Policy

Banks Must Disclose Crypto Exposures, Global Regulator Says

The guidance will ensure transparency and market discipline, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 10:42 a.m. UTC
The Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland (Fred Romero/Flickr)

The Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland (Fred Romero/Flickr)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
Banks must disclose quantitative and qualitative information on their crypto activities, according to draft guidance published by international standard-setter the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Tuesday.

The plans add to the hefty capital requirements already imposed by the committee to discourage banks from holding unbacked crypto such as bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) following turmoil affecting crypto-linked lenders such as Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

Under the proposals, which would take effect in 2025, “banks would be required to disclose qualitative information on their activities related to cryptoassets and quantitative information on exposures to cryptoassets and the related capital and liquidity requirements,” said the committee, which is linked to the Bank for International Settlements, a network of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland.

“A common format for disclosures will support the exercise of market discipline and help to reduce information asymmetry between banks and market participants,” it added.

The plans were trailed two weeks ago by the committee, which sets norms for traditional-finance lenders designed to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, and are open for consultation until January 2024.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

