SBF Trial: What Did FTX’s Terms of Service Say About Customer Funds?

The list of upcoming witnesses includes FTX customers Elan Dekel and Tareq Morad, former Alameda Research employee Delaney Ornelas, former FTX head of product and investor relations Ramnik Arora, former FTX director of engineering Nishad Singh and FBI agent Richard Busick. Singh and Arora are probably the most anticipated remaining witnesses. Arora likely had a key role in working with some of the investors in FTX and Alameda. It wouldn't surprise me if he's the second of the two witnesses testifying under a grant of immunity (the identity of first, former FTX developer FTX developer Adam Yedidia, was revealed the week before last). Singh, of course, is another FTX inner circle member who pleaded guilty to crimes tied to the exchange, and has emerged as a central figure in both Gary Wang’s and Caroline Ellison's testimonies as someone who communicated vital information.