LIVE: Former Top FTX Executive Testifies He Knew $8B of Customer Money Had Gone Missing

"If we must go through with this, it must not go through FTX," Singh recalled telling Bankman-Fried. "It should be Sam's money, not FTX money." Singh said his protestations didn’t yield results. Prosecutors entered a spreadsheet into evidence listing FTX and Alameda's various venture investments; the sheet showed that the nine-figure K5 deal went through Alameda’s venture arm, not Sam's own pocket book.