-3.40%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.75%
Joe
$0.22277844-3.31%
Stormx
$0.00687528+3.08%
Numeraire
$11.89-3.77%
Sweat Economy
$0.00931351-2.82%
iExec RLC
$0.98876276-3.65%
Powerledger
$0.16432701-5.49%
Civic
$0.08753568-2.64%
Marlin
$0.00837534+0.01%
Radiant Capital
$0.20861312-2.00%
Covalent
$0.10814613-11.23%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.80-0.94%
Celer Network
$0.01170570-2.36%
Core
$0.39766803+0.38%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01306988-3.44%
Bluzelle
$0.15120845+10.22%
Radworks
$1.28-2.75%
OMG Network
$0.44481361-4.28%
Synapse
$0.31978601+4.36%
WINkLink
$0.00006187-0.19%
Dent
$0.00062062-1.06%
Syscoin
$0.08221593-0.25%
Celsius
$0.13877486-4.31%
Stella
$0.06986074-1.79%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.70710620-3.35%
Keep Network
$0.10356021-5.09%
Origin Protocol
$0.11310559-4.51%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00134992-0.94%
Sun Token
$0.00562555+1.19%
Verge
$0.00322356-4.11%
Spell Token
$0.00042479-2.96%
NKN
$0.08098369-0.74%
Request
$0.06845823-3.66%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+2.27%
Storj
$0.36202418-4.14%
Galxe
$1.12-3.78%
Secret
$0.24540994-0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.17943213-4.06%
Chromia
$0.08743547-3.36%
Gitcoin
$0.83281404-3.97%
WazirX
$0.11068056+3.47%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01398479-2.14%
MetisDAO
$11.34-1.13%
Aergo
$0.11043473-3.16%
Verasity
$0.00479400-0.47%
Bifrost
$0.03503844-2.09%
Saitama
$0.00106509+0.60%
COTI
$0.03762432-1.95%
Maple
$5.88-4.21%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$5.97-4.55%
MOBOX
$0.20946521-1.52%
Hashflow
$0.24338366-8.66%
Adventure Gold
$0.55131777-2.97%
Ren
$0.04257819-2.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13-1.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22831097-5.71%
Aavegotchi
$0.79912543+1.86%
XYO Network
$0.00291274-1.45%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53551987-3.10%
ARPA
$0.03937534-2.98%
Acala Token
$0.04643644+0.69%
Raydium
$0.16282709-3.42%
Gods Unchained
$0.14960510-2.16%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006187+0.10%
Boba Network
$0.105488890.00%
Orchid
$0.05966298-3.97%
TrueFi
$0.03266957-7.39%
SuperRare
$0.05485461-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.11787517-1.03%
Index Chain
$0.04329352-2.88%
GAS
$2.30-1.69%
Moonriver
$3.86-0.39%
LCX
$0.03989807+0.23%
Litentry
$0.65743721-3.21%
Ethernity
$1.55+3.99%
RACA
$0.00008817-2.73%
LooksRare
$0.05289598-1.77%
BarnBridge
$3.05-18.39%
CEEK VR
$0.03422658-2.41%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12385771+3.72%
Rally
$0.00565598-2.76%
Reef
$0.00122815-2.76%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00793298-8.11%
Polkastarter
$0.27951780+1.14%
DIA
$0.23906345-2.47%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-0.52%
Alchemix
$12.19-2.05%
0x
$0.25994299-0.93%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15851298+1.39%
Measurable Data Token
$0.03886440-5.48%
Virtua
$0.01971024-3.14%
CLV
$0.03130852-2.11%
Travala.com
$0.44361791-3.79%
Enzyme
$15.30+2.11%
Keep3rV1
$44.88-0.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+8.09%
BENQI
$0.00521213+0.66%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18256774-0.68%
Star Atlas
$0.00145569+0.08%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072117+0.07%
Aurora
$0.04924164-1.02%
Velas
$0.00668137-3.03%
Harvest Finance
$24.38+1.72%
district0x
$0.02074952+0.76%
MXC
$0.00637423-8.03%
StaFi
$0.26972578+1.50%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.60-0.88%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00306245-1.50%
Serum
$0.03183470-2.91%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-13.36%
Rarible
$0.85547776-1.50%
Decentral Games
$0.01327644+0.09%
Tamadoge
$0.00856681+4.36%
Bonk
$0.00000018-5.37%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00847846-1.46%
Quantstamp
$0.00961931+3.05%
Tokemak
$0.35599516-0.76%
MOON
$0.05852211-75.21%
Augur
$0.47111618-4.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01183784-1.62%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04059472-1.96%
FTX Token
$0.99267775-4.15%
Braintrust
$0.38112898-0.37%
Pepe
$0.00000064-3.97%
BitDAO
$0.32906358-7.86%
Threshold
$0.02186072-3.51%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07931361-3.54%
Human
$0.04157940-2.17%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.33%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+0.79%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.37%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.22%
Highstreet
$1.08-1.88%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USDC
$1.00+0.17%
Dai
$0.99986553+0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

EU Privacy Watchdog Takes Aim at ‘Excessive Centralization’ of Digital Euro

The central bank digital currency has met significant opposition from lawmakers worried over the potential for state snooping

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 18, 2023 at 10:46 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 18, 2023 at 11:02 a.m. UTC
EU officials are touting the benefits of a digital euro (Ervins Strauhmanis/Flickr)

EU officials are touting the benefits of a digital euro (Ervins Strauhmanis/Flickr)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

EU plans for a digital euro need to avoid “excessive centralization” by the European Central Bank, the bloc’s data privacy watchdog said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The ECB is due to decide later on Wednesday whether to press ahead with its plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which has raised significant concerns over the potential for state control.

“A high standard of privacy and data protection is instrumental in gaining citizens’ trust in this new digital currency,” the European Data Protection Board’s Deputy Chair Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou said in a statement, saying she wanted to “ensure that data protection is embedded early on in the design phase of the digital euro when used both online and offline.”

While the ECB wants to limit how much CBDC an individual can hold, to avoid assets fleeing the conventional banking system, Nicolaidou said she wants to see more decentralized storage of the information needed to enforce that.

There should also be a “privacy threshold” below which no transaction is traced for anti-money laundering purposes and greater clarity over how a fraud prevention mechanism will work, Nicolaidou said.

The EDPB is responsible for policing the bloc’s strict privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and its opinion is likely to be influential with lawmakers already concerned about privacy implications.

“Protecting the privacy of citizens as we work towards a possible digital euro remains a top priority” for the European Commission, which in June proposed laws to underpin the central bank digital currency, financial services commissioner Mairead McGuiness in a post on X in response to the privacy watchdog’s view.

McGuinness has previously said she’s willing to take her time over the new law after members of the European Parliament voiced considerable skepticism over the CBDC’s privacy controls and overall purpose.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.