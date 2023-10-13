SEC Deadline on Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF Dispute Approaching at Midnight

Even in a victory for ETF applicants, plenty of questions remain as to when the first product would go online, and whose it would be. The approvals required from the SEC are wide-ranging and involve multiple divisions at the agency, and it's unclear whether the agency would approve several applicants at once or proceed on a timeline based on when applications came in. As for the markets, experts are guessing that the SEC's eventual approval of the ETFs is at least partially priced in.