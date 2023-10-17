SBF Trial: FTX Exec Felt ‘Suicidal’ in Crypto Exchange’s Final Days

Bankman-Fried continued tapping away at his laptop Monday. During one section of Singh’s testimony, the former head of product described a conversation he had with Bankman-Fried, where the then-FTX CEO was angry with Singh, saying there were certain physical tics that indicated Bankman-Fried’s anger: Bankman-Fried “puffed out his chest, had his hands back, he was … closing his eyes, grinding his teeth and when he opened them to respond he would sort of glare at me.” The defendant did not look up during this part.