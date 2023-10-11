Crypto Bills May Depend on U.S. House GOP Battle Over Scalise Speaker Pick

The uncertainty over Scalise also keeps Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the stand-in speaker, from returning to his chairmanship of the House Financial Services Committee, which has been shepherding the leading crypto legislation in this session. When Republicans eventually pick a speaker, industry lobbyists have suggested McHenry may have built up some goodwill for taking the party’s reins, and he could spend some of that on getting floor votes for two crypto bills that cleared his panel.