Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted to Close Alameda in 2022, Unpublished Posts Show
He had hoped to continue Alameda Research as an investment firm and infrastructure developer, but claimed in the posts that Alameda wouldn’t actively trade.
Concerns around the actual relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried’s two companies, trading firm Alameda Research and crypto exchange FTX, led the founder to consider shutting Alameda in 2022, a series of unpublished posts revealed in the ongoing court trial show.
“For the past few years, the FUD around Alameda’s relationship with FTX has been too much of a burden to justify its existence,” a post from an unpublished series revealed in the trial show. “This FUD has been largely spread by competitors of FTX, looking to distract from their problems,” Bankman-Fried blamed.
He hoped to continue Alameda as an investment firm and infrastructure developer, but claimed in the posts that Alameda won’t actively trade.
"Going forward, Alameda will continue to not do nefarious trading activity on FTX, because it won’t do any trades on FTX. Or anywhere else,” he wrote at the time.
Bankman-Fried’s Alameda was once one of the most influential trading companies that provided billions of dollars in liquidity and investments to tokens and crypto firms. But it drew widespread rumors (which are now allegedly true) that it traded against FTX clients and had unfair advantages.
The house of cards finally fell after CoinDesk broke news about FTT, FTX’s own tokens, making up the majority of Alameda’s balance sheet. This meant investments were valued at more than their actual worth and that any borrowed money was effectively a bad loan.
Alameda co-founder Caroline Ellison has since testified that the business knowingly manipulated its balance sheet to look “less risky to investors” and that billions of dollars in FTX customer funds were borrowed by Alameda on Bankman-Fried’s instructions.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.