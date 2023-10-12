Did Caroline Ellison and SBF Cook Alameda’s Books to Save the World?

Caroline Ellison pled guilty last December to seven counts stemming from her time running Alameda Research. On Wednesday, she told the jury that she was taking responsibility for her actions. She didn’t really say whether her past failure to do so was a result of her steadfast belief in Sam’s vision – or something else. No matter: She stuck by risk-taking Sam until the castle imploded. This was the man who’d flip a coin that could either destroy the world or make it twice as good, she said Tuesday.