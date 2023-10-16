Genesis Ordered to Comply With Terra Subpoena Within 5 Days

Bitcoin
$28,169.40+4.62%
Ethereum
$1,579.93+1.57%
Binance Coin
$213.34+1.62%
XRP
$0.49172453+0.89%
Solana
$23.29+6.89%
Cardano
$0.25093008+1.78%
Dogecoin
$0.06000115+1.05%
Tron
$0.08803363+2.48%
Toncoin
$1.94+1.72%
Polygon
$0.52683979+2.61%
Polkadot
$3.76+0.13%
Litecoin
$63.75+3.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,186.20+4.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.74+6.95%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000706+1.46%
Chainlink
$7.46+1.66%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.72-2.32%
TrueUSD
$0.99873992-0.18%
Avalanche
$9.35+2.17%
Uniswap
$4.13+0.37%
Stellar
$0.10669251+1.05%
Monero
$152.29-0.07%
OKB
$43.56+0.70%
Ethereum Classic
$15.18+1.60%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.09%
Cosmos
$6.60+0.25%
Hedera
$0.04751586+1.61%
Filecoin
$3.24+1.20%
Lido DAO
$1.59-0.28%
Internet Computer
$3.13-0.67%
Cronos
$0.05245115+1.58%
Maker
$1,416.50-0.71%
Quant
$87.19+1.85%
Aptos
$5.03+2.76%
VeChain
$0.01674692+0.83%
Optimism
$1.22+1.80%
Arbitrum
$0.81149031+1.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.03+0.33%
Aave
$64.44+0.53%
Kaspa
$0.04357998+2.22%
The Graph
$0.08270499+0.69%
Stacks
$0.53798261+6.61%
Algorand
$0.09448199-0.64%
Bitcoin SV
$38.70+15.52%
USDD
$0.99954438-0.03%
Render Token
$1.82+6.00%
XDC Network
$0.04732176-1.07%
MultiverseX
$25.04+2.82%
Immutable X
$0.53964067+1.79%
Injective Protocol
$7.71+0.07%
EOS
$0.55472970+1.81%
Synthetix
$1.91+2.39%
Tezos
$0.65200000-0.24%
The Sandbox
$0.29233667+1.03%
Theta
$0.60020046+0.56%
Axie Infinity
$4.33+1.51%
Decentraland
$0.28819762+0.37%
Fantom
$0.18535961+0.69%
GateToken
$3.75+2.16%
Kava.io
$0.59147363+1.00%
THORChain
$1.65-0.54%
NEO
$7.01+1.76%
eCash
$0.00002505+4.86%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99986254-0.04%
PAX Gold
$1,905.77-1.31%
Flow
$0.44532828+2.96%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.04-4.40%
KuCoin Token
$4.41-0.13%
Frax Share
$5.68-1.11%
Radix
$0.04034391+3.68%
Klaytn
$0.13010131+0.09%
IOTA
$0.14999282+1.57%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44469059+1.44%
Chiliz
$0.05643200+0.80%
ApeCoin
$1.06-0.58%
Conflux
$0.11570063+0.42%
Rocket Pool
$19.30-2.48%
Huobi Token
$2.35+1.60%
Gala
$0.01370522+0.96%
Mina
$0.36952751+1.39%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+2.91%
Sui
$0.40965543+0.23%
Casper
$0.03063643+0.44%
Luna Classic
$0.00005765+0.06%
dYdX
$1.87+1.93%
GMX
$36.28+2.38%
Wemix
$0.96938997-2.23%
Woo Network
$0.17678899+1.10%
Nexo
$0.53233608+1.68%
Dash
$25.81+0.60%
Zilliqa
$0.01665381+0.52%
Compound
$41.18+0.72%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18120174+3.04%
1inch Network
$0.24995290+2.41%
SafePal
$0.61374716-1.28%
Arweave
$3.91-0.28%
PancakeSwap
$1.15+1.20%
Holo
$0.00140583+19.70%
Gnosis
$95.87+3.15%
Flare
$0.00915513-0.25%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.70+11.15%
Illuvium
$39.82+0.56%
NEM
$0.02597645+1.11%
Qtum
$2.20+2.01%
Fetch.ai
$0.21399567+1.03%
Astar
$0.04191095-1.45%
Celo
$0.42415954+1.41%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.35%
Convex Finance
$2.67-0.14%
Mask Network
$2.61+1.80%
Worldcoin
$1.59+5.45%
Helium
$1.48+1.88%
Loopring
$0.16915634+0.38%
SingularityNET
$0.17007669+2.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04129960+1.87%
Zcash
$25.45+1.13%
Ankr
$0.01977638+0.98%
Decred
$12.42+1.95%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.76814777+4.73%
Stepn
$0.14631313+0.59%
SEI
$0.10330599+1.09%
Aragon
$4.64+0.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.11+1.52%
Band Protocol
$1.36-8.04%
Akash Network
$0.82844100-4.45%
FLOKI
$0.00001832+1.60%
Golem
$0.18207423+1.47%
tomiNet
$2.27+0.29%
IoTeX
$0.01900012-0.65%
ICON
$0.18019233+2.84%
Beldex
$0.03081032+0.83%
Livepeer
$5.82+2.36%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.42417820+3.33%
Ravencoin
$0.01432537+2.33%
BLUR
$0.16993237+4.17%
Yearn Finance
$5,124.19+0.87%
Wax
$0.04826154+0.64%
SXP
$0.27952625+4.55%
Audius
$0.14363959+2.04%
Merit Circle
$0.34202989+4.87%
Enjin
$0.15863931+1.72%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.38%
Kusama
$17.50-0.31%
Osmosis
$0.25061709-0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00296566+1.69%
JasmyCoin
$0.00315088+1.19%
Liquity
$1.60+0.73%
Waves
$1.50+2.05%
Biconomy
$0.20968257-0.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17211201+1.14%
Axelar
$0.31999785+0.95%
Moonbeam
$0.18051077-0.74%
Balancer
$3.09+0.11%
EthereumPoW
$1.24-1.41%
Ocean Protocol
$0.29855238+2.03%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+23.64%
Lisk
$0.79657747-2.40%
Harmony
$0.00929376+1.04%
MAGIC
$0.47916343+0.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01155321-0.11%
Polymath Network
$0.12580000+4.83%
Kyber Network
$0.65929168+2.14%
Horizen
$7.65+2.53%
Skale
$0.02180065+0.45%
Kadena
$0.43055376+0.18%
DigiByte
$0.00648748+2.19%
Sushiswap
$0.54893449+0.61%
API3
$1.07+1.61%
Gains Network
$3.07-0.98%
Status
$0.02510884+0.32%
Cartesi
$0.13150096+0.45%
PlayDapp
$0.15302000+0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00259017-1.71%
Coin98
$0.14280420+0.94%
OriginTrail
$0.22140462-11.09%
Amp
$0.00149532+2.43%
Stargate Finance
$0.40752420-2.15%
Nano
$0.62362341+4.09%
Steem
$0.18460710+4.24%
Bancor
$0.56917884+0.39%
Joe
$0.23154537+1.23%
iExec RLC
$1.08+10.85%
Sweat Economy
$0.00999273+1.94%
Numeraire
$12.44+1.75%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+1.25%
Powerledger
$0.17640587+2.01%
Stormx
$0.00662220+0.03%
Covalent
$0.11615166+2.38%
Radiant Capital
$0.21981068+0.89%
Marlin
$0.00852580-0.97%
Celer Network
$0.01206446+0.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85+0.54%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01362490+0.25%
Radworks
$1.33+0.54%
Core
$0.39815449+1.52%
OMG Network
$0.46310471+2.56%
Civic
$0.07906410-2.84%
Celsius
$0.14726515+2.21%
Stella
$0.07303656+0.08%
Syscoin
$0.08275165+0.36%
Origin Protocol
$0.11832829+1.28%
WINkLink
$0.00006156+3.86%
Keep Network
$0.10692025+0.10%
Dent
$0.00061220+3.09%
Storj
$0.40094470-1.14%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.71231529+2.85%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137665+1.00%
Synapse
$0.29147853+2.48%
Request
$0.07191298-3.22%
Verge
$0.00333899-1.91%
Spell Token
$0.00044183+0.27%
Sun Token
$0.00567849+5.93%
Galxe
$1.18+0.85%
NKN
$0.08369578+1.89%
SPACE ID
$0.18798328+0.46%
Gitcoin
$0.88153073-0.82%
Chromia
$0.09192084+0.13%
Bluzelle
$0.12479129+5.72%
Secret
$0.24840571+1.97%
WazirX
$0.11407125+0.37%
Bitgert
$0.00000013+1.25%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01431198+0.39%
Maple
$6.45+6.06%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.79+3.43%
MetisDAO
$11.51+0.76%
Aergo
$0.11092272+4.92%
Bifrost
$0.03562727+2.20%
COTI
$0.03882035-1.33%
Verasity
$0.00472563-6.81%
Hashflow
$0.27047475-2.78%
MOBOX
$0.21383449+1.31%
Ren
$0.04476699+1.03%
Adventure Gold
$0.57548024+0.33%
Saitama
$0.00098865+8.36%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23818371-0.30%
Badger DAO
$2.16-0.22%
XYO Network
$0.00294617+1.43%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55872415+0.24%
ARPA
$0.04101937+1.30%
Aavegotchi
$0.77991825+1.18%
BarnBridge
$4.23-26.57%
Raydium
$0.16627935+1.73%
Gods Unchained
$0.15281858+0.86%
TrueFi
$0.03542404+2.58%
Alien Worlds
$0.01011796+6.33%
Acala Token
$0.04504853+1.74%
Orchid
$0.06205607-1.27%
Boba Network
$0.10460933+1.27%
Index Chain
$0.04492818+2.16%
SuperRare
$0.05503015+1.94%
Voyager Token
$0.11688538-4.88%
GAS
$2.34+2.40%
Moonriver
$3.85-0.74%
Litentry
$0.68191935+0.76%
LCX
$0.04026285-0.87%
RACA
$0.00009112-2.97%
DIA
$0.27539603+15.40%
LooksRare
$0.05473349+0.13%
Reef
$0.00129408+1.94%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00848703-1.46%
CEEK VR
$0.03517948+0.14%
Rally
$0.00575858+0.59%
Ethernity
$1.46-0.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12114390-3.23%
Polkastarter
$0.27189558+1.54%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74+0.38%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04193746+0.69%
Alchemix
$12.43-1.10%
Virtua
$0.02026653+3.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16064271-8.08%
MOON
$0.22512383-0.35%
CLV
$0.03149798+4.70%
Travala.com
$0.43841583+0.78%
0x
$0.23607421+8.58%
Keep3rV1
$44.32-2.34%
Enzyme
$14.87-1.94%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-18.79%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18362609+0.44%
Star Atlas
$0.00143299+0.12%
BENQI
$0.00499349+2.23%
Onyxcoin
$0.00072565+1.10%
Aurora
$0.04884743-0.01%
Velas
$0.00689977-4.85%
district0x
$0.02244766+10.98%
MXC
$0.00686257-0.40%
Harvest Finance
$23.62-1.90%
StaFi
$0.26289060+2.54%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.65+0.88%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304237-1.47%
Serum
$0.03250185-3.45%
Rarible
$0.88652473+0.62%
Decentral Games
$0.01329622+1.76%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036+9.35%
Tamadoge
$0.00843913+1.26%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.76%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00826182-3.04%
Tokemak
$0.37088180+3.15%
Quantstamp
$0.00959840+0.24%
Augur
$0.49452013-3.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01230664+0.94%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04126048-1.64%
FTX Token
$1.06+1.00%
Braintrust
$0.38785421+1.18%
Pepe
$0.00000067+0.79%
BitDAO
$0.36166804+3.68%
Threshold
$0.02262828+1.08%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08285806+2.46%
Human
$0.03981180+0.74%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.34%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.08+2.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.85%
PayPal USD
$1.01+1.50%
Highstreet
$1.12-1.22%
Tether
$0.99996562-0.01%
USDC
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$0.99889466-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Genesis Ordered to Comply With Terra Subpoena Within 5 Days

The crypto lender and trading firm failed to comply with requests made as part of a probe into Do Kwon's collapsed stablecoin, a New York judge said

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon (CoinDesk TV)

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon (CoinDesk TV)

Drive the Crypto Policy Conversation Forward
October 24, 2023 • Convene • Washington D.C.Where the industry establishes the digital economy’s legal, regulatory and compliance best practices for the future.Register Now

Genesis, a crypto lender and trading company, has been ordered by a New York court to comply with a subpoena within five days after apparently failing to respond by a previous Oct. 9 deadline relating to the 2022 collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin.

The dramatic failure of terraUSD, a cryptocurrency supposedly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar, sent shockwaves through crypto markets, and the Securities and Exchange Commission subsequently sued Terraform Labs, the company behind the token, and co-founder Do Kwon for misleading investors.

“As of today, the Genesis Entities have failed to produce any documents in response to the subpoenas,” Judge Jed Rakoff said in a court order dated Friday referring to legal requests for information sent by the defendants to Genesis Global Capital, Genesis Global Holdco and Genesis Global Trading on Sept. 12. Genesis shares a parent company with CoinDesk, Digital Currency Group.

The information sought isn’t detailed in the court order. The company made billions in loans to now-defunct hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which was exposed to the stablecoin. Three Genesis entities filed for bankruptcy in January 2023 and the trading arm shuttered its U.S. spot market business in September.

Rakoff is also grappling with how to extract information from Kwon in connection with the case. Kwon’s lawyers have argued he can’t come to the U.S. as he is serving a jail sentence in Montenegro for possession of a fake passport, but “the laws of physics do not make it impossible for him” to be deposed, Rakoff said in a September order, warning that Kwon wouldn’t be allowed to make any declaration in the case without having been available for cross-questioning.

A spokesperson for Genesis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.