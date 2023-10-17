Fed Governor Bowman Says U.S. CBDC May Pose 'Significant Risk'

"We have seen a range of arguments in the public debate about issuing a CBDC, including addressing frictions within the payment system, promoting financial inclusion, and providing the public with access to safe central bank money," said Bowman, one of seven members of the Federal Reserve Board that oversees U.S. payments systems and banking. "I have yet to see a compelling argument that a U.S. CBDC could solve any of these problems more effectively or efficiently than alternatives, or with fewer downside risks for consumers and for the economy."