Tornado Cash Trading Volumes Nosedived 90% After U.S. Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) blacklisted Tornado Cash in August 2022, alleging it was a key tool used by malicious actors to launder money. Tornado Cash allows crypto users to exchange tokens while masking wallet addresses on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche and Optimism networks. The service itself is not nefarious but was increasingly used by crypto criminals to obfuscate the trail of stolen funds.