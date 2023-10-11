LIVE: Caroline Ellison Starts Day 2 of Testimony Against Sam Bankman-Fried
Ellison previously testified that Alameda used FTX customer funds to make investments and repay its debts.
This is a developing story and will be updated frequently throughout the day.
NEW YORK — To avoid "legal trouble," Caroline Ellison used vague language in an internal FTX document detailing how much Alameda Research had taken from the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, she testified Wednesday.
Ellison, the former CEO of hedge fund Alameda Research and star witness in the government’s case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, kicked off her second day of testimony on Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors introduced as exhibits spreadsheets created by Ellison detailing Alameda's financial balances. The documents, according to Ellison, showed that Alameda had taken more $10 billion from customers of FTX by May 2022.
Asked why this money was labeled "FTX borrows," Ellison said she was following orders from Bankman-Fried. “I didn’t want to say explicitly 'FTX customer money,'" she said on Wednesday.
Bankman-Fried “told us not to put things in writing that might get us in legal trouble.”
'Constant dread'
Ellison testified that in May 2022, the Luna crypto token’s decline led to a broader market downturn which caused several of Alameda’s creditors to call back loans that they’d made to the Bankman-Fried-founded trading fund.
“I was in a constant state of dread,” she said. “I knew we would have to take the money from our FTX line of credit and that was money that could be called in at any time.” Asked why that money was particularly risky, Ellison said it “was coming from FTX customers” who could try to withdraw it at any time.
Ellison said she grew increasingly worried throughout the spring of 2022 that Alameda’s reliance on FTX customer funds could lead to catastrophe for both firms. “I was concerned that if everyone would find out, then everything would come crashing down,” Ellison said.
In spite of her concerns, Ellison testified that she continued to pay back lenders via Alameda’s FTX line of credit – which meant using FTX customer funds – “because Sam told me to.”
“I thought it was wrong,” she told prosecutors.
Blow to defense
Shortly after Ellison resumed her testimony, Judge Lewis Kaplan dealt the defense another blow when he largely denied multiple requests to let Bankman-Fried’s lawyers raise the lack of crypto-specific U.S regulations, likely recoveries from the FTX bankruptcy, and his charitable giving.
That crypto exchanges are not regulated like securities trading venues is “irrelevant,” and only likely to confuse the jury, Kaplan said, adding the defense had “misconstrued” his earlier rulings regarding allegedly unlawful political donations.
Day one recap
Ellison began her testimony on Tuesday, and opened by saying she committed crimes with Bankman-Fried by sending balance sheets that misstated Alameda's assets and liabilities to the crypto hedge fund's lenders and by taking FTX customer funds and using them to repay debts or for investments, to the tune of around $10 billion.
Things fell apart in November 2022, Ellison said, when asked Tuesday what happened when customers tried to withdraw their funds.
"Initially FTX was able to process some withdrawals, but pretty soon it started running out of money. Alameda tried to send more money to FTX, but there wasn't enough to cover all the customer claims," she said. This was "because Alameda had taken it to make our own investments and to repay our lenders."
Over the course of her first day of testimony, Ellison walked the jury through how Bankman-Fried, despite naming her (and for a spell, Sam Trabucco) as CEO of Alameda, still largely retained control over the firm's decisions, and how he disregarded her advice on issues like whether to expand FTX's investment portfolio.
Alameda's inability to sell large portions of the FTT token came up. Selling the token would have depressed the price enough to dramatically hurt Alameda's credit with lenders, she said.
"Bankman-Fried gave us a lot of instructions about FTT; at various points he instructed us to buy if there was a large amount of selling or if the price was going down too much," she said.
Read all of CoinDesk's coverage here.
