Pennsylvania Lawmaker Scraps Crypto Mining Ban to Advance Energy Conservation Bill

Bitcoin
$28,469.17+2.67%
Ethereum
$1,585.25+0.08%
Binance Coin
$212.43-0.31%
XRP
$0.49173867-0.53%
Solana
$24.17+4.77%
Cardano
$0.25124256-0.17%
Dogecoin
$0.06001972+0.20%
Tron
$0.08830945+0.94%
Toncoin
$2.01+1.85%
Polygon
$0.52881397+0.96%
Polkadot
$3.73-1.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,544.68+2.54%
Litecoin
$62.95+0.20%
Bitcoin Cash
$229.74+1.29%
Chainlink
$7.48-0.89%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000704-0.74%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.70-1.26%
TrueUSD
$0.99882573-0.02%
Avalanche
$9.31-1.79%
Uniswap
$4.04-2.65%
Stellar
$0.10580092-1.46%
Monero
$151.51-0.09%
OKB
$44.75+2.12%
Ethereum Classic
$15.18-0.15%
Binance USD
$0.99961462-0.17%
Cosmos
$6.53-1.75%
Hedera
$0.04692694-1.55%
Filecoin
$3.26-0.59%
Internet Computer
$3.17+0.40%
Lido DAO
$1.58-2.02%
Cronos
$0.05194960-1.87%
Quant
$86.75-0.73%
Maker
$1,396.25-4.46%
Aptos
$5.07+0.02%
VeChain
$0.01660778-1.63%
Optimism
$1.23-0.18%
Arbitrum
$0.81235988-1.12%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03-0.56%
Kaspa
$0.04630138+2.64%
Aave
$63.07-2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$39.96+8.79%
Stacks
$0.54381210+2.43%
The Graph
$0.08185180-0.97%
Algorand
$0.09302365-2.51%
USDD
$1.00-0.37%
Render Token
$1.86-0.23%
Injective Protocol
$7.82+0.42%
Immutable X
$0.53891966-0.14%
XDC Network
$0.04678702-2.38%
MultiverseX
$24.77-3.09%
Synthetix
$1.95+1.65%
EOS
$0.55442479-0.56%
Tezos
$0.65675000-0.34%
Theta
$0.60587710+0.46%
The Sandbox
$0.29208508-0.58%
Axie Infinity
$4.30-0.74%
Decentraland
$0.28517547-1.87%
Fantom
$0.18186913-2.69%
GateToken
$3.71-0.40%
Kava.io
$0.58506867-1.64%
NEO
$6.96-0.99%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99957850-0.13%
eCash
$0.00002483+0.32%
PAX Gold
$1,908.88-0.37%
THORChain
$1.56-7.21%
Flow
$0.44752357+0.35%
KuCoin Token
$4.43+0.19%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.01-11.44%
Frax Share
$5.60-1.54%
ApeCoin
$1.12+5.24%
Klaytn
$0.12757215-2.52%
Radix
$0.03933141-2.51%
IOTA
$0.14755571-0.48%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44551038+0.64%
Chiliz
$0.05638606-1.04%
Conflux
$0.11437765-2.22%
Rocket Pool
$19.35-3.68%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.20%
Gala
$0.01373234-0.73%
Mina
$0.37329887+1.26%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.52%
Casper
$0.03041281-1.11%
Sui
$0.39809936-4.39%
Luna Classic
$0.00005695-1.66%
dYdX
$1.85-2.15%
GMX
$35.79-1.72%
Wemix
$0.97706292+0.21%
Woo Network
$0.17603354-0.69%
Nexo
$0.54286419+0.58%
Dash
$25.53-1.35%
Zilliqa
$0.01680883+0.40%
Compound
$41.18-2.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18438000+1.62%
SafePal
$0.64545409+6.37%
1inch Network
$0.25540716+2.40%
Arweave
$3.96+0.38%
Gnosis
$96.03+0.55%
PancakeSwap
$1.13-1.94%
Holo
$0.00138338+4.86%
Illuvium
$40.89+2.55%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.83+10.36%
Flare
$0.00910853-1.00%
NEM
$0.02629420+0.86%
Qtum
$2.22+0.71%
Worldcoin
$1.66+5.88%
Astar
$0.04177886-2.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.21244081-1.69%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.12%
Convex Finance
$2.67+0.02%
Celo
$0.42054578-0.92%
Helium
$1.50+2.63%
Mask Network
$2.61-0.15%
SingularityNET
$0.17005884-0.41%
Oasis Network
$0.04166738+0.02%
Loopring
$0.16782013-2.11%
Zcash
$25.23-1.02%
Ankr
$0.01972958-1.09%
Decred
$12.18-1.35%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.75772113-1.36%
Stepn
$0.14683969-0.38%
Golem
$0.18641720+1.43%
Aragon
$4.64-0.64%
tomiNet
$2.24-4.58%
SEI
$0.10237721-1.44%
FLOKI
$0.00001827-1.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.04-1.44%
Band Protocol
$1.33-5.91%
Beldex
$0.03100533+1.61%
IoTeX
$0.01856348-3.57%
ICON
$0.18080762-0.33%
Akash Network
$0.79413907-6.37%
Wax
$0.05180900+6.44%
Merit Circle
$0.37143483+6.96%
Ravencoin
$0.01441657+0.79%
Livepeer
$5.83-0.06%
Yearn Finance
$5,143.91-0.34%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42043547-0.64%
BLUR
$0.16609482-1.26%
Audius
$0.14516920+0.76%
SXP
$0.27856942+2.02%
Enjin
$0.16021873-1.21%
Kusama
$17.38-1.29%
Osmosis
$0.24924446-0.98%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.68%
Siacoin
$0.00296303-0.30%
JasmyCoin
$0.00311275-1.39%
Waves
$1.50+0.01%
Liquity
$1.59+1.06%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17461455+3.31%
Biconomy
$0.20955699-1.03%
Axelar
$0.31730832-0.29%
Moonbeam
$0.17490253-4.26%
Balancer
$3.07-1.28%
EthereumPoW
$1.22-1.91%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29216360-2.32%
Lisk
$0.84718191+4.86%
Kyber Network
$0.66795770+1.26%
Harmony
$0.00920968-1.66%
TerraUSD
$0.01147943-1.66%
DigiByte
$0.00677624+4.46%
MAGIC
$0.46759878-3.65%
Polymath Network
$0.12380000-2.90%
Horizen
$7.81+1.89%
UMA Protocol
$1.49+12.42%
Kadena
$0.43336622+0.27%
Skale
$0.02164066-1.04%
Sushiswap
$0.55140753-0.17%
Gains Network
$3.06-1.15%
Status
$0.02575916+0.22%
API3
$1.05-1.82%
Cartesi
$0.12867154-3.15%
PlayDapp
$0.15924219+2.95%
Coin98
$0.14495923+0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00256149-1.84%
OriginTrail
$0.22157841-0.73%
Steem
$0.18744979+1.85%
Amp
$0.00148755+0.33%
Nano
$0.62118143+1.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.40421894-2.11%
Bancor
$0.58076713+3.29%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+1.95%
Joe
$0.23009204-1.58%
Numeraire
$12.36+1.02%
Covalent
$0.12265974+8.40%
Powerledger
$0.17489333+0.03%
Sweat Economy
$0.00964772-3.87%
iExec RLC
$1.03+1.54%
Stormx
$0.00669553+1.66%
Civic
$0.09122190+13.93%
Radiant Capital
$0.21379174-3.14%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.83-0.70%
Celer Network
$0.01198558-1.57%
Marlin
$0.00835113-3.97%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01356449-0.81%
Radworks
$1.31+1.44%
OMG Network
$0.46575230+0.72%
Core
$0.39619715-1.07%
Celsius
$0.14467284-1.38%
Dent
$0.00063075+3.46%
Origin Protocol
$0.11985265+0.37%
Keep Network
$0.10899857+0.10%
WINkLink
$0.00006210+1.41%
Syscoin
$0.08256572-1.50%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72954582+3.72%
Stella
$0.07126398-1.70%
Synapse
$0.30733940+2.33%
Bluzelle
$0.13698826+10.70%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136448-1.19%
Verge
$0.00336786+0.25%
Request
$0.07137227-4.20%
Storj
$0.37931356-5.79%
Spell Token
$0.00043751-1.26%
Galxe
$1.16-1.33%
Sun Token
$0.00555792-1.50%
SPACE ID
$0.18729991-1.34%
NKN
$0.08166347-2.42%
Chromia
$0.09104677-2.50%
Gitcoin
$0.86866830-1.18%
Secret
$0.24646213-3.40%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01431543-0.02%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-1.57%
Aergo
$0.11447736+5.79%
MetisDAO
$11.52-0.71%
Saitama
$0.00111531+17.27%
Bifrost
$0.03570759+2.41%
Verasity
$0.00480469-4.24%
WazirX
$0.10674554-11.23%
Maple
$6.10-3.09%
COTI
$0.03843270-2.14%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.28-8.76%
Hashflow
$0.26726404-3.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24456570+2.74%
MOBOX
$0.21236886-1.28%
Ren
$0.04386547-1.56%
Adventure Gold
$0.56744042-1.38%
Badger DAO
$2.15-2.05%
XYO Network
$0.00296766+1.64%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55331442-1.06%
Aavegotchi
$0.78488705+0.32%
ARPA
$0.04065607-0.61%
Raydium
$0.16908402+1.24%
Gods Unchained
$0.15293899+2.05%
Acala Token
$0.04626063+1.17%
TrueFi
$0.03520655+0.44%
Alien Worlds
$0.01006686-0.45%
Orchid
$0.06210331-0.43%
Boba Network
$0.10553899+0.69%
BarnBridge
$3.78-18.89%
Voyager Token
$0.11988252+1.74%
SuperRare
$0.05505849-0.91%
Index Chain
$0.04454598-1.00%
GAS
$2.34+0.52%
Moonriver
$3.88-0.15%
Litentry
$0.67878497-0.42%
LCX
$0.03980586-5.90%
RACA
$0.00009067-0.32%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00863377+0.20%
LooksRare
$0.05385252-2.69%
Rally
$0.00581006-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03501734-1.62%
Ethernity
$1.49+0.79%
Reef
$0.00126677-2.38%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11962044+0.22%
Polkastarter
$0.27563520+0.43%
DIA
$0.24463842-21.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75+0.08%
MOON
$0.23661733+0.71%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04111979-1.48%
Alchemix
$12.47-0.39%
Virtua
$0.02037120+1.15%
0x
$0.26035591+6.16%
CLV
$0.03231268+2.05%
Travala.com
$0.45952826+2.27%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15690526-4.78%
Keep3rV1
$44.89-0.08%
Enzyme
$14.99+0.52%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18389073-2.25%
Star Atlas
$0.00145211+0.47%
BENQI
$0.00508036-44.79%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.87%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072308+0.23%
Aurora
$0.04981468+1.88%
Velas
$0.00691703-0.55%
MXC
$0.00691276+0.09%
Harvest Finance
$24.06+1.07%
district0x
$0.02059933-8.85%
StaFi
$0.26696722+1.38%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.63-0.40%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00314468+2.36%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000047+24.94%
Serum
$0.03281327+0.25%
Rarible
$0.86847386-1.51%
Decentral Games
$0.01319533+1.00%
Tamadoge
$0.00825512-4.31%
Bonk
$0.00000019-2.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00874962+6.99%
Quantstamp
$0.00957817+0.37%
Tokemak
$0.35926795-2.38%
Augur
$0.49246553-2.28%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01208119-1.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04154623+0.14%
FTX Token
$1.04-3.17%
Braintrust
$0.38188939-1.53%
Pepe
$0.00000067-1.44%
BitDAO
$0.35763118+2.56%
Threshold
$0.02264240-2.78%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08250485-0.62%
Human
$0.04260932+6.75%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.15%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-1.14%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.64%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.25%
Highstreet
$1.10-2.56%
Tether
$0.99985950-0.03%
USDC
$0.99937133-0.16%
Dai
$0.99885978-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Pennsylvania Lawmaker Scraps Crypto Mining Ban to Advance Energy Conservation Bill

The state's Environmental Resources and Energy Committee accepted the amended bill on Monday by a slim margin.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 11:05 a.m. UTC
Pennsylvania state capitol (Unsplash)

Pennsylvania state capitol (Unsplash)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives scrapped a proposed two-year moratorium on crypto mining permits from his own energy conservation bill to give it a better chance of moving forward.

Democratic Rep. Greg Vitali in June announced a plan to introduce the Cryptocurrency Energy Conservation Act specifically to impose the ban.

"The crypto mining industry is a massive energy user," Vitali said at the time. "Globally, crypto mining consumes more energy than the countries of Argentina and Australia. This high level of energy usage places more stress on the environment and accelerates the climate crisis, in addition to raising costs for consumers."

But on Monday, he tabled the bill to the state House of Representatives' Environmental Resources and Energy Committee without the moratorium. Both the bill and the amendment were accepted by the committee – which he chairs – with the bill making it through by a margin of one vote.

Vitali told the Pennsylvania Capital Star on Monday that he'd learned the hard way that "there is not a high tolerance for strong environmental policy," and that he stripped the moratorium to give the bill a chance to make it to the House.

Now the moratorium is gone, the bill sets reporting requirements for certain crypto-mining facilities and calls for an impact study from the Department of Environmental Protection.

U.S. lawmakers are increasingly wary of crypto mining and its energy implications, and New York imposed a two-year moratorium on new mining facilities last year. Miners, meanwhile, are lobbying for friendlier policies in Washington DC.

Read more: The Bitcoin Mining Debate Is Ignoring the People Most Affected

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.