Israel Freezes 100 Binance Accounts Over Suspected Hamas Links: FT

Bitcoin
$28,412.53+2.03%
Ethereum
$1,588.27+0.33%
Binance Coin
$213.18+0.02%
XRP
$0.49136215-0.35%
Solana
$24.16+5.98%
Cardano
$0.25070413-0.71%
Dogecoin
$0.06000615-0.19%
Tron
$0.08858994+0.99%
Toncoin
$1.96-0.62%
Polygon
$0.53168342+1.09%
Polkadot
$3.74-1.63%
Litecoin
$63.16+0.13%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,499.80+2.23%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.91+0.77%
Chainlink
$7.47-1.26%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000705-0.45%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.68-1.94%
TrueUSD
$0.99728635-0.10%
Avalanche
$9.33-1.91%
Uniswap
$4.07-2.25%
Stellar
$0.10650238-1.68%
Monero
$151.81+0.34%
OKB
$44.06+0.53%
Ethereum Classic
$15.16-0.65%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.08%
Cosmos
$6.57-1.69%
Hedera
$0.04718323-0.86%
Filecoin
$3.26-0.80%
Lido DAO
$1.60-1.95%
Internet Computer
$3.17-0.55%
Cronos
$0.05186986-1.75%
Quant
$87.19+0.10%
Maker
$1,401.80-4.49%
Aptos
$5.06+0.79%
VeChain
$0.01666052-1.35%
Optimism
$1.23-0.46%
Arbitrum
$0.81281566-1.39%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03-0.38%
Kaspa
$0.04645073+4.15%
Aave
$64.47-1.46%
Bitcoin SV
$39.75+5.89%
Stacks
$0.54054080+0.80%
The Graph
$0.08221557-1.41%
Algorand
$0.09357452-2.24%
USDD
$0.99959462+0.02%
Render Token
$1.89+1.72%
Injective Protocol
$7.83+0.13%
Immutable X
$0.54016882-0.60%
MultiverseX
$24.79-2.46%
XDC Network
$0.04654322-2.32%
Synthetix
$1.94+1.24%
EOS
$0.55430182-0.78%
Tezos
$0.65725000-0.42%
Theta
$0.60658573+0.23%
The Sandbox
$0.29244803-0.54%
Axie Infinity
$4.31-0.83%
Decentraland
$0.28621962-1.37%
Fantom
$0.18461654-1.75%
GateToken
$3.70-0.62%
Kava.io
$0.58666084-1.52%
NEO
$6.95-1.20%
eCash
$0.00002478-1.19%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99562247-0.45%
THORChain
$1.59-7.07%
PAX Gold
$1,906.09-0.10%
Flow
$0.44689965-0.34%
KuCoin Token
$4.47+0.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.01-9.51%
Frax Share
$5.54-3.59%
Klaytn
$0.12857137-1.65%
IOTA
$0.14898763+0.15%
ApeCoin
$1.10+2.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44903171+0.88%
Radix
$0.03904295-2.56%
Chiliz
$0.05633008-1.85%
Conflux
$0.11496652-2.06%
Rocket Pool
$19.40-2.22%
Huobi Token
$2.37+0.43%
Gala
$0.01376565-0.79%
Mina
$0.37119588-0.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.98%
Casper
$0.03054288-0.97%
Sui
$0.39946210-4.72%
dYdX
$1.87-1.26%
Luna Classic
$0.00005725-1.46%
GMX
$36.10-1.38%
Wemix
$0.98024358+0.40%
Woo Network
$0.17631756-1.32%
Nexo
$0.54463427+1.61%
Dash
$25.64-1.41%
Zilliqa
$0.01683811+0.54%
Compound
$41.19-1.49%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18284500+1.59%
SafePal
$0.64691352+6.26%
1inch Network
$0.25420761+0.54%
Arweave
$3.99+0.64%
Gnosis
$96.29+0.82%
PancakeSwap
$1.13-1.54%
Flare
$0.00910196-0.87%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.79+6.48%
Holo
$0.00135113+2.96%
Illuvium
$40.08+0.49%
NEM
$0.02618156+0.20%
Qtum
$2.22+0.17%
Astar
$0.04209304-1.74%
Fetch.ai
$0.21383845-0.58%
Convex Finance
$2.68-0.25%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.41%
Worldcoin
$1.62+2.12%
Celo
$0.42124979-1.18%
Helium
$1.50+1.79%
Mask Network
$2.62-0.23%
SingularityNET
$0.17097360-0.33%
Loopring
$0.16950261-1.52%
Oasis Network
$0.04182583+0.13%
Zcash
$25.19-1.25%
Ankr
$0.01977283-0.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76009693-0.81%
Decred
$12.20-1.59%
Stepn
$0.14659862-0.82%
tomiNet
$2.27-4.90%
Golem
$0.18622387+1.52%
Aragon
$4.64-0.78%
SEI
$0.10240698-2.39%
FLOKI
$0.00001836-0.26%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.06-0.97%
Band Protocol
$1.34-7.84%
IoTeX
$0.01875896-2.28%
Beldex
$0.03109645+0.29%
ICON
$0.18074488-0.33%
Akash Network
$0.79218336-9.44%
Wax
$0.05163384+6.75%
Livepeer
$5.87+0.14%
Yearn Finance
$5,176.94+0.50%
Ravencoin
$0.01444898+0.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42036764-1.10%
BLUR
$0.16719403-1.76%
Merit Circle
$0.35876429+3.61%
SXP
$0.28091228+3.06%
Audius
$0.14481945+0.14%
Enjin
$0.15929030-0.22%
Kusama
$17.52-1.28%
Osmosis
$0.24997419-0.88%
Siacoin
$0.00296127-0.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.53%
JasmyCoin
$0.00313068-1.55%
Waves
$1.51-0.08%
Liquity
$1.57-2.36%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17394301+1.04%
Biconomy
$0.21008560-0.92%
Axelar
$0.31722440-0.18%
Moonbeam
$0.17745728-3.14%
Balancer
$3.09-1.28%
EthereumPoW
$1.23-2.10%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29468088-1.57%
Lisk
$0.83140939+3.32%
Harmony
$0.00925411-1.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01155458-0.43%
Kyber Network
$0.66388190-1.01%
Polymath Network
$0.12520000-2.03%
MAGIC
$0.47104060-4.03%
DigiByte
$0.00674851+4.28%
Horizen
$7.85+1.63%
UMA Protocol
$1.48+11.97%
Skale
$0.02178417-2.61%
Kadena
$0.43324905-0.02%
Sushiswap
$0.55369470-0.11%
Gains Network
$3.09-0.84%
API3
$1.06-0.02%
Status
$0.02551852-0.63%
Cartesi
$0.12996328-0.92%
PlayDapp
$0.15980474+3.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00258118-2.55%
Coin98
$0.14276733-1.00%
Bancor
$0.59706741+6.20%
OriginTrail
$0.22054292-0.47%
Amp
$0.00149158+0.18%
Steem
$0.18562126+2.25%
Stargate Finance
$0.40195929-4.03%
Nano
$0.61643380+0.51%
Joe
$0.23082091-1.45%
Sweat Economy
$0.01001386-0.82%
Numeraire
$12.46+1.90%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.75%
Powerledger
$0.17616102+1.20%
iExec RLC
$1.02+1.06%
Stormx
$0.00664602-0.41%
Covalent
$0.11721836+1.41%
Civic
$0.08977587+13.14%
Radiant Capital
$0.21781909-1.93%
Marlin
$0.00843911-1.13%
Celer Network
$0.01206218-1.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01363595-0.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.82-1.07%
OMG Network
$0.47076252+0.11%
Radworks
$1.32+2.14%
Core
$0.39681142-1.35%
Origin Protocol
$0.12806985+7.55%
Celsius
$0.14382323+0.32%
Keep Network
$0.10903422-0.97%
Dent
$0.00062645+2.77%
WINkLink
$0.00006229+3.13%
Syscoin
$0.08245713-2.04%
Stella
$0.07143057-2.36%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72108844+3.77%
Bluzelle
$0.13538186+9.26%
Synapse
$0.30212041+3.62%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136676-1.19%
Storj
$0.38797894-4.93%
Verge
$0.00336268-0.45%
Request
$0.07182217-2.60%
Spell Token
$0.00043945-1.43%
Sun Token
$0.00564913+1.47%
SPACE ID
$0.18972419+0.02%
Galxe
$1.17-1.14%
NKN
$0.08199417-2.12%
Gitcoin
$0.87342942-0.62%
Chromia
$0.09126522-2.61%
Aergo
$0.11864799+12.10%
Secret
$0.24683429-0.84%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01439029+0.44%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-2.70%
WazirX
$0.11113435-8.09%
MetisDAO
$11.60+0.63%
Verasity
$0.00484078-2.71%
Maple
$6.19-1.61%
Bifrost
$0.03534062-0.55%
COTI
$0.03859565-1.75%
Hashflow
$0.27064062-3.24%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.31-7.74%
MOBOX
$0.21500512-0.85%
Saitama
$0.00101032+6.52%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24168890+0.78%
Ren
$0.04427118-0.59%
Adventure Gold
$0.56889231-2.07%
Badger DAO
$2.17-2.46%
XYO Network
$0.00298841+2.89%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55540469-1.43%
Aavegotchi
$0.78622885+0.91%
ARPA
$0.04084655-0.23%
Raydium
$0.16820581+1.77%
Gods Unchained
$0.15476478+3.64%
Acala Token
$0.04560306+0.36%
TrueFi
$0.03534835+0.49%
Alien Worlds
$0.01002385-1.03%
Orchid
$0.06214709-0.79%
Boba Network
$0.10491758+0.65%
BarnBridge
$3.88-15.60%
Voyager Token
$0.11975280+0.27%
Index Chain
$0.04463659-0.50%
SuperRare
$0.05451474-0.79%
GAS
$2.34+0.47%
Moonriver
$3.89-0.57%
Litentry
$0.68228266+0.27%
LCX
$0.03993344-4.71%
RACA
$0.00009053-2.95%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00859510+0.00%
LooksRare
$0.05399654-3.89%
CEEK VR
$0.03529496-1.32%
Reef
$0.00128162-1.75%
Rally
$0.00583050-1.31%
Ethernity
$1.50+0.78%
DIA
$0.25350003-3.00%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12063079-1.70%
Polkastarter
$0.27761108+0.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76+0.06%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04150429-1.21%
Alchemix
$12.36-2.47%
MOON
$0.23031958+1.02%
Virtua
$0.02035260+0.42%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15866500-3.65%
CLV
$0.03213186+1.83%
0x
$0.25451664+11.14%
Travala.com
$0.45405844+1.17%
Keep3rV1
$44.91-0.66%
Enzyme
$15.20+1.23%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18346068-1.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00145177+1.03%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.20%
BENQI
$0.00497402-0.55%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072501+0.35%
Aurora
$0.04974542+1.82%
Velas
$0.00675365-0.74%
MXC
$0.00680894-2.80%
Harvest Finance
$24.10+1.32%
district0x
$0.02063765+0.27%
StaFi
$0.26818102+3.44%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.62-0.62%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00313356+2.19%
Serum
$0.03253498-3.71%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000044+29.66%
Rarible
$0.88065683-0.97%
Decentral Games
$0.01332880+0.37%
Tamadoge
$0.00816876-4.15%
Bonk
$0.00000020-1.67%
Quantstamp
$0.00952271+0.17%
Tokemak
$0.36082380-1.26%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00781244-10.47%
Augur
$0.48753884-4.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01206852+1.16%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04145264-0.60%
FTX Token
$1.04-2.52%
Braintrust
$0.38248193+0.47%
Pepe
$0.00000067-2.61%
BitDAO
$0.37189810+6.65%
Threshold
$0.02323863+0.31%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08276673-0.11%
Human
$0.04318801+8.63%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.56%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.07-1.24%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.31%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.18%
Highstreet
$1.10-3.67%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.08%
Dai
$0.99855987-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Israel Freezes 100 Binance Accounts Over Suspected Hamas Links: FT

Authorities requested information on some 200 other crypto accounts, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 8:11 a.m. UTC
(Eduardo Castro/Pixabay)

(Eduardo Castro/Pixabay)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

More than 100 accounts on the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, have been frozen at the request of Israeli law enforcement since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in a bid to curtail the Palestinian militant group's funding, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Authorities have requested information on an additional 200 crypto accounts, most of which are held on Binance, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since Hamas stormed into Israel 10 days ago, triggering a war and a siege of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, Israeli law enforcement has been working with the public and crypto firms to block fund flows to the group, classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S., U.K. and many other jurisdictions worldwide.

Binance confirmed to CoinDesk last week that it was working with Israeli authorities to block terror financing. The firm told the Financial Times that it had "blocked" a "small number" of accounts on the platform, but declined to say how many.

The report also quotes an unidentified Binance employee saying the company has to "go back and find all the Binance customers that have had exposure to" each address Hamas publishes soliciting donations.

On Monday, stablecoin issuer Tether said it had frozen funds in 32 cryptocurrency addresses linked to terrorism and warfare in Israel and Ukraine, and that it was working with Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF).

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Sandali Handagama
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for policy and regulations, EMEA. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.